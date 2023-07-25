Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

There Was Another Life in Source Point Press' October 2023 Solicits

There Was Another Life is a new launch title from Source Point Press in their October 2023 solicits by Lyndon Radchenka and Steven Kaul.

There Was Another Life is a new launch title from Source Point Press in their October solicits by Lyndon Radchenka and Steven Kaul. It's joined by Riot Force #1 by Austin McKinley, Fame Villaflor and Austin McKinley. And Homestead #1 by Dirk Manning, Rau Blackhawk, Colin Johnson and Les Garner. Take a look at the debuts, and the rest of Source Point Press October 2023 solicits and solicitations.

THERE WAS ANOTHER LIFE #1 (OF 4) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

AUG232273

(W) Lyndon Radchenka (A / CA) Steven Kaul

Sterling Harcourt was a scientist who wanted to save the planet. Instead, his lab was destroyed, his body was altered, and the world as he knew it was changed forever. That was 200 years ago. Somehow Sterling survived. Now he's immortal. Armed with only his guilt, Sterling is forced to face the mistakes of his past in this story about the ghosts that haunt us, the pursuit of redemption, and the choices we make in the name of doing what's right.

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 4.99

RIOT FORCE #1 (OF 4) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

AUG232271

(W) Austin McKinley (A) Fame Villaflor (A / CA) Austin McKinley

Listen up, soldiers: we ain't your parent's federal police! We're not bound by the same uniform codes as other units! We're elite warriors-with amazing tech and amazing hair! When above-the-law criminals threaten the elite, we read 'em the R.I.O.T. act, and that's what we plan to do now an old enemy's resurfaced, potentially with a WMD! We're serving up a bombastic portion of toyetic 1980s cartoon-style action in our debut issue, so it's time to join up and throw down!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HOMESTEAD #1 (OF 4)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

AUG232269

(W) Dirk Manning, Rau Blackhawk (A) Colin Johnson (A / CA) Les Garner

North Dakota, 1868. Retired soldier Bill Simmons begins a new life with his new family on land issued to him as part of the Homestead Act. Unbeknownst to him, the land he has been given overlaps with territories occupied by the Lakota, including a proud warrior and a zealous medicine man willing to go to supernatural extremes to protect their way of life. Dirk Manning and Les Garner join forces with consultant Rau Blackhawk to tell an emotionally investing story about family and the lengths people will go to protect their own.

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 4.99

CTHUHLU DEATH MAY DIE #2 (OF 4) CVR A BUSCAGLIA & LANZA (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

AUG232267

AUG232268 – CTHUHLU DEATH MAY DIE #2 (OF 4) CVR B OLIVARES & TESSUTO (MR – 4.99

(W) Luca Enoch, Stefano Vietti (A) Riccardo Crosa, Simone Paoloni, Paolo Francescutto (CA) Alfio Buscaglia, Giorgia Lanza

The terror has gripped Miskatonic County, with dark clouds blocking out the sun, and hideous monsters creeping about the countryside. The cursed spell book is the only hope for the imperiled inhabitants of Last Hope Orphanage as a small group of heroes-Lysa, Jack, Rocco, and Annabelle-join hands to retrieve it. These heroes are running against time, as every turn promises danger and the ultimate nightmare that awaits them.

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 4.99

POCUS HOCUS #2 (OF 4) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

AUG232270

(W) Allen Dunford, Will Radford (A / CA) Brian Balondo, Jasen Smith

Pocus Hocus (yes…that's his actual name) is the greatest magician the world has ever known, but he has a secret. Years ago he sold his soul to a demon to have actual powers. The deal has not gone in his favor and now he wants his soul back! Join us for a dark, fun, and wild journey… and we may go to Hell… who knows?

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 4.99

THE SEANCE ROOM CEST FIN (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

AUG232272

(W) Ben Goldsmith (A / CA) Alex Cormack

An old man finds himself in the Séance Room watching a movie of his life. Would you fare so lucky if it was you in… The Séance Room. Alex Cormac guests as artist and brings raw emotion to this tale of humanity.

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!