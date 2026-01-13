Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: KO, lex luthor, supergirl

The Worrying State Of Supergirl In DC's K.O. #3 (Super Spoilers)

DC's K.O. #3 is teaming up more DC Comics characters in the K.O. tournament with those who have already been eliminated...

Article Summary DC's K.O. #3 sees eliminated heroes and villains returning to partner with remaining tournament fighters

Supergirl teams up with Lex Luthor, sporting a controversial new look and under his strategic influence

Designer Kryptonite plays a dangerous new role, raising stakes and dangers for Kryptonian characters

The Omega Tournament nears its climax, setting the stage for dramatic showdowns and DC Universe shifts

Tomorrow sees the publication of DC K.O. #3 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico. And just like in the likes of Bake Off, Traitors, or The Apprentice, the Heart of Omega is bringing previous losers of the tournament back into the game to help those still playing.

And these are the team-ups we get…

We already did a leeeetle spoiler for Superman and Captain Marvel, and now it looks like we are doing another one for Lex Luther and… Supergirl? How will they play nicely together? Well, Lex Luther has a plan for that. Because she's had a bit of a makeover.

Possibly not a new look that James Gunn would entirely approve of. But man, that supersuit can really stretch, right? And rip only in the content-approved areas. But what did Les Luthor do?

Designer Kryptonite, well, there is a lot more of it around now. Coming to a pharmacy near you soon… DC K.O. #3 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico is published by DC Comics on Wednesday.

DC K.O. #3 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico

IT'S TAG-TEAM TIME! As the Omega Tournament reaches its endgame, the final eight combatants are put to the ultimate test–confronted with a decades-long stay in their own personal hell! Emotions run high as heroes falter, villains revel, and the Heart of Apokolips eyes its new King Omega. In the end, only the final four will remain…

THE FINAL FOUR ARE PUT TO THE ABSOLUTE TEST! Three mysterious new Omega-charged fighters have entered the tournament…and this trinity of the Absolute will change the face of the DCU forever! It's all down to how far the final four are willing to go to win in the penultimate chapter of DC K.O.! Plus: Booster's true allegiance revealed, Darkseid's return foretold, and a bonkers last page that will bring the battle to the next level! Retail: $3.99 2/11/2026

(W) Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson (A) Javier Fernandez, Xermanico THE FINAL FOUR ARE PUT TO THE ABSOLUTE TEST! Three mysterious new Omega-charged fighters have entered the tournament…and this trinity of the Absolute will change the face of the DCU forever! It's all down to how far the final four are willing to go to win in the penultimate chapter of DC K.O.! Plus: Booster's true allegiance revealed, Darkseid's return foretold, and a bonkers last page that will bring the battle to the next level! Retail: $3.99 2/11/2026 DC K.O. #5 (OF 5) (W) Scott Snyder (A) Javier Fernandez

THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE HEART OF APOKOLIPS! In the melee that started with dozens of heroes and villains vying for their chance to win the ultimate power in the universe, now only one remains! But to truly be crowned the King Omega, you must battle more than the obstacles in your path…you must battle yourself. It's the finale to end all finales as the one true champion is crowned, the fate of all that lives hangs in the balance, and a shocking decision will bring the DC Universe to the next level. We would type more, but honestly, anything else is a spoiler–so suit up, get ready, and leap into the final round! $5.99 3/4/2026

