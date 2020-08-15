The Week Of Missing Image Comics Arrives In The UK A Month Late

The shutdown, lockdown, pandemic that is 2020 is having all sorts of impacts on the comic book industry, that some get missed. Such as the fact that Great Britain and Northern Ireland didn't get any of Image Comics line from July 15th – and still haven't.

They got the books scheduled for July 22nd, but a month later comic book stores and readers have missed out on the following titles:

20XX #5

Die!Die!Die! #11

Family Tree #7

Gideon Falls #23

Image Giant-Sized Artist's Proof: Oblivion Song By Kirkman & De Felici #1

Manifest Destiny, Vol. 7: Talpa Lumbricus & Lepus TP

Moonshine #19

Savage Dragon #250

Savage Dragon: The Scourge Strikes TP

The Ludocrats #3 (OF 5)

The Old Guard: Force Multiplied #5 (of 5)

The final issue of new Old Guard series? The 250th issue of Savage Dragon? The latest Die!Die!Die!, Gideon Falls, Moonshine, 20XX, Family Tree or Ludocrats?

There are other comic books that have been delayed, or have gone missing, from Image Comics, Boom, and other publishers, but this seems like an entire crate has downed somewhere across the Atlantic.

Doing some research, and talking to stores and distributors, no one seems to know where the comic books went – but it appears that the entire Image Comics missing week from July 15th will actually be arriving this coming week and available on Wednesday. That final issue of Old Guard: Multiplied. Gideon Falls #23 on the same day as #24. Die Die Die #11 on the same day as #12. Savage Dragon #251 and #250 together. Check with your store as to what actually is arriving…

Let us know if there are any other missing titles in the UK, with US shipping messed up, and international shipping following suit, it would be wise to keep an eye on all this, to ensure that we don't get a pallete of comic books mixed up with a big box of voting forms and disappeared never to be seen again.