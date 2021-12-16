The Watcher Gets His Own Reckoning War Tie-In at Marvel in March

For decades, The Watcher has only observed The Marvel multiverse, refusing to get involved (except when he does). Most especially, The Watcher refuses to molest anyone. You might think that goes without saying, but it is the comics industry, so it's worth saying it out loud.

All of that changes (well, hopefully not the molesting part) in March when The Watcher gets his own one-shot tie-in to the Reckoning War super-mega-crossover event: Reckoning War: Trial of the Watcher. A press release from Marvel provides the details:

It's a Marvel epic 15 years in the making! Dan Slott's long-awaited RECKONING WAR saga begins this February, kicking off in FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 and then unfolding in the pages of FANTASTIC FOUR. The story will shed light on the First War that rocked the Marvel Universe, a conflict that preceded Asgard, Galactus, and all the heroes you know and love. That war will now reignite and only the Fantastic Four can defend the Universe from the chaos it will unleash. Central to the action will be the Watcher, who has a shocking tale to tell in RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER #1, an upcoming one-shot written by Slott with art by Javier Rodríguez. In all of the Multiverse, there is only one "What If" world that Uatu has avoided watching—one "What If" that he never wished to see. And now it will be revealed—the story that could damn him for all time…and a revelation that could change everything in this Universe. Discover the secret that could make Uatu break his sacred oath when RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER #1 arrives on March 16. And don't miss the opening shot of the RECKONING WAR when FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 hits stands on February 2!

Here's the mini-solicit for Reckoning War: Trial of the Watcher:

RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER #1

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art and Cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

On Sale 3/16