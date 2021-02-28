Out First Look At new Batman Villain, Simon Saint (Spoilers)

Back in January, Bleeding Cool had questions about Simon Saint, the new Batman possible-villain behind the Magistrate in DC Future State.

The listing for the first of the DC Infinite Frontier hardcover collections, Batman: The Cowardly Lot, has hit Amazon, with a listing that revealed "Mayor Nakano has a meeting with shadowy billionaire Simon Saint, who has come to Gotham to pitch the concept of an advanced law enforcement project know as…the Magistrate!" And during DC's Future State, we encountered Saint Industries at every level behind the fascist private police force, The Magistrate with its drones, cybers and Peacekeepers.

We wondered if there be any link between Simon Templar, The Saint, a character played by Batman actor Val Kilmer, as well as the role that got Roger Moore the part of James Bond. Well, it seems not. He's more of a Steve Jobs-type figure.

This week's Infinite Frontier #0 and Batman #106 show off the man as a rather unimpressive type of fellow, and the logo of Saint Industries, a dove of peace holding a sprig in its beak, writ large, on both neon signs and designed into bird cages.

Is this the "dove of peace" that creates cages for those it is meant to be protecting? I think so. And he has an agent to help push people over the edge into fear… in order to sign up to the whole thing.

And a very familiar sight we have been reading about at DC Comics over the last two months.

Might the time-travelling Midnighter from the Future State be able to tip off Batman as to how it's going to go?

INFINITE FRONTIER #0 (ONE SHOT) The next phase of the DC Universe begins here! Dark Knights: Death Metal presented the darkest threats of the Multiverse. DC Future State revealed what may lie ahead. Now it's time to look into the Infinite Frontier of the current-day DC Universe. In Gotham City, The Joker jolts citizens awake with an attack even the Dark Knight never expected. In Brazil, a young woman discovers her destiny and her connection to the Amazons. In Belle Reve, Amanda Waller plots an invasion of Arkham Asylum. In the far reaches of space, Mongul dreams of galactic domination, while the Green Lantern Corps hosts a summit of its greatest enemies. At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam. Beyond the mortal world, Wonder Woman settles into a new role in the godsphere. And somewhere in the DC Universe—it's the return of Stargirl, in an all-new tale written by Geoff Johns! This oversized, all-star issue kicks off the next great era of storytelling and excitement as top writers and artists reveal what's next for the World's Greatest Heroes and opens the door to some of the greatest stories of 2021. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 03/02/2021 Framing sequence written by Joshua Williamson with James Tynion IV and Scott Snyder, illustrated by John Timms and Alex Sinclair

Justice League by Brian Michael Bendis, David Marquez, and Tamra Bonvillain

Batman by James Tynion IV, Jorge Jiménez, and Tomeu Morey

Wonder Woman by Becky Cloonan & Michael W. Conrad, Alitha Martinez & Mark Morales, Emilio Lopez

Wonder Girl by Joëlle Jones and Jordie Bellaire

Green Lantern: Alan Scott by James Tynion IV and Stephen Byrne

Teen Titans Academy by Tim Sheridan, Rafa Sandoval & Jordi Tarragona, and Alejandro Sanchez

Superman by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Jamal Igle, and Hi-Fi

Green Arrow & Black Canary by Joshua Williamson, Alex Maleev, and Jordie Bellaire

Stargirl by Geoff Johns, Todd Nauck, and Hi-Fi

Green Lanterns by Geoffrey Thorne, Dexter Soy, and Alex Sinclair

The Flash by Joshua Williamson, Howard Porter, and Hi-Fi

Epilogue by Joshua Williamson, John Romita Jr. & Klaus Janson, Brad Anderson BATMAN #106 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson (A) Jorge Jimenez, Gleb Melnikov (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Following the tragic events of Infinite Frontier #0, Batman and his new ally, Ghost-Maker, must reckon with a new gang operating in Gotham City—but are they connected to the reemergence of the Scarecrow? Meanwhile, shadowy billionaire Simon Saint pitches an advanced law-enforcement system to the new mayor! The creative team behind the epic "The Joker War" returns with a thrill-packed, dangerous new storyline called "The Cowardly Lot." Plus, the backup story "Demon or Detective" begins as Damian Wayne is on the run! After everything Damian has gone through, can he escape Gotham and find his way back to where his journey started—to his mother, Talia al Ghul? This two-part tale concludes this month in Detective Comics #1034!

$4.99 03/02/2021