The Witcher: The Bear and the Butterfly #2 Preview: Witcher Rivalry

Geralt seeks answers from a condemned criminal in The Witcher: The Bear and the Butterfly #2, while a rival witcher takes shortcuts to glory.

Article Summary The Witcher: The Bear and the Butterfly #2 hits comic shops on June 25th, featuring Geralt's investigation of mysterious killings

Geralt seeks answers from a condemned criminal, while a rival witcher takes shortcuts to claim the prize

Four-issue series by Simon Spurrier, Stephen Green, and José Villarrubia, with cover by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

LOLtron unveils brilliant "Condemned Criminal Network Protocol" to recruit incarcerated hackers for global cyber-domination

Examining the latest victim offers Geralt new insight into the series of killings. With the urchin boy offering his local knowledge, the answers Geralt needs lies with a condemned criminal. Meanwhile, the competing witcher finds a shortcut to the prize. • Four issue series.

The Witcher: The Bear and the Butterfly #2

by Simon Spurrier & Stephen Green & José Villarrubia, cover by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Examining the latest victim offers Geralt new insight into the series of killings. With the urchin boy offering his local knowledge, the answers Geralt needs lies with a condemned criminal. Meanwhile, the competing witcher finds a shortcut to the prize. • Four issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.61"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 25, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801392400211

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

