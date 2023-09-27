Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: emma frost, ms marvel, tony stark

The Wedding Of Emma Frost And Tony Stark Is Not How It Was Pictured

Today sees the wedding of Tony Stark, Iron Man, and Emma Frost, White Queen of the Hellfire Club. This is how it was pictured on the covers.

Today sees the wedding of Tony Stark – Iron Man and the Black King of the Hellfire Club – and Emma Frost, White Queen of the Hellfire Club and former member of the Quiet Council of Krakoa. Because no one can have too many titles. This is how it was pictured on the two covers of X-Men and Iron Man, with The Invincible Iron Man showing the big occasion, published today.

However, the reality is not exactly that.. for Tony Stark or Emma Frost. Tony Stark gives this reason to Feilong.

Though, of course, the game is afoot.

A Las Vegas wedding… as stereotypical as you are going to get.

… with no guests at all. And Emma Frost remains in her Hazel Kendal identity.

….because there is one expected gatecrasher.

Not even Deadpool got an invite.

But… are they married now? Emma Frost was using her fake identity, there didn't seem to be a reason to make it real…

But it seems to have taken for Stark and Frost. Ms Marvel may have been on the wedding cover as a guest, but in today's Ms Marvel: The New Mutant #3, Kamala Khan gets to see the reality up close. Seems that the wedding was very real indeed and everyone knows…

…even if no one knows what the actual deal is. More on that later, I think…

