Simon Saint, the Man Behind Future State Magistrate, in Batman #106

The listing for the first of the DC Infinite Frontier hardcover collections, Batman: The Cowardly Lot, has hit Amazon, with a listing that reveals a little more. The current DC Future State books reveal a Gotham transformed, with Mayor Nakano hiring The Magistrate to create a fascist police state, banning all vigilantes and (supposedly) killing Batman, with armed mercenary forces, drones and robocop-type figures, made immortal by Lazarus resins, and led by Peacekeepers. The technology was created by Wayne enterprises under Lucius Fox, with his with Tanya Fox providing legal cover for the Mayor, as a result of their daughter Tamara being put in a coma by an unnamed vigilante.

It has now been confirmed that, as well as Batman: Second Son telling the story as to how Tim – or Jace – Fox becomes The Next Batman, the ongoing Batman series by James Tynion IV and Jorge Fornes will look at how the Magistrate came to be. Previous solicitations had stated that;

Following the tragic events of Infinite Frontier #1, Batman and his new ally, Ghost-Maker, must reckon with a new gang operating in Gotham City—but are they connected to the reemergence of the Scarecrow? Meanwhile, shadowy billionaire Simon Saint pitches an advanced law-enforcement system to the new mayor!

And James Tynion stated in his newsletter;

This story is also going to introduce the creator of the Magistrate Program, and its Peacekeepers, along with a host of new characters, both good and bad… There's a group called The Unsanity Collective that I am particularly excited about.

Well, the Amazon listing confirms that, yes, this Simon Saint fellow is the person behind the whole Magistrate system.

Is the new gang in Gotham connected to the resurgence of the Scarecrow? Meanwhile, Mayor Nakano has a meeting with shadowy billionaire Simon Saint, who has come to Gotham to pitch the concept of an advanced law enforcement project know as…the Magistrate! It's always darkest before the dawn, especially in Gotham City! Collects Batman #106-111 and Infinite Frontier #1

Could there be any link between Simon Templar, The Saint, a character played by Batman actor Val Kilmer, as well as the role that got Roger Moore the part of James Bond? The character who featured in a series of novels and short stories by Leslie Charteris published between 1928 and 1963, and gained greater popularity with the TV series?

Simon Templar was a Robin Hood-like figure known as the Saint, a vigilante who targeted organised crime, taking a percentage of any money he gets back to victims, leaving a calling card of a stick figure with a haolo, and making quips as he goes – a precursor to both Bond and Batman?

While you wait, here's the Bleeding Cool preview of Batman #106 in question. Could this be some of Simon Saint's technological innovations in use?