Things To Do In London If You Like Comics: August 2022 Edition

The mighty return of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics. Turns out there is lots to do, if you live in adn around London. Take a look…

Tuesday, 2nd of August

Summer Workshop – Create a Comic Strip, children 12-14 11am -12.30pm Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, £12.

Wednesday, 3rd of August

Summer workshop – Beano Classics, children aged 8-14, 11am-12.30pm, The longest-running weekly comic in the world has given us loads of classic comic characters. Learn how to draw some favourites and then design your own Beano front cover. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, £12

Gerry Finley-Day 2000AD Signing Tour, 4.30-5.50pm. From Tammy to the Eagle, Gerry Finley-Day was one of the most prolific comic book writers throughout the 1970s and 80s. His work for 2000 AD in particular was extraordinary and included such beloved strips as future war G.I. Rogue Trooper, the 'Great escape' in space titled Harry 20 on the High Rock, the Star Wars inspired V.C.'s and a gritty 1970s take on the iconic Eagle character Dan Dare. This collection contains some of Gerry's greatest work on these strips and more. Tight plots, non-stop action and plenty of thrills are here in abundance and highlight why 2000 AD became the stand out comic title in Britain. Forbidden Planet, London Megastore, Covent Garden

Golden Rage Signing With Chrissy Williams & Sofie Dodgson, 6-7pm. Perhaps best known in the comics world as the longtime editor on The Wicked + The Divine, Chrissy also edited the excellent Over the Line: An Introduction to Poetry Comics. Outside of the comics world, her debut poetry collection Bear was selected as one of the Telegraph's best 50 books of 2017. As a festival director, teacher and advocate in the UK poetry scene she wears many hats, so we're very happy she's thrown one of them into the ring of comics writing! She is joined by series colourist Sofie, who is a wearer of many professional creative hats herself, including art direction and theatrical set & costume design, as well as past colour credits on titles such as Bitter Root and Tank Girl. Publisher Image describes Golden Rage as "Battle Royale meets The Golden Girls", an elevator pitch we can all get behind.

The Humour of William Heath Robinson 6-7.30pm. To mark the 150th Anniversary of the birth of William Heath Robinson, and to coincide with our Laughter Lab exhibition, we will be joined by Geoffrey Beare – Collection and Exhibitions Manager at The Heath Robinson Museum to discuss the humour of William Heath Robinson. The talk will explain how this serious artist and illustrator turned to humour to fill a gap in his income and how it came to be his primary source of income. It will track the way his style of humour developed from satires of symbolist painting through absurd and surreal scenes of daily life. During two World Wars he deployed irony and satire to counter German propaganda and to bring a little mirth into the otherwise painful lives of servicemen and civilians. Both greatly appreciated his efforts. A similar dry humour was used to satirise the pomposity and fussiness of those who took themselves too seriously. He was modest and gentle, qualities that shine through in his humour. Although he was dubbed 'The Gadget King' the primary subject matter for Heath Robinson's humorous work was not gadgets and contraptions, but the human condition, the workings of fate and the weakness and self-importance of man. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, £10

Thursday, 4th of August

Summer workshop – Superheroes 2-3.30pm. Children 8-14. With so many Marvel and DC characters on TV and at the cinema, it's a great time for superhero fans. If you like drawing superheroes and villains, we'll show you how to draw your own in dynamic and dramatic poses that will get your artwork noticed! The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, £12

Celebrate the 65th Anniversary of Reg Smythe's Andy Capp, 6.30-8pm The Cartoon Museum is pleased to present a celebration of the 65th anniversary of Reg Smythe's Andy Capp. A comic strip classic published in the Daily Mirror. We will look at the history of the cartoon, the story of Reg's life and his huge success. Join us for a panel discussion looking at how the comic has remained so popular to this day and a viewing of original artworks. On the panel will be:

Helene Elysee – As Reg Smythe's niece, Helene was very close to Reg thoughout his life and has a wealth of fascinating stories about the man behind the cartoon. Helene is the author of the wonderful biography of Reg called My Dancing Bear.

Lawrence Goldsmith – Current artist and co-writer of Andy Capp. Lawrence will talk about his long career as a newspaper artist and how he came to work on the strip.

Sean Garnett – Sean co-writes Andy Capp and is hugely respected journalist and writer in his own right too.

Fergus McKenna – Fergus is the Content Sales Director of Reach PLC. He is in charge of the worldwide syndication and licensing of the Andy Capp brand.

The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, £10

Troopers – pub meeting of London comic book creators, Soho/Noho. Enquire.

Friday, 5th of August

Summer workshop – Multiverse Madness, children 8-14. 11am -12.30pm. What if there's another you living in another dimension? Perhaps in this other world you are a pirate, or an astronaut, a superhero, or something else. Let's have fun finding out in a comic strip! The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, £12

Saturday 6th of August

Summer Super Signing with Brian Bolland, Mick McMachon and John Wagner. 1-2pm, All three British comics icons will be signing here at Gosh! on Saturday 6th August, from 1-2pm. Save the date and don't miss the chance to meet these comic legends! Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho.

Tuesday 9th of August

Summer workshop – Beano Classics, children aged 8-14, The longest-running weekly comic in the world has given us loads of classic comic characters. Learn how to draw some favourites and then design your own Beano front cover. 11am-12.30pm, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, £12

Summer Workshop – Manga, children 8-14, Whether you're new to the world of Japanese comics, or if you love manga and anime characters and would like to create your own, here's where you'll learn how to draw faces, expressions, bodies and clothing, and then feature your character in a page of artwork. 2-3.30pm The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, , £12.

Wednesday, 10th of August

Summer Workshop – Create a Comic Strip, children 12-14 11am -12.30pm, Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, £12

Reads, The Con Artists by Luke Healy, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street.

Friday, 12th of August

Summer workshop – Superheroes Children 8-14. 11am-12.30pm. With so many Marvel and DC characters on TV and at the cinema, it's a great time for superhero fans. If you like drawing superheroes and villains, we'll show you how to draw your own in dynamic and dramatic poses that will get your artwork noticed! The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, £12

Summer Workshop – Make a Mini-Comic, children 8-14 , 2-3.30pm. Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your friends. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, £12

Saturday, 13th of August

Small Press Day at Gosh! Comics 2022 Noon-4pm. Kicking things off at 12-1pm will be the amazing Kayla Lui, Beatrice Mossman, Lily Blakely and J Webster Sharp. From 1-2pm will be the incredible Lando, Gareth Brookes, Shane Melise, Olivia Sullivan and Claude TC. Following that at 2-3pm are the lovely Mike Kennedy, Molly Stocks, Patrick Wray and Simon Moreton. And to round things off for the day at 3-4pm will be Sean Azzopardi, Douglas Noble, Fraser Geesin and Mark Stafford.The day will run in a similar fashion to a mini festival. All of our fabulous guests will be selling their comics and signing in-store. Throughout the course of the day, they will also be collaborating on a jam zine, which will then be printed and available for free towards the end of the day.

Dan Watters Signing Sword Of Azrael & Sword Of Azrael: Dark Knight Of The Soul, 1-2pm. Forbidden Planet, London Megastore, Covent Garden

London Anime & Gaming Con, Novotel London West, Hammersmith

Sunday, 14th of August

London Anime & Gaming Con, Novotel London West, Hammersmith

London Comic Mart, 11am-4pm. The Royal National Hotel, 38-51 Bedford Way.

Tuesday 16th of August

Summer Workshop – Spider Potato, 5-7 years. 11am-12.30pm. A special, fun workshop for children aged 5-7. They must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian (at no extra cost). In this session, we'll draw some famous superhero faces using simple lines and shapes. Then we'll create a silly superhero and draw it onto a blank Marvel-style cover.. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, £12.

Acting Class Launch Party with Nick Drnaso, 7-9pm, We are thrilled to be hosting the fabulous Nick Drnaso for the launch party of his latest graphic novel Acting Class, from Granta. Nick will be celebrating here on Tuesday 16th August, from 7-9pm, and we'll also be debuting our Gosh! exclusive Acting Class Bookplate Edition! Limited to an edition of 300, the high-quality tip-in plate is signed by Nick, and features an all-new image created especially for us!! Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho

In Conversation: Award winning YA authors Jason Reynolds and Alex Wheatle, 3.30-4.30pm. Please join us for this extremely exciting opportunity to hear from and meet Jason as he discusses his most recent novels – illustrated middle-grade superhero adventure, Stuntboy, in the Meantime (Knights Of) and the powerful three sentence graphic novel examination of the year 2020, Oxygen Mask (Faber)., Brixton Library. Brixton Oval

Wednesday 17th of August

Summer Workshop – Manga, children 8-14 , 11am – 12.30pm, Whether you're new to the world of Japanese comics, or if you love manga and anime characters and would like to create your own, here's where you'll learn how to draw faces, expressions, bodies and clothing, and then feature your character in a page of artwork.The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, £12.

An Evening with Jason Reynolds, 7-8.30pm. To celebrate the launch of his latest publications Oxygen Mask and Stuntboy, in the Meantime, Jason Reynolds will be talking about his work and writing journey in a Q&A with children's book illustrator and author Dapo Adeola. Deptford Lounge, 9 Giffin Street

Thursday, 18th of August

Summer Workshop – Beano 2022, children 8-14 , 2pm – 3.30pm In recent years, Beano has introduced new characters that have quickly become favourites. We'll learn how to draw some of them on a blank Beano cover. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, , £12.

Friday, 19th of August

Summer workshop – Multiverse Madness, children 8-14. 11am -12.30pm. What if there's another you living in another dimension? Perhaps in this other world you are a pirate, or an astronaut, a superhero, or something else. Let's have fun finding out in a comic strip! The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, , £12

Summer Workshop – Advanced Manga. children 8-14, 2 – 3.30pm, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, £12 We'll be creating our own manga characters, and then learning the best way to present them in a story page of manga artwork, including tips on inking and shaing. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, £12

Saturday, 20th of August

Ramzee Signing Edge Of Spider-Verse #2, 1-2pm. Forbidden Planet, London Megastore, Covent Garden

Tuesday, 23rd of August

Summer Workshop – Beano 2022, children 8-14 , 11am- 12.30pm In recent years, Beano has introduced new characters that have quickly become favourites. We'll learn how to draw some of them on a blank Beano cover. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, , £12.

Summer Workshop – Make a Mini-Comic, children 8-14 , 2 – 3.30pm. Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your friends. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, , £12

Wednesday, 24th of August

Summer Workshop – Spider Potato, 5-7 years. 11am-12.30pm. A special, fun workshop for children aged 5-7. They must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian (at no extra cost). In this session, we'll draw some famous superhero faces using simple lines and shapes. Then we'll create a silly superhero and draw it onto a blank Marvel-style cover.. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, , £12.

Thursday, 25th of August

Sarah Akinterinwa & Mary Darly: A Dialogue. 6.30-8pm. Sarah Akinterinwa is the first black British woman to become a New Yorker cartoonist. Mary Darly was a caricaturist and printseller in eighteenth-century Britain, often viewed as the 'first professional female cartoonist'. For this intimate new exhibition, The Cartoon Museum has commissioned a collection of ten new works by Sarah Akinterinwa which responds to works by Mary Darly from the museum's collection, in an artistic dialogue reaching back 250 years and capturing London's colourful cast of characters in very different times. A panel event at the museum will accompany the exhibition on 25 August, featuring Sarah Akinterinwa, Darly expert Sheila O'Connell, and cartoonist Blue Lou, who is currently working on a book about Mary Darly. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho. £10

Summer Workshop – Create a Comic Strip, children 12-14 11am -12.30pm. Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, £12

Podcast: The Alexei Sayle Podcast…LIVE! 7-9.30pm. Alexei Sayle takes to the stage of The Cartoon Museum alongside his trusty producer Talal Karkouti for a freewheeling conversation about his relationship with cartoons, illustration and whatever else comes to mind. Expect the unexpected as these live shows are truly unplanned and can go anywhere the conversation takes them. There will however also be a Q&A portion of the show so come armed with any questions that you've always wanted to ask this iconic stalwart of British alternative comedy. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, £12

Wednesday, August 31st

Revenge of the Librarians Launch Party With Tom Gauld, 7-9pm. The one and only Tom Gauld is back! To celebrate the release of his latest strip collection, Revenge of the Librarians, Tom will be here signing books, drinking drinks and chatting chats on Wednesday 31st August, 7-9pm! Tom will also be creating an exclusive bookplate for us, signed and limited to just 300 copies! Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho.

Ongoing Exhibitions

Love Stories until Sunday, 7th of August, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho.

For this special exhibition in our In Focus space, we asked Dave Gibbons, David Shenton, Dominique Duong and Ros Asquith about their exploration of romantic love and relationships in their work. Each artist selected a work of their own and a work from The Cartoon Museum's collection as an anchor for their reflections. Connect with cartoons and comics in a new way through a discovery of these four dialogues, which are as diverse and unique as our love stories out there beyond the page, in the real world. Alongside Love Stories there will be an LGBTQ+ trail which reinterprets works from the museum's permanent display through previously untold LGBTQ+ stories, a participatory Lonely Hearts art installation inspired by the romance comics of the 1940s-60s and a spotlight display of British girls comics from the 1950s-70s.

Sarah Akinterinwa & Mary Darly: A Dialogue 11th August to 13th November. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho,

Sarah Akinterinwa is the first black British woman to become a New Yorker cartoonist. Mary Darly was a caricaturist and printseller in eighteenth-century Britain, often viewed as the 'first professional female cartoonist'. For this intimate new exhibition, The Cartoon Museum has commissioned a collection of ten new works by Sarah Akinterinwa which responds to works by Mary Darly from the museum's collection, in an artistic dialogue reaching back 250 years and capturing London's colourful cast of characters in very different times. The display will present the works side by side, alongside Sarah's reflections on womanhood, cartooning, diversity, inequality, London and change over time. The show celebrates the diversity and uniqueness of London while shining a light on the discrimination and inequality which female artists continue to experience in the present day. This exhibition was made possible by an Arts Council England funded, Museum Development London grant.

A panel event at the museum will accompany the exhibition on 25 August, featuring Sarah Akinterinwa, Darly expert Sheila O'Connell, and cartoonist Blue Lou, who is currently working on a book about Mary Darly. Tickets are available here.

Bryan Talbot's Luther Arkwright: 50 years of a British comics legend, until 2nd of October, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, London

Working closely with creator Bryan Talbot, Bryan Talbot's Luther Arkwright: 50 years of a British comics legend celebrates both the release of The Legend of luther Arkwright alongside the history of the character and previous installments of the series. Immerse yourself in never-before-seen material, insights into Bryan's process, different editions, models and ephemera, and original comic art from the series. We will also be holding fantastic events alongside the exhibition, as well as stocking the book a great range of merchandise in our shop.