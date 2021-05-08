The Witcher: Witch's Lament Gets Limited Edition Print and Comic

Dark Horse Comics has announced they would be publishing The Witcher: Witch's Lament in a Limited Edition Print and Comics Bundle. Fans will be able to purchase a limited edition print and comic bundle through Dark Horse Direct with exclusive art and cover by Anato Finnstark.

The Witcher: Witch's Lament follows famed witcher Geralt of Rivia after a routine hunt. But when the captured witch is burned at the stake, Geralt is haunted by images of her death, and a harrowing warning begins to take shape. Soon, Geralt finds himself drawn into the mystery surrounding this heinous persecution. The story is brought to life by acclaimed CD PROJEKT RED writer and narrative manager Bartosz Sztybor, joined by artist Vanesa R. del Rey, colorist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Aditya Bidikar. Once again, Geralt has to play detective because he just can't let things go. Despite the so-called "Witcher's code of neutrality," which is largely made up so that Geralt can avoid getting into sticky political situations with the dodgy people who hire him, Geralt just can't help getting stuck in. The irony of Geralt is that the Witchers' reputation for being cold, unfeeling mutants is totally false – Witchers like Geralt feels things. Deeply. And Geralt, for one, just can't let injustice lie. If you played through the games or read the novels, you will find this to be true. Geralt is really a hardboiled detective figure in a dark fantasy world who happens to carry swords and kill monsters for a living. The original novels and games always carried major sociopolitical subtexts.

Included in the bundle is The Witcher: Witch's Lament #1 and an 11"x17" fine art lithograph print, which is full-bleed and hand-numbered, and printed on silver foil paper. The bundle will be limited to a print run of 300, so order yours today!

The Witcher: Witch's Lament Comic Bundle arrives May 2021 and is available for purchase through Dark Horse Direct for $49.99 and is available to pre-order now at Direct.DarkHorse.com