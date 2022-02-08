The Capitalist Alternative To Superman In Son Of Kal-El #8 (Spoilers)

At the end of Superman: Son Of Kal-El #8 by Tom Taylor and John Timms we got a better look at President Henry Bendix of Gamorra's plans to be a superpower of super-powers. With the results of his various experimentation on display.

Labelled with a special font from Dave Sharpe as "The Rising" as something about to begin. In Superman: Son Of Kal-El #7, we saw an unholy alliance formed.

Between Lex Luthor and Henry Bendix, two bald powerful men conspiring across the world.

And teleporting in the latest batch of Gamorran super-heroes to meet their fate. B43 was a US nuclear bomb, of which two thousand were made in the sixties, to be dropped from planes, with a 70 kiloton to one megaton worth of explosive power. And Lex Luthor echoing "The Rising". From the final page of the last issue, from this issue and the solicit for next month, Henry Bendix is creating a superpowered population to not just increase his own power base, but also to decrease the powers of others.

And in today's Superman: Son Of Kal-El #8, it is all laid out… with the supervillain monologuing parodied in The Incredibles, here turned into a corporate presentation.

With a threat to profit, to control, identified. But this is a capitalist system, so it is no good wiping out a threat. Instead, use the methods of competition, without the US government running the show like over in Belle Reve…

Although in today's Suicide Squad: Blaze, that internal competition is taken to new levels from Amanda Waller, Henry Bendix does seem to have something new on her.

You get a Superman, you get a Superman, everyone gets a Superman.

So just as Action Comics is telling a story of Superman trying to defeat and inspire against embedded slavery on the WarWorld, he has left behind super-powered slavery on Earth for his son to have to deal with.

And some rather aggressive branding too.

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #8 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Dan Mora

Henry Bendix's plans for ultimate control threaten every superhero on Earth. And, in trying to stand against the dictator of Gamorra, Superman makes himself a target of business and world leaders. He is seen by too many as a force that must be stopped. How much can even a Man of Steel stand against before he bends?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/8/2022