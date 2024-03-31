Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: captain marvel, shazam

Shazam Gets A Shaz-Van But Should It Have Been Shazavan? (Spoilers)

Shazam #10 by Josie Campbell and Emanuela Lupacchino is out this coming week, as the Shazam family get the Shaz-Van.

Article Summary Shazam #10 introduces the Shazam family's new vehicle, the Shaz-Van.

Creators Josie Campbell and Emanuela Lupacchino present this new addition.

The Shaz-Van is noted for its practicality, with extra space for moving day.

Fans shouldn't hold their breath for Shaz-Van toys or the same awe as the Batmobile.

Shazam #10 by Josie Campbell and Emanuela Lupacchino is out this coming week, and it seems that The Captain and the Shazam family are getting a vehicle to rival the Batmobile, the Invisible Plane and Superman's Rocket. Revealed in the recently released preview to said comic book.

Because it's moving day for the Shazam family, after alittle deity damahe was dealt with, and they need something with a bit of extra space to carry all their stuff. And also remain visible at all times.

DC Comics is proud to present The Shaz-Van. Sadly not the Shazavan though. I mean it's pretty close, but not quite Shazadam is it?

A moment that is clearly not as momentous an arrival as the Batmobile might have garnered. Even though you couldn't fit a sofa in the back of a Batmobile. Not unless you strapped it to the top.

And where Billy fails to tread, others step up. Because this is Bleeding Cool, we get to go a little further than the preview…

No one has respect for the Shaz-Van. Not the new neighbours, not the Shazam family and definitely not the monsters in the kitchen. Don't expect McFarlane models of this thing any time soon I guess.

Shazam #10 by Josie Campbell and Emanuela Lupacchino is published by DC Comics this coming Tuesday.

SHAZAM #10 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Dan Mora

MOVING DAY! After destroying the family home during an epic battle with Black Adam, Billy has hired the gods who grant him his powers to rebuild it. What surprises await the Shazam Family as they enter their new abode? Find out as a new run brought to you by fan-favorites Josie Campbell (The New Champion of Shazam!) and Emanuela Lupacchino (World's Finest: Teen Titans) begins! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/02/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!