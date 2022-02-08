The Truth Behind A-Day Revealed In The Joker #12

During the DC Future State comic books, we learned about A-Day – something big that happened in Gotham that kicked off the anti-mask feeling in Gotham, saw the Magistrate be appointed to run a fascist private police system and lock Gotham down.

And lots of DC Comics characters decided they had to change their role, or leave the city entirely as a result.

With Nightwing turning the location of A-Day into a base of operations, safe in the knowledge no one would look there.

It was later shown in Infinite Frontier #0 and Batman #106 that is was an attack on Arkham Asylum that killed residents and staff in their hundreds, including Bane. The Joker had previously told Bane that he would humiliate and kill him for wasting the death of Alfred Pennyworth on Damian Wayne, rather than on Batman himself.

We were told that the Joker left a little present. Joker poison gas bombs that explode, silently, with a new formula that kills people with a manic grimace, but no forced laughter – a silent killer.

And it is Simon Saint of Saint Industries, who used this fear to kickstart the Magistrate program seen in Future State. Working with Scarecrow, recruiting Professor Hugo Strange and creating Peacakeeper as a new hero for the streets of Gotham.

And in The Joker series, saw former Police Commissioner Gordon commissioned by crime families to kill the Joker as a result of some of their family members who died. And doing so, coming to the realisation that The Joker wasn't responsible for A-Day at all.

Because the The Joker is telling the truth. About this one at least. Still a mass murderer, obviously.

So who was?

Gordon has been putting it together. And the answer has been in front of him all the time.

Literally, it seems.

Gordon's Alive! And so is Bane! And so is The Joker! Maybe witth all those Joker clones, they should take on Lex Luthor and Henry Bendix…

