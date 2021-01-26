How Did Bruce Wayne Survive His Death In DC Future State??

In the world of Future State from DC Comics, Batman is dead. Bruce Wayne is dead. But somehow, in Dark Detective, they are still alive, even as Tim Fox – sorry, Jace Fox – is the Next Batman. Originally, when this was the new ongoing nature of DC Comics as 5G. Bruce Wayne would have remained publicly dead, but privately worked as a mentor to Fox, in a similar fashion to that of Batman Beyond.

But how did he survive? How did the Magistrate know that Batman and Bruce Wayne are the same? Why were their deaths reported three days apart? Today's Future State: Dark Detective #2 fills in some gaps.

While also still asking some questions. Tracked by The Magistrate's chief enforcer personally, to Gotham's harbour. A quick dunk in the deep gives Bruce Wayne an easy way out. relatively easy, anyway.

What a coincidence to find a matching dead body. Well, I mean, it is Gotham, so maybe not.

Giving the Peacekeeper a confirmed Bruce Wayne kill… just before everything else went to hell.

And as to how they knew what was going down? Maybe it was technology…

Or maybe it was having someone else on the team?

And what actually did happen on A-Day anyway?

That's A for Arkham, apparently…

FUTURE STATE DARK DETECTIVE #2 (OF 4) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mariko Tamaki – Joshua Williamson (A) Dan Mora – Giannis Milonogiannis (CA) Dan Mora

Bruce Wayne is supposed to be dead…but this Dark Detective is on the run and shining a light on the mystery of his own "murder": How did the killers know Bruce Wayne was Batman? As the forces of the Magistrate zero in on Bruce's location, it's a race against time to unlock the secrets of their surveillance tech and take the fight to the very top! But is the knowledge that Bruce's own legacy helped to enable the greatest authoritarian force the city of Gotham has ever seen too much to bear? Also in this issue, Jason Todd is a haunted man. He's working a job he hates on the violent streets of Gotham City as a mask hunter for the Magistrate! He takes contracts to catch villains—or heroes—and brings them in alive—mostly. But when the Red Hood gang reemerges, Jason must solve a mystery that could doom the city. This title is fully returnable at a later date. Retail: $5.99