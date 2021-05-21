The Woman Who Saved Lincoln – Boom Studios' August 2021 Solicits

Boom Studios kicks off their August 2021 solicitations with a new graphic novel about the woman who saved President Lincoln the first time around, Kate Warne… as well as Eat The Rich, Buffy, Firefly, Something Is Killing The Children, Power Rangers and much more.

BETTER ANGELS KATE WARNE ADVENTURE ORIGINAL GN HC

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211019

(W) Jeff Jenson (A/CA) George Schall

Everyone knows the tragic assassination of Abraham Lincoln, but what about the foiled attempt in his first year of presidency?

In 1861, America's greatest detective saved the life of her country's greatest president… this is her true story.

At a time when the American experiment was at a crossroads, and the man tasked with healing the nation was under constant threat, only one detective was armed with the extraordinary cleverness and versatility to thwart the attempt on his life.

Her name was Kate Warne – America's first woman detective.

Eisner Award-winning writer Jeff Jensen (Green River Killer: A True Detective Story, HBO's Watchmen) and acclaimed artist George Schall (Made In Korea, Chasing Echoes) present the stunning story of the one detective who forever changed the course of American history, perfect for fans of Pulp and Velvet.

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: $24.99

EAT THE RICH #1 (OF 5) CVR A TONG (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211012

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Pius Bak (CA) Kevin Tong

What unspeakable horror eats away at the heart of Crestfall Bluffs?

With law school and her whole life ahead of her, Joey plans to summer with her boyfriend Astor in his seemingly perfect hometown of Crestfall Bluffs.

It's a chance to finally meet Astor's family and childhood friends, all while enjoying a vacation with every need attended to by servants.

But beneath the affluent perfection lies a dark, deadly rot… will Joey discover the truth before it's too late, and if she does, can she survive to tell the tale?

The bold, horrifying psychological thriller from Hugo Award-winning author Sarah Gailey (The Echo Wife, Magic For Liars) with artist Pius Bak (Firefly, The Magicians), perfect for fans of Stillwater and Nailbiter!

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

EAT THE RICH #1 (OF 5) CVR B CAREY (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

SRP: $3.99

EAT THE RICH #1 (OF 5) CVR C FRISON (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

EAT THE RICH #1 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY INCV TONG (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

EAT THE RICH #1 (OF 5) CVR E 25 COPY INCV DEL DUCA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

EAT THE RICH #1 (OF 5) CVR F 50 COPY INCV FOIL FRISON (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

EAT THE RICH #1 (OF 5) CVR G UNLOCKABLE VAR FRISON (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MIGHTY MORPHIN #10 CVR A LEE

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211020

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Dan Mora (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

Discover Zordon's ties to Bandora's Palace on the Moon – the modern home of Rita Repulsa.

When an assassin is sent to disrupt the Eltarian efforts to protect an ancient weapon Zordon is injured in the process and his mentor, Zophram, must make a decision that will alter the future of the Power Rangers as we know it!

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN #10 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI

BOOM! STUDIOS

MIGHTY MORPHIN #10 CVR C 10 COPY INCV LEE

BOOM! STUDIOS

MIGHTY MORPHIN #10 CVR D 15 COPY INCV CARLINI

BOOM! STUDIOS

MIGHTY MORPHIN #10 CVR E 25 COPY INCV GONZALES

BOOM! STUDIOS

MIGHTY MORPHIN #10 CVR F 50 COPY INCV MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MIGHTY MORPHIN #10 CVR G FOC REVEAL VAR YOON

BOOM! STUDIOS

MIGHTY MORPHIN #10 CVR H FOC REVEAL 10 COPY INCV VAR

BOOM! STUDIOS

MIGHTY MORPHIN #10 CVR I UNLOCKABLE VAR MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

POWER RANGERS #10 CVR A SCALERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211029

(W) Ryan Parrott, Rachel Wagner (A) Moises Hidalgo (CA) Matteo Scalera

Yale, the Omega Rangers' alien companion, embarks on a solo mission to protect a group of kids from the terrors of Safehaven.

Guided by the voice of the Blue Emissary, Yale will travel closer to his destiny… but what does this mean for the Omega Rangers?

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

POWER RANGERS #10 CVR B LEGACY VAR DI NICUOLO

BOOM! STUDIOS

POWER RANGERS #10 CVR C 10 COPY INCV SCALERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

POWER RANGERS #10 CVR D 15 COPY INCV DI NICUOLO

BOOM! STUDIOS

POWER RANGERS #10 CVR E 25 COPY INCV MONTES

BOOM! STUDIOS

POWER RANGERS #10 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR PARK

BOOM! STUDIOS

POWER RANGERS #10 CVR G FOC REVEAL 10 COPY INCV

BOOM! STUDIOS

POWER RANGERS #10 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR MONTES

BOOM! STUDIOS

WWE NEW DAY POWER OF POSITIVITY #2 (OF 2) CVR A BAYLISS

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211037

(W) Narcisse, Evan, Austin Walker (A/CA) Daniel Bayliss

The New Day are finally a team… but something is missing!

Discover how the New Day came out of the shadows and into a beautiful moment of high-flying, hip-gyrating, trombone-playing chaos to find strength in the power of authenticity.

Will they be able to stay true when The Shield challenge them to an all-out epic Philadelphia Flapjack Match?

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $7.99

WWE NEW DAY POWER OF POSITIVITY #2 (OF 2) CVR B RAHZZAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

WWE NEW DAY POWER OF POSITIVITY #2 (OF 2) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

BOOM! STUDIOS

WWE NEW DAY POWER OF POSITIVITY #2 (OF 2) CVR D 25 COPY INCV

BOOM! STUDIOS

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #9 (OF 12) CVR A CAGLE

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211041

(W) Brian Herbet, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) Evan Cagle

Was foul play involved in Leto's father's untimely death? Follow the new Duke Atreides as he stops at nothing to find out.

Power, lies, and corruption continue as Baron Harkonnen hatches a plan to frame Leto for an attack on the Tleilaxu even as Shaddam prepares to usurp the throne from his father once and for all.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $4.99

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #9 (OF 12) CVR B WARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #9 (OF 12) CVR C 25 COPY INCV CAGLE

BOOM! STUDIOS

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #9 (OF 12) CVR D 50 COPY INCV WARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES HC VOL 02 (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211045

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) Mike Del Mundo

The official prequel to the groundbreaking Dune continues in the first-ever graphic fiction adaptation of the New York Times best-selling Dune: House Atreides.

Leto Atreides brings news of the revolt brewing on Ix, but the city's leaders make a decision that may threaten everyone, while Crown Prince Shaddam plots to overtake it.

Adapted & scripted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, authors of the eponymous prequel novel based on Dune creator Frank Herbert's notes, and illustrated by artist Dev Pramanik (Paradiso).

Collects Dune: House Atreides #5-8.

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: $24.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #5 CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #5 CVR B HIDDEN PLANESWALKER VAR

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #5 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #5 CVR D 10 COPY INCV GUARA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #5 CVR E 25 COPY INCV ANINDITO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #5 CVR F 50 COPY INCV ANINDITO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #5 CVR G 100 COPY INCV WARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #5 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) HC VOL 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211054

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Matteo Scalera

WHO IS BEHIND THE ATTACKS ON THREE OF RAVNICA'S PLANESWALKERS?

Across the vast Multiverse, those gifted with a "spark" can tap into the raw power of Magic and travel across realms – they are Planeswalkers, and they are being targeted.

When coordinated assassination attempts on Guildmasters Ral Zarek, Vraska, and Kaya rock the city of Ravnica leaving Jace Beleren's life hanging in the balance, a fuse is lit that threatens not just these three Guilds, but the entire plane of Ravnica.

Don't miss a new beginning for the worldwide pop culture phenomenon by Jed MacKay (Marvel's Black Cat) and Ig Guara (Marvel's Ghost-Spider), perfect for new readers and long time fans.

This hardcover collects Magic #1-5.

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: $24.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TP VOL 07

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211055

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Valentina Pinti, Ramon Bachs, Marianna Ignazzi (CA) David Lopez

Buffy meets…Buffy?! Everything you ever thought you knew about Buffy changes when the secret of the multiverse is revealed!

The acclaimed team of Jeremy Lambert (Doom Patrol) & Ramon Bachs (Batman: City of Crime) deliver the most shocking Buffy comic book of all time – and no fan can afford to miss the one!

Collects Buffy the Vampire Slayer #23-26.

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: $14.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #28 CVR A FRANY

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211056

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Frany

What sacrifices will have to be made to save Buffy from a world-shaking discovery?

The true nature of the Mayor and Dorothy's plan is revealed and Scoobies and Slayers alike must band together to stop them, but not everyone will do so willingly.

Meanwhile, the Council's machinations continue to impact the group's past, present, and most importantly future!

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #28 CVR B GEORGIEV

BOOM! STUDIOS

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #28 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FRANY

BOOM! STUDIOS

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #28 CVR D 25 COPY INCV BECK

BOOM! STUDIOS

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #28 CVR E 50 COPY INCV BECK

BOOM! STUDIOS

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #28 CVR F UNLOCKABLE GEORGIEV

BOOM! STUDIOS

FIREFLY #32 CVR A BENGAL

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211062

(W) Greg Pak (A) Jahnoy Lindsay (CA) Bengal

Can the legacy of Shepherd Book unite two men and a new world?

Lank and Mal had very different relationships with Shepard, but his lessons to each of them may be critical for taking on the moral challenges of this world.

Will their individual bonds with Shepard Book bring them together, and bring Mal back into the world?

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $3.99

FIREFLY #32 CVR B CARPENTER

BOOM! STUDIOS

FIREFLY #32 CVR C 10 COPY INCV BENGAL

BOOM! STUDIOS

FIREFLY #32 CVR D 25 COPY INCV REBELKA

BOOM! STUDIOS

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #6 (OF 6) CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211066

(W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah

The Final Battle is here! Who will come out the other side?

Zoe and Emma's struggle to reunite may result in far reaching effects on a new system while Inara's role is still in question.

A trap is set… but is it for Emma and her crew or Blue Sun?

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $4.99

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #6 (OF 6) CVR B FISH

BOOM! STUDIOS

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #6 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV FRANY

BOOM! STUDIOS

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #6 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV FRANY

BOOM! STUDIOS

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #6 (OF 6) CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR

BOOM! STUDIOS

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #6 (OF 6) CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR

BOOM! STUDIOS

DARK BLOOD #2 (OF 6) CVR A DE LANDRO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211072

(W) LaToya Morgan (A) Walt Barna (CA) Valentine De Landro

Does even the kindness of strangers come with a cost?

Avery has adjusted to his post WWII life in Alabama but when an altercation with some local boys leaves him hurt, an unlikely bystander steps in.

And while Carlisle, a white university doctor, not only offers Avery immediate first aid but free ongoing medical care… nothing is truly free, not even a stranger's kindness.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DARK BLOOD #2 (OF 6) CVR B BA

BOOM! STUDIOS

DARK BLOOD #2 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV DE LANDRO

BOOM! STUDIOS

DARK BLOOD #2 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV CLARKE

BOOM! STUDIOS

ABBOTT 1973 TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211076

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Sami Kivela (CA) Taj Tenfold

Elena Abbott is a tough-as-nails reporter with growing powers, but can she save the soul of an entire city?

It's 1973 and Abbott's focused on the most important election in the city's history.

It will take everything she's got to find who (or what) is using dark magic to sabotage the campaign of the prospective first Black mayor of Detroit and stop them dead in their tracks.

Eisner Award-winning writer Saladin Ahmed (Black Bolt, Miles Morales: Spider-Man) and acclaimed artist Sami Kivela (Machine Gun Wizards) return to the Hugo Award-nominated world of Abbott.

Collects Abbott: 1973 #1-5.

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: $17.99

ONCE & FUTURE #19 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211077

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Dan Mora

Is it possible that King Arthur and Merlin can save England from…King Arthur(s) and Merlin(s)?!?! A very strange war is a brewin' indeed.

The Otherworld and our world have collided and England is ground zero for the chaos!

Bridgette has spent her whole life fighting to prevent this future from happening, but now that it's arrived she's at a loss. Fortunately, she has Duncan by her side, and he's not about to let Gran give up.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ONCE & FUTURE #19 CVR B 10 COPY INCV MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

ONCE & FUTURE #19 CVR C 25 COPY INCV WARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

GOOD LUCK #3 (OF 5) CVR A CORONA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211080

(W) Matthew Erman (A) Stefano Simeone (CA) Jorge Corona

You've got to ask yourself one question: "Do I Feel Lucky?"

The Unfortunates finally strike upon some Good Luck, though they have disappeared from the Kismet Zone.

Will Artie, Cherry, and Hilde uncover the reason behind their disappearance and be able to hold onto their luck, or is time running out for them?

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GOOD LUCK #3 (OF 5) CVR B 25 COPY INCV WIJNGAARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

EVE #4 (OF 5) CVR A ANINDITO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211082

(W) Victor Lavalle (A) Jo Migyeong (CA) Ario Anindito

Even humanity's last hope needs a little help sometimes.

The Vault is in sight and Eve's come farther than any before her, but the last leg of her journey will test her to her core. Thankfully, she isn't alone… with her newly discovered sister by her side.

Wexler has dodged the bullet, literally, and is in hot pursuit of the pair. Will he catch up to them and dash humanity's last chance?

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $3.99

EVE #4 (OF 5) CVR B MEYERS

BOOM! STUDIOS

EVE #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MEYERS

BOOM! STUDIOS

EVE #4 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV DAWN

BOOM! STUDIOS

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN DLX ED HC BOOK 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211086

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Children in a sleepy Wisconsin town begin to go missing with most never returning, and those that do have disturbing stories of horrific creatures that live in the shadows.

There is one person that believes the children and claims to be the only who sees what they can see. Her name is Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters. This is all she does, and she bears the cost because it must be done.

Experience the critically acclaimed series by GLAAD Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (Department of Truth, Batman) and artist Werther Dell'Edera (Razorblades) like never before.

Collects Something is Killing the Children #1-15 in a single deluxe edition hardcover for the first time.

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: $49.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN DLX ED SLIPCASE HC BOOK 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211087

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Children in a sleepy Wisconsin town begin to go missing with most never returning, and those that do have disturbing stories of horrific creatures that live in the shadows.

There is one person that believes the children and claims to be the only who sees what they can see. Her name is Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters. This is all she does, and she bears the cost because it must be done.

Experience the critically acclaimed series by GLAAD Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (Department of Truth, Batman) and artist Werther Dell'Edera (Razorblades) like never before.

Collects Something is Killing the Children #1-15 in a single deluxe edition hardcover for the first time. This limited edition will feature an exclusive slipcase and be limited to its first printing.

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: $69.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #19 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211088

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Erica must play the Game of Nowhere, a secretive binding ritual of the Order of St. George, but not everyone wants her to succeed.

And it's much more than a game; it is an important, yet dangerous part of a hunter's initiation… and not all students survive the process.

Will Erica pass? And if so, at what cost?

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #19 CVR B 25 COPY INCV LUC

BOOM! STUDIOS

BASILISK #3 CVR A SCHARF

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211090

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Jonas Scharf

Is there no end to the Chimera's reign of terror? Regan, a former member of the Chimera, and her past victim Hannah continue the hunt for Regan's brethren, but the shared memories that haunt them both may put an end to their quest. Meanwhile, cornered the other Chimera may have met their match… the State Police.

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BASILISK #3 CVR B REIS

BOOM! STUDIOS

BASILISK #3 CVR C 25 COPY INCV ALBUQUERQUE

BOOM! STUDIOS

BASILISK #3 CVR D 25 COPY INCV REIS

BOOM! STUDIOS

MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #5 (OF 5) CVR A ANDRADE

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211094

(W) V. Ram (A/CA) Filipe Andrade

What will Laila Starr do when she's finally given the chance to resume the mantle of Death?

Finding herself back in the world, Laila searches out Darius and discovers that for the first time she will be witnessing the death of someone close to her.

When they are both given a chance at immortality, their individual decisions lead to a surprising and touching series finale.

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #5 (OF 5) CVR B MALAVIA FOIL

BOOM! STUDIOS

MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #5 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV

BOOM! STUDIOS

MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #5 (OF 5) CVR D UNLOCKABLE VAR

BOOM! STUDIOS

ORIGINS ORIGINAL GN

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211098

(W) Clay Chapman (A/CA) Jakub Rebelka

Can humanity's last hope for salvation be the very person that destroyed it?

One thousand years after humans have gone extinct and artificial intelligence has taken over the world, a single man is brought back to life-David Adams, the genius whose technology was responsible for the destruction of his species.

Together with Chloe, his first creation and the android that revived him, David fights against the AI overlords as he seeks to discover if humanity can-or should-have any kind of future.

From acclaimed writer Clay McLeod Chapman (Absolute Carnage: Separation Anxiety) and illustrator Jakub Rebelka (Judas) comes a stunning tale of one man's ultimate mistake and his attempt at redemption.

Collects Origins #1-6.

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: $19.99

SEVEN SECRETS #11 CVR A DI NICUOLO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211099

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

The Order's secrets are bestowed to Eva and as a result an impossible discovery is made, changing everything in its wake.

Will Eva be able keep this knowledge from Caspar and fight alongside him to escape the Seeker's ultimate plot?

Stay calm and carry on, as they may just get some help from the Queen of England herself.

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SEVEN SECRETS #11 CVR B YOON

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEVEN SECRETS #11 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEVEN SECRETS #11 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEVEN SECRETS TP VOL 02

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211103

(W) Tom Taylor (CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

As the Order teeters on the brink of extinction Caspar and the remaining Keepers and Holders find refuge in the Faerie realm, where he will discover the complicated truth about his own origins.

With this revelation the first secret is unleashed and the time for hiding is over. It's time to take the fight to the Seekers!

Collects Seven Secrets #7-12.

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: $16.99

WYND #9 CVR A DIALYNAS

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211104

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Michael Dialynas

The fates of both Wynd and the Faerie City hang in the balance!

Everyone converges on the Faerie City, including Basil, Titus, and Ash, who unknowingly bring with them a greater threat – Vampyres!

Can everyone work together to defend the city from the Vampyre threat?

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $4.99

WYND #9 CVR B GONZALES

BOOM! STUDIOS

WYND #9 CVR C 25 COPY INCV FISH

BOOM! STUDIOS

WYND #9 CVR D UNLOCKABLE VAR DIALYNAS

BOOM! STUDIOS

SAVE YOURSELF #3 (OF 4) CVR A MATTHEWS

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211108

(W) Bones Leopard (A/CA) Kelly Matthews, Nichole Matthews

Even as Gigi is still reeling from the revelations about the Lovely Trio, she'll have to pull it together to rescue her brother Shawn!

And the only place she can turn to for help is Mia and the Cosmic Federation, who will need Gigi if they ever hope to expose the truth about the Lovely Trio…

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $4.99

SAVE YOURSELF #3 (OF 4) CVR B GONZAGA

BOOM! STUDIOS

SAVE YOURSELF #3 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MATTHEWS

BOOM! STUDIOS

SAVE YOURSELF #3 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV GONZAGA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAMO #2 (OF 5) CVR A MILLEDGE

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211112

(W) Sas Milledge (A/CA) Sas Milledge

Hedge witch Orla has returned home after her grandmother's death to find that her mislaid bones are wreaking havoc all across Haresden!

Mamo's graves must be brought together in order to give her spirit and the town some peace.

Can Orla shoulder the responsibility of quieting her Mamo's spirit and saving her hometown?

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $4.99

MAMO #2 (OF 5) CVR B 10 COPY INCV NGUYEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

SPECTER INSPECTORS TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211114

(W) Bowen McCurdy, Kaitlyn Musto (A/CA) Bowen McCurdy

Meet true believer Noa, her cynical little sibling Gus, credulous camera man Ko, and skeptical Astrid. Together they head to one of the most haunted towns in America to prove that ghosts exist, armed with little more than their wits, their cell phones, and an EMF reader they bought online.

Their investigations uncover more than a few cool social media posts. Relationships will be put to the test, as century-old sinister secrets of the town itself are revealed!

Bowen McCurdy (The Long Way Home) & rising star Kaitlyn Musto introduce the Spector Inspectors, everyone's favorite new internet ghost hunter sensations.

Collects Specter Inspectors #1-5.

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: $14.99

JUST BEYOND MONSTROSITY ORIGINAL GN

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211115

(W) R. L. Stine (A) Irene Flores (CA) Julian Totino Todesco

There's no business like horror business, it's a real nightmare!

Ruthie and Ezra's dreams come true when their family buys an old Hollywood studio, but it soon turns into a nightmare as they discover the secret and forgotten horrors are more than just makeup and special effects.

Monstrosity Studios was the biggest name in horror movies until it closed down years ago. As the Dillon family starts production back up, strange "accidents" start to happen on set and things get truly scary!

Will they survive the very real terrors of a haunted movie lot, or will they find themselves on the cutting room floor?

The fourth installment of the first original graphic novel series from award-winning, bestselling author R.L. Stine (Goosebumps, Fear Street) with artist Irene Flores (Mark of the Succubus) and featuring a terrifying cover by Julian Todesco (Life of Captain Marvel), soon to be a television series on Disney+!

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: $10.99