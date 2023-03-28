The Summer Hikaru Died in Yen Press' June 2023 Solicits In Yen Press' June 2023 solicits and solicitations (though mostly out in July) we see The Summer Hikaru Dies Vol 1, a new manga by Mokumokuren.

In Yen Press' June 2023 solicits and solicitations (though mostly out in July) we see The Summer Hikaru Dies Vol 1, a new manga by Mokumokuren, as well as new series Saint Nope: Monster Tamer Passing Through, Secrets Of Silent Witch, Reformation Of The World By A Realistic Demon King, and Imitation, as well as Yen On light novels.

SUMMER HIKARU DIED GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR232108

(W) Mokumokuren (A / CA) Mokumokuren

Two boys lived in a village: Yoshiki and Hikaru. The two did everything together…until the day Hikaru was encompassed by a mysterious light. That was when everything changed-Hikaru most of all. Yoshiki still wishes from the bottom of his heart to always stay by his side…but is there even a Hikaru left to be with?

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023 SRP: 15

SAINT NOPE MONSTER TAMER PASSING THROUGH GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR232126

(W) Inumajin (A) Iidatoy (CA) Inumajin (A / CA) Falmaro

Kanata is a girl so gifted with magic that people swear up and down she's the second coming of a saint. But when it comes time for her to choose a job, she settles on…Monster Taming? In truth, Kanata is the reincarnation of a friendless woman from the modern world. To make up for lost time, she sets off on a quest to gather as many fluffy creatures as she can get her hands on!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023 SRP: 13

SECRETS OF SILENT WITCH GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR232123

(W) Matsuri Isora (A / CA) Tobi Tana, Nanna Fujimi

Monica Everett is the Silent Witch, the only mage in the world who can use unchanted magecraft. But underneath all the fancy titles…she's also the shyest girl you'll ever meet! In fact, she learned unchanted magecraft just so she wouldn't have to speak in public. Monica may be talented, but she has zero confidence, and now she's being tasked with infiltrating a prestigious academy and protecting the kingdom's second prince! How will she survive?!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

REFORMATION OF WORLD BY REALIST DEMON KING GN VOL 01 (MR) (C

YEN PRESS

APR232122

(W) Ryosuke Hata (A / CA) Manatsu Suzuki

The 72nd Demon King, Astaroth, has been reincarnated in a strange new land with a mission to unite the world under his banner and reform its chaotic ways. As the youngest of the Demon Kings, his forces may be weaker than his rivals, but he won't hesitate to use all the means at his disposal to achieve victory. Wielding unheard-of resourcefulness and tactics, he'll reshape the fate of all who live under his reign!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

IMITATION GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR232115

(W) Kyoung-Ran Park (A / CA) Kyoung-Ran Park

As a member of the obscure idol group "Tea Party," Ma-Ha dreams of becoming a big star one day. Little did she know that she'd go viral so soon…by embarrassing herself in a popular talk show! But as the saying goes, there is no such thing as bad publicity…right?

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 20

TOURING AFTER APOCALYPSE GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

APR232109

(W) Sakae Saito (A / CA) Sakae Saito

Youko gets a message from her sister, sending Airi and her off to Tsukuba, a city of research and universities. Then, after a stop to stretch their legs at Lake Kasumigaura, the two find themselves at Motegi Mobility Resort-a motorsport mecca with tons of well-preserved bikes!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

SHADOWS HOUSE GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

APR232110

(W) Somato (A / CA) Somato

As the sand slips through the glass, the hour of reckoning approaches! Emilico must rescue Kate and exit the labyrinth before time runs out, but tortuous paths, coagles, and all sorts of other obstacles stand in her way. Can Emilico overcome all odds and save Kate?!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

MY MATE IS A FELINE GENTLEMAN GN

YEN PRESS

APR232111

(W) Arata Asanae (A / CA) Arata Asanae

When Toushirou is hired as a servant for beastman diplomat Alex, he fears the very worst. As an omega, he's gotten used to being treated as a mere plaything, and he prepares to once again "serve" his feline master. But to his surprise, Alex is appalled by the treatment of omegas in Japan and treats him with a kindness he's never experienced before. Little by little, Toushirou's feelings begin to change…

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 15

HIRANO & KAGIURA GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

APR232112

(W) Shou Harusono (A / CA) Shou Harusono

It just might work out if I try hard enough…At least, that's what Kagiura keeps telling himself as he works himself to the bone studying for his final exams. After all, that's the only way to protect his dorm life with his dear upperclassman. But although Hirano agreed to another year of their roomshare, does he really understand what it means to live with the person who's crushing on him…?

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

CANT STOP CURSING YOU GN VOL 04 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR232113

(W) Kensuke Koba (A / CA) Natsuko Uruma

A new deadly puzzle, a new lethal game…When a Curse God Contractor goes on a killing spree to earn her place as a servant to her beloved Minori, it's up to Curse-Breaker Saeyama and his assistant to stop them in their tracks. Only problem is, the Contractor seems to be part of the mega-famous band Maid-On. Can they get through all the corporate red tape to investigate which member of the trio is the true culprit…?!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

KOWLOON GENERIC ROMANCE GN VOL 04 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR232114

(W) Jun Mayuzuki (A / CA) Jun Mayuzuki

In a city filled with romance, nostalgia, and sunflowers, Kujirai asks herself a question: What if her love, and even her life itself, belongs to someone else? With no knowledge of her past, she wishes for something absolute. But the mysteries in this place only grow deeper, and the secrets only multiply.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 15

MINT CHOCOLATE GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

APR232116

(W) Mami Orikasa (A / CA) Mami Orikasa

Nanami is all fired up for the sports festival! But behind the scenes, the student council president is up to no good…Will his plans to thwart Nanami and Suzumura's romance succeed?

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

TERRIFIED TEACHER AT GHOUL SCHOOL GN VOL 13

YEN PRESS

APR232117

(W) Mai Tanaka (A / CA) Mai Tanaka

Nyuudou safely returns to school, and the second-years go for a four-day, three-night stay in Kyoto! Class 2-3 takes in the sights and enjoys the fall colors, but when Haruaki visits a spot with connections to his ancestor, Abe no Seimei, something strange begins to happen to him…

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

CHEEKY BRAT GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

APR232118

(W) Mitsubachi Miyuki (A / CA) Mitsubachi Miyuki

It's autumn, and the qualifier for the Winter Cup is just around the corner! But first, time for one of Yuki's last school festivals. Between prepwork for that, studying, managing the basketball team, and dating Naruse, Yuki just might have bitten off more than she can chew…

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

LOVE & HEART GN VOL 08 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR232119

(W) Chitose Kaido (A / CA) Chitose Kaido

Haruma has finally secured Yoh all for himself, but with her closing off her heart he remains unfulfilled. To save him and find out the truth, Yoh plots her escape, but will Haruma let her go so easily?

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

LOVE OF KILL GN VOL 12

YEN PRESS

APR232120

(W) Fe (A / CA) Fe

Back before the incident that caused the fall of the Hong Kong Triad five years ago, Ryang-Ha accepts Triad boss Ethan Huang's invitation and joins the organization. Meanwhile, Seung-Woo looks after Ryang-Ha and Hou as their mentor. Unbeknownst to Ryang-Ha, however, Huang's son has his own agenda, and he'll stop at nothing to pursue it…

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

TOILET BOUND HANAKO-KUN GN VOL 18

YEN PRESS

APR232121

(W) Aidalro (A / CA) Aidalro

After being ripped apart by the severance between this world and the next, Nene and Hanako are finally reunited. That being said, it's not exactly a happy reunion-with both their emotions running high, they're all too quick to give in to anger. Meanwhile, as the Minamoto brothers have a spat of their own, No. 6 shows up out of nowhere-and he's out for blood…

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

COFFEE MOON GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

APR232124

(W) Mochito Bota (A / CA) Mochito Bota

After facing her other self, Pieta has finally made it to a real tomorrow! And so, as she walks through the endless rain, her steps bounce and her heart soars. But in the shadows, strangeness creeps. "It's the witch's doing." With flames fueled by jealousy, she burns everything-people, things, even happiness. Can Pieta and Nike take on this new threat?

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

BUNGO STRAY DOGS WAN GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

APR232125

(W) Kafka Asagiri (A) Neco Kanai

The members of the Armed Detective Agency switch bodies, the girls have a special late-night chat, and the twin duos of Twin Dark new and old turn into magical girls (?)… Every day brings a new surprise in this alternate look at Bungo Stray Dogs!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

CALL NAME OF NIGHT GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

APR232127

(W) Tama Mitsuboshi (A / CA) Tama Mitsuboshi

Unable to speak to strangers due to her affliction, Mira lives a mostly solitary existence-until a visitor appears on her and the good doctor's doorstep. With a cute, fluffy goat-like look that calms Mira's anxiety, and enchanting stories of a mysterious object, the visitor quickly captivates Mira's attention, for better or worse…

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

SHY GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

APR232128

(W) Bukimi Miki (A / CA) Bukimi Miki

Still stinging from their battle with Stigma and Tzveta, Shy and the other heroes must take extraordinary measures to stop the Amarariruku's rampage. Their investigation eventually brings them to Spirit's home country, Russia-but what awaits them there?

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

HINOWA GA CRUSH GN VOL 08 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR232129

(W) Takahiro (A / CA) Strelka

Hinowa is determined to conquer the Tsutsuji Nation, but it won't be easy. Fierce enemies stand in her path, including Jinkai, the king himself. As she tries to win over the nation's people according to Rugyou's plan, she suddenly receives orders to marry the king's son?! Catch the conclusion to Hinowa ga CRUSH! in this final volume!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

DEVIL IS PART-TIMER ANTHOLOGY GN

YEN PRESS

APR232130

(W) Satoshi Wagahara (A / CA) Satoshi Wagahara

The Devil King and his friends check out a wedding venue, buy swimsuits to work at the beach and…get marooned on a desert island?! This collection of original comic stories, drawn by a lineup of artists and fans of the series, collects episodes which may, or may not, have taken place during the main story!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

BANISHED FROM HERO PARTY QUIET COUNTRYSIDE GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

APR232131

(W) Zappon (A) Masahiro Ikeno (CA) Yasumo

Though Red and Rit have been enjoying their new, stress-free life together in Zoltan, the Hero, Ruti, hasn't taken her brother's departure nearly so well. Nevertheless, she and her party head for an ancient ruin in search of a weapon left behind by the demon lord-though what they find may not be quite what they expected…

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

IN ANOTHER WORLD WITH MY SMARTPHONE GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

APR232132

(W) Patora Fuyuhara (A / CA) Soto, Eiji Usatsuka

After thwarting the Regulus Empire's coup d'état, Touya winds up with an engagement to the princess and his own principality to rule! With an array of beautiful brides and limitless power at his fingertips, the rich keep getting richer in the latest volume of this otherworldly adventure!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

HIGH SCHOOL PRODIGIES HAVE IT EASY ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 13 (

YEN PRESS

APR232133

(W) Riku Misora (A / CA) Kotaro Yamada, Sacraneco

The curtain closes on the story of the high school prodigies' revolution in another world! Having put an end to the civil war in Yamato, Tsukasa and the others can finally head for the elf village and put what they learned from Adel's memoir to use. Just who or what exactly is the "wicked dragon" Yggrda, and why did she summon them to this world? As their long journey comes to an end, it's finally time for them to learn the truth…

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

KEPT PRESSING 100 MILLION YEAR BUTTON ON TOP GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR232134

(W) Syuichi Tsukishima (A / CA) Mokyu, Yutaro Shido

Days after the turmoil at the Elite Five Holy Festival, Allen, Lia, and Rose have been suspended from school and are busying themselves with witchblade activities. As part of their training, the three students must complete a series of monster extermination quests. Much to their surprise, however, at one of the towns they're summoned to, they run into a very familiar prodigy…

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

EMINENCE IN SHADOW GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

APR232135

(W) Daisuke Aizawa (A / CA) Anri Sakano, Touzai

Cid's shadowbrokering fun is interrupted when his sister Claire drags him off to the Lawless City to hunt some vampire called the "Blood Queen" or something. To fit in with this hard-boiled town, he decides to give his background character persona a break to try out a new role-a man of mystery who laughs in the face of danger! However, the legendary Red Moon that rises over Cid's carefree head might be more than just an ill omen…

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

GOBLIN SLAYER GN VOL 12 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR232136

(W) Kumo Kagyu (A / CA) Kousuke Kurose, Noboru Kannatuki

With Priestess's promotion hinging on proof of her individual capabilities, Goblin Slayer's party appoints her as its temporary leader and embarks on a goblin hunt with the red-headed Wizard Boy in tow. But an inexperienced party leader and a cocksure rookie turn out to be a bad mix, as when the goblins use the sight of a horrifically tortured adventurer to lure Wizard Boy into a trap, the stakes rise far beyond that of a failed promotion…

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

PLEASE PUT THEM ON TAKAMINE-SAN GN VOL 06 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR232137

(W) Yuichi Hiiragi (A / CA) Yuichi Hiiragi

As the year winds to a close, Christmas approaches…but not until after final exams! Shirota needs to get a good score, or Takamine will make sure he regrets it. And once the exams are over, how will the two of them spend the night of Christmas Eve…?

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

BEGINNING AFTER END GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

APR232138

(W) TurtleMe (A / CA) Fuyuki23

Art successfully rescued elf girl Tessia from the slave traders, but now he has a new problem: getting back to the human kingdom will be a lot harder than he thought. Hoping the elven kingdom will have a way home, he escorts Tessia there-but he may not be getting the warm welcome he expected…

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 20

WHY RAELIANA ENDED AT DUKES MANSION GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

APR232139

(W) Milcha (A / CA) Whale

Raeliana has been summoned by Noah's half-brother, King Siathrich…But is it an invitation to tea, or an invitation to captivity?! Siathrich, knowing her and Noah's engagement is fake, makes Raeliana an unexpected offer…And with the end of her betrothal in sight, will Raeliana have to enter into a marriage of convenience with someone else…?!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 20

FINAL FANTASY LOST STRANGER GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

APR232140

(W) Hazuki Minase (A / CA) Itsuki Kameya

Still searching for the "Raise" spell to bring back his sister, Yuko, Shogo and his party arrive at the Gold Saucer, a technological marvel of a city rife with avarice. As they complete quests and gather information, they are attacked by underworld kingpin Don Leone…but could their enemy's gear hold a clue to finding the spell they need?

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

KAKEGURUI TWIN GN VOL 13 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR232141

(W) Homura Kawamoto (A / CA) Kei Saiki

Yua Shishiba has already stolen the Literary Club from Mary and has her sights set on Sachiko next. But Mary isn't afraid to play dirty. Nothing, not even innocent bystanders, are safe as she tries to take down Yua's allies.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 15

WHATS WRONG WITH SECRETARY KIM GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

APR232142

(W) GyeongYun Jeong (A / CA) MyeongMi Kim

Winning over his secretary's affection proves to be a tough task, but Youngjun is not one to give up easily! As he brings to bear everything he has-looks, wealth, and sheer determination-Miso does find herself thinking about her boss more and more…Are his efforts finally starting to pay off?

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 20

RUN ON YOUR NEW LEGS GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

APR232143

(W) Wataru Midori (A / CA) Wataru Midori

There's a lot to think about as Kikuzato prepares for his first competition since the outbreak of COVID-19. With seats more limited than ever, who will he invite to sit in the stands? On the track, can he overcome his fear of falling? And after everything, why does Kikuzato keep running? Find out his answer in this final volume of Run on Your New Legs!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 15

DEAD MOUNT PLAY GN VOL 09 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR232144

(W) Ryohgo Narita (A / CA) Shinta Fujimoto

As the epic showdown between Civil and the Corpse God rages on, truths long kept hidden are dragged into the light. Obsession, longing, resentment, revenge, friendship-everything comes to a head in Shinjuku. The battle is on!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

BLACK BUTLER GN VOL 32 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR232145

(W) Yana Toboso (A / CA) Yana Toboso

Baldo is currently a loyal servant of the Phantomhive estate, but who was he before? What led to his legacy as the immortal soldier, and what convinced him to put down his musket for a chef's knife? His mission at the hospital for veterans brings up memories buried deep within!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 13

SUZUME PROSE NOVEL HC

YEN PRESS

APR232146

(W) Makoto Shinkai

Suzume Iwato lives with her aunt in a quiet port town in Kyushu, Japan. One day, on her way to school, she runs into a young man searching for a door and follows him to a ruin in the mountains. Standing alone amidst the collapsed walls is a single old, white door. As if pulled by an invisible force, Suzume reaches out her hand to open it… Eventually, doors begin to open up one after another across Japan, and they must be closed before disaster crosses over from the other side. Follow Suzume's journey to do just that in this novelization of Makoto Shinkai's film, written by the director himself.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 20

LAST CRUSADE RISE OF NEW WORLD SECRET FILE NOVEL SC VOL 01 (

YEN ON

APR232147

(W) Kei Sazane (A / CA) Ao Nekonabe

The first volume is a series of short stories set in the Our Last Crusade universe! Highlights include an anecdote about Nene, Mismis, and Risya having a sleepover in Iska's room, plus the tale of Iska and Alice's first encounter in their younger days.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 15

YOU CAN HAVE MY BACK NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN ON

APR232148

(W) Minami Kotsuna (A / CA) Minami Kotsuna

Leorino, fourth son of a margrave and blessed with the face of an angel, is the reincarnation of Ionia, a knight of the kingdom who died in the line of duty. At night, he dreams of his past life-his ill-fated love for Prince Gravis, and his death at the hands of an enemy agent. When he confronts the traitor as Leorino, he ends up arrested instead! His life in danger, he shouts the name of an old friend and his only hope…

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 15

KONOSUBA GODS BLESSING FANTASTIC DAYS LIGHT NOVEL SC

YEN ON

APR232149

(W) Natsume Akatsuki (A / CA) Kurone Mishima, Hirukuma

Follow Kazuma and his party as they help a team of aspiring dancers, face a former general of the Demon King, and much more, in this novelization of the Konosuba: Fantastic Days mobile game! Don't miss out on the exclusive story content!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 15

LOOKS ARE ALL YOU NEED NOVEL SC VOL 01 (NEW EDITION)

YEN ON

APR232150

(W) Mikawaghost (A) necomi

Ryouran High School is a private arts academy full of geniuses in every field-music, dance, fashion. But in reality, it's looks, not talent, that decide its students' success. My sister, Shika Ikebukuro, is a shut-in who can't do anything without her older brother, and I was sure that devastating lack of charisma would doom her. But I know a secret. TBehind her mask, the internet sensation VSINGER is none other than my sister Shika! Her voice is one-of-a-kind, but will it be enough to overcome Ryouran High's entire social order?

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 15

MISFIT DEMON KING ACADEMY NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN ON

APR232151

(W) Shu (A) Yoshinori Shizuma

What if you were the strongest demon king in history…but nobody believed you? A light-hearted action rom-com series wherein the devil is definitely not getting his due.

Anoth, the Demon King of Tyranny, has defeated humans, spirits, and gods alike. But even demon kings get tired of all the fighting sometimes! Hoping for a more peaceful life, Anoth decides to reincarnate himself. When he wakes two thousand years later, though, he finds the world has become too peaceful–his descendants have grown weak and magic is in serious decline. Intending to reclaim his rightful place, he enrolls in Demon King Academy, where he finds that his magical power is off the charts. Literally. And because they can't measure his power, the faculty and other students regard Anoth as a misfit. With the support of Misha, the one student he manages to befriend, the misfit (Demon King) begins his climb up the demon ranks!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 15

AFTER REJECTED & HIGH SCHOOL RUNAWAY NOVEL SC VOL 04 (MR) (C

YEN ON

APR232152

(W) Shimesaba (A) Booota

When her brother Issa arrives on Yoshida's doorstep, Sayu is given only one week to say goodbye to her new life. Now, as their time together runs out, she decides to tell Yoshida everything about her old life, why she ran away, and what her time with Yoshida has meant to her. But is this really the end?

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 15

ISHURA PROSE NOVEL SC VOL 04

YEN ON

APR232153

(W) Keiso (A) Kureta

After the appallingly destructive second competition ends, the third competition to determine the true hero amongst the sixteen Shura begins. This time, it's Soujiro versus Ozonezuma. But how will the enigmatic chimera Ozonezuma counter a master swordsman like Soujiro, who can figure out how to kill his enemies with a single glance and bring even legends to their knees?

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 15

SABIKUI BISCO LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05 (MR)

YEN ON

APR232154

(W) Shinji Cobkubo (A) K Akagishi

In order to get his full-sized body back and stop the insatiable blossoms from ravaging Hokkaido, Bisco raises hell to track down the mysterious mushroom hidden on the island. But his way is barred by the very person who made him this way: the ruler of the Benibishi-Shishi. And if that wasn't enough, a mysterious sea monster joins the fray!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 15

WORLDS FINEST ASSASSIN REINCARNATED WORLD NOVEL SC VOL 07 (M

YEN ON

APR232155

(W) Rui Tsukiyo (A) Reia

Naoise has turned his back on humanity and become a servant to Mina, the snake demon. Lugh thought he could find a way to stop his wayward friend without killing him, but things come to a head when Naoise turns his sword against his own people. The world's finest assassin has slain wicked aristocrats and monstrous creatures alike, but this is an opponent unlike any other-one he cares about.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 15

BANISHED HEROES PARTY QUIET LIFE COUNTRYSIDE NOVEL SC VOL 09

YEN ON

APR232156

(W) Zappon (A) Yasumo

Ruti defeated the new Hero before he could cause too much damage. But rather than cool his ambitions, the loss leaves Van utterly obsessed with getting back at her! Now it's up to Red to safeguard the laid-back lifestyle he's created with his sister. Can he set this dangerous other Hero on the right path before it's too late?

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 15

WANDERING WITCH JOURNEY ELAINA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 11

YEN ON

APR232157

(W) Jougi Shiraishi (A) Azure

On this leg of her travels, Elaina encounters a puppet detectiic, a suspicious manor housing two witches, a theater troupe subject to unsavory rumors, a country that practices strict vegetarianism, a highly intelligent magical beast and a band of forest nomads, and a vampire who wanders from nation to nation in search of the blood of beautiful women.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 15

SILENT WITCH LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 04

YEN ON

APR232158

(W) Matsuri Isora (A) Nanna Fujimi

Despite the danger uncovered at the chess competition, plans for the school festival and Felix's big debut remain unchanged, making Monica's mission to protect him more important than ever. Then, on the morning of the festival, she learns that someone has snuck a cursed item into the school! Between protecting the prince, confiscating the cursed item, and maintaining her secret identity, Monica has her work cut out for her.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 15

MAGICAL EXPLORER LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05 (MR)

YEN ON

APR232159

(W) Iris (A) Noboru Kannatuki

Far from pleased that Kousuke has been appointed to the Ceremonial Committee, Gabby challenges him to a dungeon-clearing competition where it's win or step down from their positions. Despite the high stakes, Kousuke agrees to her terms knowing that he can exploit Gabby's bond with her brother Benito to guide everyone to the game's Good Ending. But will he really be able to drive out the darkness weighing on Gabby's heart?

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 15

SOLO LEVELING LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 08 (MR)

YEN ON

APR232160

(W) Chugong

It's the final battle between the Rulers and Monarchs, and the remaining hunters rally against the armies of the Dragon King. But even if he wins, how will they ever recover from the tremendous loss? The fate of humanity rests in Jinwoo's hands…

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 15

GENIUS PRINCE RAISING NATION DEBT TREASON NOVEL SC VOL 10 (C

YEN ON

APR232161

(W) Toru Toba (A) Falmaro

An invitation to a ceremony sends Falanya to the Delunio Kingdom on the west side of the continent. However, she discovers a sinister scheme that threatens the nation when she arrives. Meanwhile, Wein, left behind in the east, receives word that conflict between the imperial siblings has resumed. Things seem to be racing toward war on two fronts!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 15

OVERLORD LIGHT NOVEL HC VOL 16 (MR)

YEN ON

APR232162

(W) Kugane Maruyama (A) So-Bin

As Ainz and the twins continue working with the dark elf villagers, the Slane Theocracy's invading force draws ever closer. When it seems the kingdom of the elves is finally about to fall, it's time for Ainz to make his move.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 20