The Worst Dark Batman Of All In Death Metal Trinity Crisis (Spoilers)

Dark Nights: Death Metal: Trinity Crisis by Scott Snyder, Francis Manapul, Ian Herring and Tom Napolitano sees another raft of evil Batmen for our heroes to fight against. Yes even more evil Batmen. The Batman Who Laughs has industrialised the process. But two of them may punch a little closer to home.

Especially the one in heavy armour who goes by the name of The Pearl.

And revealed to be Martha Wayne of her reality, whose death along with that of Thomas Wayne, her pearls spllit and scattering across Crime Alley, would lead Bruce Wayne to become Batman. Batman has already been dealing with a Thomas Wayne Batman whose son was killed in that alley while Martha became the Joker – this Martha Wayne's story appears to be very different. And while the Batman deals with a lost parental figure…

…Wonder Woman has to deal with Kull, her parallel dimensional daughter with Bruce Wayne. And one for all the Bruce Diana shippers out there.

The comic also sees an appearance of fan-favourite The Robin King, or just Robin King as I prefer. And his presence and popularity for being the darkest of the Batmen, a young Bruce Wayne who murdered his own parents – and every other superhero on the planet – has a meta-element addressed by the Dark Batgod Barbatos, blamed for kicking everything off with the Dark Dimensions of the DC Universe, that led to the BAtman Who Laughs, The Robin King, The Pearl, Kull and all the others.

Basically, if comics are too grimdark, it's all the readers' fault for demanding it…

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL TRINITY CRISIS #1

DC COMICS

JUL200409

With Superman freed from his New Apokolips prison, the classic Trinity lineup is reunited and ready to rock! Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman amp up their power to launch an assault on Castle Bat, and that's just the warm-up act! Three walking nightmares are hidden deep inside the fortress-but these Dark Multiverse versions of the Anti-Monitor, Superboy Prime, and Darkseid hold the key to humanity's survival. The Justice League have to face down their old nemeses, but will round two be the end for our heroes?In Shops: Sep 09, 2020

SRP: $5.99

Dark Nights: Death Metal: Trinity Crisis is published from today from DC Comics. I bought mine from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.