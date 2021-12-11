The Thing #2 Preview: End of the Line for The Thing?

The Thing #2

by Walter Mosley & Tom Reilly, cover by Tom Reilly

WALTER MOSLEY'S FORAY INTO THE MARVEL UNIVERSE CONTINUES! From the stage at Radio City Music Hall to a secret underground conclave situated deep beneath Central Park, bashful Benjamin J. Grimm fights and fights and fights to rescue his newfound love, Amaryllis, from the seemingly unstoppable Brusque! But there's more going on than meets the eye, and the Thing's epic journey continues to take larger and larger steps, from the gritty urban setting of Yancy Street to the far-flung reaches of the cosmos!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 15, 2021 | 32 Pages | 75960620000900211

| Rated T+

3.99

