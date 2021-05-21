The Woman Who Saved Lincoln – Boom Studios' August 2021 Solicits
Boom Studios kicks off their August 2021 solicitations with a new graphic novel about the woman who saved President Lincoln the first time around, Kate Warne… as well as Eat The Rich, Buffy, Firefly, Something Is Killing The Children, Power Rangers and much more.
BETTER ANGELS KATE WARNE ADVENTURE ORIGINAL GN HC
JUN211019
(W) Jeff Jenson (A/CA) George Schall
Everyone knows the tragic assassination of Abraham Lincoln, but what about the foiled attempt in his first year of presidency?
In 1861, America's greatest detective saved the life of her country's greatest president… this is her true story.
At a time when the American experiment was at a crossroads, and the man tasked with healing the nation was under constant threat, only one detective was armed with the extraordinary cleverness and versatility to thwart the attempt on his life.
Her name was Kate Warne – America's first woman detective.
Eisner Award-winning writer Jeff Jensen (Green River Killer: A True Detective Story, HBO's Watchmen) and acclaimed artist George Schall (Made In Korea, Chasing Echoes) present the stunning story of the one detective who forever changed the course of American history, perfect for fans of Pulp and Velvet.
In Shops: Oct 27, 2021
SRP: $24.99
EAT THE RICH #1 (OF 5) CVR A TONG (MR)
JUN211012
(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Pius Bak (CA) Kevin Tong
What unspeakable horror eats away at the heart of Crestfall Bluffs?
With law school and her whole life ahead of her, Joey plans to summer with her boyfriend Astor in his seemingly perfect hometown of Crestfall Bluffs.
It's a chance to finally meet Astor's family and childhood friends, all while enjoying a vacation with every need attended to by servants.
But beneath the affluent perfection lies a dark, deadly rot… will Joey discover the truth before it's too late, and if she does, can she survive to tell the tale?
The bold, horrifying psychological thriller from Hugo Award-winning author Sarah Gailey (The Echo Wife, Magic For Liars) with artist Pius Bak (Firefly, The Magicians), perfect for fans of Stillwater and Nailbiter!
In Shops: Aug 18, 2021
SRP: $3.99
EAT THE RICH #1 (OF 5) CVR B CAREY (MR)
EAT THE RICH #1 (OF 5) CVR C FRISON (MR)
EAT THE RICH #1 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY INCV TONG (MR)
EAT THE RICH #1 (OF 5) CVR E 25 COPY INCV DEL DUCA (MR)
EAT THE RICH #1 (OF 5) CVR F 50 COPY INCV FOIL FRISON (MR)
EAT THE RICH #1 (OF 5) CVR G UNLOCKABLE VAR FRISON (MR)
MIGHTY MORPHIN #10 CVR A LEE
JUN211020
(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Dan Mora (CA) In-Hyuk Lee
Discover Zordon's ties to Bandora's Palace on the Moon – the modern home of Rita Repulsa.
When an assassin is sent to disrupt the Eltarian efforts to protect an ancient weapon Zordon is injured in the process and his mentor, Zophram, must make a decision that will alter the future of the Power Rangers as we know it!
In Shops: Aug 11, 2021
SRP: $3.99
MIGHTY MORPHIN #10 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI
MIGHTY MORPHIN #10 CVR C 10 COPY INCV LEE
MIGHTY MORPHIN #10 CVR D 15 COPY INCV CARLINI
MIGHTY MORPHIN #10 CVR E 25 COPY INCV GONZALES
MIGHTY MORPHIN #10 CVR F 50 COPY INCV MORA
MIGHTY MORPHIN #10 CVR G FOC REVEAL VAR YOON
MIGHTY MORPHIN #10 CVR H FOC REVEAL 10 COPY INCV VAR
MIGHTY MORPHIN #10 CVR I UNLOCKABLE VAR MORA
POWER RANGERS #10 CVR A SCALERA
JUN211029
(W) Ryan Parrott, Rachel Wagner (A) Moises Hidalgo (CA) Matteo Scalera
Yale, the Omega Rangers' alien companion, embarks on a solo mission to protect a group of kids from the terrors of Safehaven.
Guided by the voice of the Blue Emissary, Yale will travel closer to his destiny… but what does this mean for the Omega Rangers?
In Shops: Aug 18, 2021
SRP: $3.99
POWER RANGERS #10 CVR B LEGACY VAR DI NICUOLO
POWER RANGERS #10 CVR C 10 COPY INCV SCALERA
POWER RANGERS #10 CVR D 15 COPY INCV DI NICUOLO
POWER RANGERS #10 CVR E 25 COPY INCV MONTES
POWER RANGERS #10 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR PARK
POWER RANGERS #10 CVR G FOC REVEAL 10 COPY INCV
POWER RANGERS #10 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR MONTES
WWE NEW DAY POWER OF POSITIVITY #2 (OF 2) CVR A BAYLISS
JUN211037
(W) Narcisse, Evan, Austin Walker (A/CA) Daniel Bayliss
The New Day are finally a team… but something is missing!
Discover how the New Day came out of the shadows and into a beautiful moment of high-flying, hip-gyrating, trombone-playing chaos to find strength in the power of authenticity.
Will they be able to stay true when The Shield challenge them to an all-out epic Philadelphia Flapjack Match?
In Shops: Aug 11, 2021
SRP: $7.99
WWE NEW DAY POWER OF POSITIVITY #2 (OF 2) CVR B RAHZZAH
WWE NEW DAY POWER OF POSITIVITY #2 (OF 2) CVR C 10 COPY INCV
WWE NEW DAY POWER OF POSITIVITY #2 (OF 2) CVR D 25 COPY INCV
DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #9 (OF 12) CVR A CAGLE
JUN211041
(W) Brian Herbet, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) Evan Cagle
Was foul play involved in Leto's father's untimely death? Follow the new Duke Atreides as he stops at nothing to find out.
Power, lies, and corruption continue as Baron Harkonnen hatches a plan to frame Leto for an attack on the Tleilaxu even as Shaddam prepares to usurp the throne from his father once and for all.
In Shops: Aug 25, 2021
SRP: $4.99
DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #9 (OF 12) CVR B WARD
DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #9 (OF 12) CVR C 25 COPY INCV CAGLE
DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #9 (OF 12) CVR D 50 COPY INCV WARD
DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES HC VOL 02 (MR)
JUN211045
(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) Mike Del Mundo
The official prequel to the groundbreaking Dune continues in the first-ever graphic fiction adaptation of the New York Times best-selling Dune: House Atreides.
Leto Atreides brings news of the revolt brewing on Ix, but the city's leaders make a decision that may threaten everyone, while Crown Prince Shaddam plots to overtake it.
Adapted & scripted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, authors of the eponymous prequel novel based on Dune creator Frank Herbert's notes, and illustrated by artist Dev Pramanik (Paradiso).
Collects Dune: House Atreides #5-8.
In Shops: Oct 20, 2021
SRP: $24.99
MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #5 CVR A KHALIDAH
MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #5 CVR B HIDDEN PLANESWALKER VAR
MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #5 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR
MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #5 CVR D 10 COPY INCV GUARA
MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #5 CVR E 25 COPY INCV ANINDITO
MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #5 CVR F 50 COPY INCV ANINDITO
MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #5 CVR G 100 COPY INCV WARD
MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #5 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR KHALIDAH
MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) HC VOL 01
JUN211054
(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Matteo Scalera
WHO IS BEHIND THE ATTACKS ON THREE OF RAVNICA'S PLANESWALKERS?
Across the vast Multiverse, those gifted with a "spark" can tap into the raw power of Magic and travel across realms – they are Planeswalkers, and they are being targeted.
When coordinated assassination attempts on Guildmasters Ral Zarek, Vraska, and Kaya rock the city of Ravnica leaving Jace Beleren's life hanging in the balance, a fuse is lit that threatens not just these three Guilds, but the entire plane of Ravnica.
Don't miss a new beginning for the worldwide pop culture phenomenon by Jed MacKay (Marvel's Black Cat) and Ig Guara (Marvel's Ghost-Spider), perfect for new readers and long time fans.
This hardcover collects Magic #1-5.
In Shops: Oct 13, 2021
SRP: $24.99
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TP VOL 07
JUN211055
(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Valentina Pinti, Ramon Bachs, Marianna Ignazzi (CA) David Lopez
Buffy meets…Buffy?! Everything you ever thought you knew about Buffy changes when the secret of the multiverse is revealed!
The acclaimed team of Jeremy Lambert (Doom Patrol) & Ramon Bachs (Batman: City of Crime) deliver the most shocking Buffy comic book of all time – and no fan can afford to miss the one!
Collects Buffy the Vampire Slayer #23-26.
In Shops: Oct 13, 2021
SRP: $14.99
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #28 CVR A FRANY
JUN211056
(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Frany
What sacrifices will have to be made to save Buffy from a world-shaking discovery?
The true nature of the Mayor and Dorothy's plan is revealed and Scoobies and Slayers alike must band together to stop them, but not everyone will do so willingly.
Meanwhile, the Council's machinations continue to impact the group's past, present, and most importantly future!
In Shops: Aug 04, 2021
SRP: $3.99
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #28 CVR B GEORGIEV
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #28 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FRANY
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #28 CVR D 25 COPY INCV BECK
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #28 CVR E 50 COPY INCV BECK
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #28 CVR F UNLOCKABLE GEORGIEV
FIREFLY #32 CVR A BENGAL
JUN211062
(W) Greg Pak (A) Jahnoy Lindsay (CA) Bengal
Can the legacy of Shepherd Book unite two men and a new world?
Lank and Mal had very different relationships with Shepard, but his lessons to each of them may be critical for taking on the moral challenges of this world.
Will their individual bonds with Shepard Book bring them together, and bring Mal back into the world?
In Shops: Aug 25, 2021
SRP: $3.99
FIREFLY #32 CVR B CARPENTER
FIREFLY #32 CVR C 10 COPY INCV BENGAL
FIREFLY #32 CVR D 25 COPY INCV REBELKA
FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #6 (OF 6) CVR A KHALIDAH
JUN211066
(W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah
The Final Battle is here! Who will come out the other side?
Zoe and Emma's struggle to reunite may result in far reaching effects on a new system while Inara's role is still in question.
A trap is set… but is it for Emma and her crew or Blue Sun?
In Shops: Aug 18, 2021
SRP: $4.99
FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #6 (OF 6) CVR B FISH
FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #6 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV FRANY
FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #6 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV FRANY
FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #6 (OF 6) CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR
FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #6 (OF 6) CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR
DARK BLOOD #2 (OF 6) CVR A DE LANDRO
JUN211072
(W) LaToya Morgan (A) Walt Barna (CA) Valentine De Landro
Does even the kindness of strangers come with a cost?
Avery has adjusted to his post WWII life in Alabama but when an altercation with some local boys leaves him hurt, an unlikely bystander steps in.
And while Carlisle, a white university doctor, not only offers Avery immediate first aid but free ongoing medical care… nothing is truly free, not even a stranger's kindness.
In Shops: Aug 25, 2021
SRP: $3.99
DARK BLOOD #2 (OF 6) CVR B BA
DARK BLOOD #2 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV DE LANDRO
DARK BLOOD #2 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV CLARKE
ABBOTT 1973 TP
JUN211076
(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Sami Kivela (CA) Taj Tenfold
Elena Abbott is a tough-as-nails reporter with growing powers, but can she save the soul of an entire city?
It's 1973 and Abbott's focused on the most important election in the city's history.
It will take everything she's got to find who (or what) is using dark magic to sabotage the campaign of the prospective first Black mayor of Detroit and stop them dead in their tracks.
Eisner Award-winning writer Saladin Ahmed (Black Bolt, Miles Morales: Spider-Man) and acclaimed artist Sami Kivela (Machine Gun Wizards) return to the Hugo Award-nominated world of Abbott.
Collects Abbott: 1973 #1-5.
In Shops: Oct 06, 2021
SRP: $17.99
ONCE & FUTURE #19 CVR A MORA
JUN211077
(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Dan Mora
Is it possible that King Arthur and Merlin can save England from…King Arthur(s) and Merlin(s)?!?! A very strange war is a brewin' indeed.
The Otherworld and our world have collided and England is ground zero for the chaos!
Bridgette has spent her whole life fighting to prevent this future from happening, but now that it's arrived she's at a loss. Fortunately, she has Duncan by her side, and he's not about to let Gran give up.
In Shops: Aug 25, 2021
SRP: $3.99
ONCE & FUTURE #19 CVR B 10 COPY INCV MORA
ONCE & FUTURE #19 CVR C 25 COPY INCV WARD
GOOD LUCK #3 (OF 5) CVR A CORONA
JUN211080
(W) Matthew Erman (A) Stefano Simeone (CA) Jorge Corona
You've got to ask yourself one question: "Do I Feel Lucky?"
The Unfortunates finally strike upon some Good Luck, though they have disappeared from the Kismet Zone.
Will Artie, Cherry, and Hilde uncover the reason behind their disappearance and be able to hold onto their luck, or is time running out for them?
In Shops: Aug 25, 2021
SRP: $3.99
GOOD LUCK #3 (OF 5) CVR B 25 COPY INCV WIJNGAARD
EVE #4 (OF 5) CVR A ANINDITO
JUN211082
(W) Victor Lavalle (A) Jo Migyeong (CA) Ario Anindito
Even humanity's last hope needs a little help sometimes.
The Vault is in sight and Eve's come farther than any before her, but the last leg of her journey will test her to her core. Thankfully, she isn't alone… with her newly discovered sister by her side.
Wexler has dodged the bullet, literally, and is in hot pursuit of the pair. Will he catch up to them and dash humanity's last chance?
In Shops: Aug 11, 2021
SRP: $3.99
EVE #4 (OF 5) CVR B MEYERS
EVE #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MEYERS
EVE #4 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV DAWN
SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN DLX ED HC BOOK 01
JUN211086
(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera
Children in a sleepy Wisconsin town begin to go missing with most never returning, and those that do have disturbing stories of horrific creatures that live in the shadows.
There is one person that believes the children and claims to be the only who sees what they can see. Her name is Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters. This is all she does, and she bears the cost because it must be done.
Experience the critically acclaimed series by GLAAD Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (Department of Truth, Batman) and artist Werther Dell'Edera (Razorblades) like never before.
Collects Something is Killing the Children #1-15 in a single deluxe edition hardcover for the first time.
In Shops: Oct 06, 2021
SRP: $49.99
SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN DLX ED SLIPCASE HC BOOK 01
JUN211087
(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera
Children in a sleepy Wisconsin town begin to go missing with most never returning, and those that do have disturbing stories of horrific creatures that live in the shadows.
There is one person that believes the children and claims to be the only who sees what they can see. Her name is Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters. This is all she does, and she bears the cost because it must be done.
Experience the critically acclaimed series by GLAAD Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (Department of Truth, Batman) and artist Werther Dell'Edera (Razorblades) like never before.
Collects Something is Killing the Children #1-15 in a single deluxe edition hardcover for the first time. This limited edition will feature an exclusive slipcase and be limited to its first printing.
In Shops: Oct 06, 2021
SRP: $69.99
SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #19 CVR A DELL EDERA
JUN211088
(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera
Erica must play the Game of Nowhere, a secretive binding ritual of the Order of St. George, but not everyone wants her to succeed.
And it's much more than a game; it is an important, yet dangerous part of a hunter's initiation… and not all students survive the process.
Will Erica pass? And if so, at what cost?
In Shops: Aug 25, 2021
SRP: $3.99
SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #19 CVR B 25 COPY INCV LUC
BASILISK #3 CVR A SCHARF
JUN211090
(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Jonas Scharf
Is there no end to the Chimera's reign of terror? Regan, a former member of the Chimera, and her past victim Hannah continue the hunt for Regan's brethren, but the shared memories that haunt them both may put an end to their quest. Meanwhile, cornered the other Chimera may have met their match… the State Police.
In Shops: Aug 04, 2021
SRP: $3.99
BASILISK #3 CVR B REIS
BASILISK #3 CVR C 25 COPY INCV ALBUQUERQUE
BASILISK #3 CVR D 25 COPY INCV REIS
MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #5 (OF 5) CVR A ANDRADE
JUN211094
(W) V. Ram (A/CA) Filipe Andrade
What will Laila Starr do when she's finally given the chance to resume the mantle of Death?
Finding herself back in the world, Laila searches out Darius and discovers that for the first time she will be witnessing the death of someone close to her.
When they are both given a chance at immortality, their individual decisions lead to a surprising and touching series finale.
In Shops: Aug 11, 2021
SRP: $3.99
MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #5 (OF 5) CVR B MALAVIA FOIL
MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #5 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV
MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #5 (OF 5) CVR D UNLOCKABLE VAR
ORIGINS ORIGINAL GN
JUN211098
(W) Clay Chapman (A/CA) Jakub Rebelka
Can humanity's last hope for salvation be the very person that destroyed it?
One thousand years after humans have gone extinct and artificial intelligence has taken over the world, a single man is brought back to life-David Adams, the genius whose technology was responsible for the destruction of his species.
Together with Chloe, his first creation and the android that revived him, David fights against the AI overlords as he seeks to discover if humanity can-or should-have any kind of future.
From acclaimed writer Clay McLeod Chapman (Absolute Carnage: Separation Anxiety) and illustrator Jakub Rebelka (Judas) comes a stunning tale of one man's ultimate mistake and his attempt at redemption.
Collects Origins #1-6.
In Shops: Oct 20, 2021
SRP: $19.99
SEVEN SECRETS #11 CVR A DI NICUOLO
JUN211099
(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo
The Order's secrets are bestowed to Eva and as a result an impossible discovery is made, changing everything in its wake.
Will Eva be able keep this knowledge from Caspar and fight alongside him to escape the Seeker's ultimate plot?
Stay calm and carry on, as they may just get some help from the Queen of England herself.
In Shops: Aug 04, 2021
SRP: $3.99
SEVEN SECRETS #11 CVR B YOON
SEVEN SECRETS #11 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MERCADO
SEVEN SECRETS #11 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MERCADO
SEVEN SECRETS TP VOL 02
JUN211103
(W) Tom Taylor (CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo
As the Order teeters on the brink of extinction Caspar and the remaining Keepers and Holders find refuge in the Faerie realm, where he will discover the complicated truth about his own origins.
With this revelation the first secret is unleashed and the time for hiding is over. It's time to take the fight to the Seekers!
Collects Seven Secrets #7-12.
In Shops: Oct 27, 2021
SRP: $16.99
WYND #9 CVR A DIALYNAS
JUN211104
(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Michael Dialynas
The fates of both Wynd and the Faerie City hang in the balance!
Everyone converges on the Faerie City, including Basil, Titus, and Ash, who unknowingly bring with them a greater threat – Vampyres!
Can everyone work together to defend the city from the Vampyre threat?
In Shops: Aug 04, 2021
SRP: $4.99
WYND #9 CVR B GONZALES
WYND #9 CVR C 25 COPY INCV FISH
WYND #9 CVR D UNLOCKABLE VAR DIALYNAS
SAVE YOURSELF #3 (OF 4) CVR A MATTHEWS
JUN211108
(W) Bones Leopard (A/CA) Kelly Matthews, Nichole Matthews
Even as Gigi is still reeling from the revelations about the Lovely Trio, she'll have to pull it together to rescue her brother Shawn!
And the only place she can turn to for help is Mia and the Cosmic Federation, who will need Gigi if they ever hope to expose the truth about the Lovely Trio…
In Shops: Aug 18, 2021
SRP: $4.99
SAVE YOURSELF #3 (OF 4) CVR B GONZAGA
SAVE YOURSELF #3 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MATTHEWS
SAVE YOURSELF #3 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV GONZAGA
MAMO #2 (OF 5) CVR A MILLEDGE
JUN211112
(W) Sas Milledge (A/CA) Sas Milledge
Hedge witch Orla has returned home after her grandmother's death to find that her mislaid bones are wreaking havoc all across Haresden!
Mamo's graves must be brought together in order to give her spirit and the town some peace.
Can Orla shoulder the responsibility of quieting her Mamo's spirit and saving her hometown?
In Shops: Aug 11, 2021
SRP: $4.99
MAMO #2 (OF 5) CVR B 10 COPY INCV NGUYEN
SPECTER INSPECTORS TP
JUN211114
(W) Bowen McCurdy, Kaitlyn Musto (A/CA) Bowen McCurdy
Meet true believer Noa, her cynical little sibling Gus, credulous camera man Ko, and skeptical Astrid. Together they head to one of the most haunted towns in America to prove that ghosts exist, armed with little more than their wits, their cell phones, and an EMF reader they bought online.
Their investigations uncover more than a few cool social media posts. Relationships will be put to the test, as century-old sinister secrets of the town itself are revealed!
Bowen McCurdy (The Long Way Home) & rising star Kaitlyn Musto introduce the Spector Inspectors, everyone's favorite new internet ghost hunter sensations.
Collects Specter Inspectors #1-5.
In Shops: Oct 13, 2021
SRP: $14.99
JUST BEYOND MONSTROSITY ORIGINAL GN
JUN211115
(W) R. L. Stine (A) Irene Flores (CA) Julian Totino Todesco
There's no business like horror business, it's a real nightmare!
Ruthie and Ezra's dreams come true when their family buys an old Hollywood studio, but it soon turns into a nightmare as they discover the secret and forgotten horrors are more than just makeup and special effects.
Monstrosity Studios was the biggest name in horror movies until it closed down years ago. As the Dillon family starts production back up, strange "accidents" start to happen on set and things get truly scary!
Will they survive the very real terrors of a haunted movie lot, or will they find themselves on the cutting room floor?
The fourth installment of the first original graphic novel series from award-winning, bestselling author R.L. Stine (Goosebumps, Fear Street) with artist Irene Flores (Mark of the Succubus) and featuring a terrifying cover by Julian Todesco (Life of Captain Marvel), soon to be a television series on Disney+!
In Shops: Oct 20, 2021
SRP: $10.99