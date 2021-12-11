The Stretcher Bearers, The First Comic By Brothers Reid & Ryan Beaman

The Stretcher Bearers is a new graphic novel by Reid Beaman and Ryan Beaman to be published by Dead Reckoning in April which memorializes WWI "stretcher bearers" through the character Maxwell Fox and his fellows of Fourth Infantry Ivy Division, tasked with the harrowing duty of carrying wounded fighters to safety while risking their own lives. The Stretcher Bearers will be Read Beaman's his first published comic work since leaving the world of academics to become an illustrator. Ryan Beaman is a registered nurse by day and comic book writer by night. The Stretcher Bearers will be his first published comic book alongside his brother.

Maxwell Fox didn't know what he would witness in France. America had only been in the Great War since April 2, 1917. Nothing could have prepared him for the horrors that awaited him and the rest of the men of the 4th Infantry "Ivy" Division. As the Meuse-Argonne Offensive raged on, Maxwell became assigned to a unit of stretcher bearers, men who were tasked with running into harm's way to rescue their fallen brethren from the clutches of death. This wouldn't be an easy job, but with Graham, Frank, and Ralph by his side, Maxwell had to rely on his team and hope to survive. A dark and honest look at the bond of brotherhood during war, The Stretcher Bearers tells the unforgettable tale of a young soldier trying to save the lives of wounded soldiers and keep the men he'd formed a bond with alive. But in the "war to end all wars," no one was safe

The Stretcher Bearers will be published on the 20th of April, 2022.