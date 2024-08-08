Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: outliers, uncanny x-men

The Uncanny X-Men Outliers From Gail Simone & David Marquez, Named

The Uncanny X-Men's Outliers created by Gail Simone and David Marquez are Calico, Deathdream, Jitter, and Ransom.

Article Summary Uncanny X-Men Outliers by Gail Simone & David Marquez: Calico, Deathdream, Jitter, and Ransom, in new issue #1.

Coming to a Printwatch near you soon, Uncanny X-Men #1 by Gail Simone and David Marquez is getting a second printing and it is putting the Outliers who debuted in that first issue on one of the two second printing covers from David Marquez and Ryan Stegman… with teasers introducing Calico, Deathdream, Jitter, and Ransom.

JITTER

Real Name: Sofia Yong Mutant Power: Hyper-Focus

Sofia can do anything she sets her mind to—accessing talents and skills most people train their lives to develop. The only downside for the Singaporean teen is the immediate crash if she exerts her ability for too long. Constantly on the move, she keeps a stopwatch on her at all times so she never has to slow down—not even to sleep!

RANSOM

Real Name: Valentin Correa Mutant Power: Black Hole Heart

The young Valentin was born in Buenos Aires with a black hole in place of his heart. Abandoned by his parents after he was kidnapped and held for ransom as a child, Valentin discovered that his captors' bullets only made him stronger, and he escaped. Since that time, he's made his own way on the mean streets of the world.

DEATHDREAM

Real Name: Hotoru Mutant Power: Death State/Ghost Summoning

In Kyoto, Japan, the baby Hotoru died during childbirth and was resuscitated. As a teen, he is able to choose a state of life, or one of death at will. In his state as a walking corpse, he has a deep connection to the spirit world, and can summon the souls and power of the unliving. Hotoru struggles to understand the living world, and sometimes, prefers the grave.

CALICO

Real Name: Becca Constance Simon-Pinette Mutant Power: Psychic connection with her horse, Ember

Becca was raised as a perfect American princess by wealthy and overprotective parents who taught her to hate and fear mutants—so she has a hard time accepting that she is one herself. She shares a powerful connection with her steed, Ember, which can transform into a variety of different horse-forms at her command.

UNCANNY X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Gail Simone (A/CA) David Marquez

PROFESSOR X…IS GONE! A core group of essential X-Men rise FROM THE ASHES to face a world without a home – and without Professor X! All bonds among the mutant community seem to be slipping away, and ROGUE reluctantly finds herself as the hero designated to bring them back together…but a fearless, malignant power is out there hunting mutants, and it has a terrible secret that may destroy what remains of the X-Men! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 11, 2024 SRP: $5.99

