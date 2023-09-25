Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: catwoman, Gotham War, red hood

Villains of Gotham Have Their Say Over Gotham War (Red Hood Spoilers)

In Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines, Catwoman tells Batman how she had changed Gotham in the two months he was away. How she had recruited the henchmen of Gotham and turned them into high-end cat burglars, unavailable to Gotham's criminal Big Bads Guys. Batman didn't react well; the others chose sides. But what about the bad guys themselves?

We have The Riddler paraphrasing Michael Corleone in The Godfather Part II, about keeping your friends close and your enemies closer. But he seems on the outs as well. And in Batman #137, we got a look at those who are making their own plans and bringing The Mad Hatter in…

…. alongside Professor Pyg, Two-Face, The Calendar Man, Scarecrow, Black Mask, Firebug, The Ventriloquist and Scarface. And now in Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Red Hood #1 out tomorrow with all the colons you could possibly desire… Red Hood is having to deal with some of Catwoman's goons who can't leave behind old murderous habits. And for a man who Batman has to keep persuading not to kill people…

… ir looks like the crowbar is on the other foot, to mix metaphors. And it looks like the Big Bads of Gotham would like their pool of henchmen back. Looks like Catwoman, the Red Hood and others will have to be fighting the Gotham War on two fronts…

BATMAN CATWOMAN THE GOTHAM WAR RED HOOD #1 (OF 2) CVR A CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Nikola Cizmesija (CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

The Gotham War has fractured the Bat-Family in dramatic ways–none more intensely than with Jason Todd. This stunning event will forever alter the destiny of the man who wears the Red Hood! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/26/2023

BATMAN CATWOMAN THE GOTHAM WAR RED HOOD #2 (OF 2) CVR A CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Nikola Cižmešija (CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

JASON TODD PREPARES FOR BATTLE! Batman's plan for Jason Todd backfires…but in a good way? The Red Hood prepares for the final battle of the Gotham War…but what will he have left when the dust settles?! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/24/2023

