Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for February 2026

This is Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for February 2026, starting today with the London Comic Mart, which I am currently making my way across town for, and ending with the London Spring Comic Con, which I will also be attending. But along the way, there's signings at Gosh Comics and Forbidden Planet, a special Batman sale, a Royal College of Nursing look at the politics of health in cartoons, the Cartoon Museum Conference, and Karrie Fransman teaching gender swap. If you are tired of comics in London, you are tired of life!

Sunday, 1st of February

London Comic Mart, Royal National Hotel, Bedford Way, Noho, Noon – 4pm Free, Early Entry £4 from 11am

"If you're looking for rare comics or exciting new ones we have a huge range of items available from over 120 traders stalls. Comic Mart is not just about the comics however, as there are many other treasures to be found"

Thursday, 5th of February

Troopers , Soho, from 6pm. Those who know, go

MarkMakerz IRL: Alternative Life Drawing, 6.30-8.30pm, Proposition Studios, Cambridge Heath Road

We bring you life drawing, with a twist! Expect music, art tips and a creative experience, we want to build a fun, vibrant community, so don't expect your typical silent sketch session. Each session will be focused around a (clothed) Life Model who will feature a range of poses throughout. The idea is to upskill and focus on form. You can do this however you like, with from pens, paints, poscas, or procreate! This session is open to all creatives, so feel free to stick to your preferred discipline or come and experiment with new ones. Wumi "Wumzum" Olaosebikan is a Nigerian-British illustrator, muralist and animator who specialises in character & world design. Wumzum's craft has taken him across 4 continents and takes inspiration from a range of sources: the visual language of comics, the interactivity of video games, the dynamism of graffiti, and the fluidity of the London Jazz scene. MarkMakers is a London-based creative collective, predominantly made up of illustrators from diverse backgrounds. We hold space for creators in the city to come together, share and develop their practice. From hosting online challenges, collective exhibitions and IRL workshops. We believe our lived experiences help us distinguish ourselves and expand our limits beyond a world of generic or AI art.

Friday, 6th of February

The Pass Launch Party With Katriona Chapman , Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho

"We're extremely excited to hear about Katriona Chapman's new comic, The Pass! To celebrate, we're hosting a launch party on Friday 6th February 2026, from 7-9pm. In addition, Kat has drawn us an exceptional bookplate to accompany the new book from Fantagraphics. You can pre-order an exclusive signed bookplate edition by clicking the link in our bio."

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 7th of February

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Wednesday, 11th of February

Reads February , monthly comics reading group at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm, Frank Miller's Batman: The Dark Knight Returns."If you don't already know, we've been running a comics reading group for some time now. Once a month on a Wednesday evening, the shop closes its doors and welcomes the reading group in for an evening discussion of one of our favourite comic books. Reads is free to attend and welcome to all! You simply need to turn up on the night. The reading group are a friendly bunch and always welcome new members. This Reads is particularly special since we'll be celebrating our 40th birthday over the following weekend. The first issue of The Dark Knight Retuns miniseries released during this week 40 years ago too and it's no coincidence that we chose this as our reading pick of the month, being one of the very first comics on our shelves when we opened in 1986. Not to mention it's an astounding comic and one of the all time best superhero titles! We look forward to seeing you on Wednesday 11th February, from 7pm, and hope to see some new faces! You can order a copy of The Dark Knight Returns from our website by clicking the link here."

, monthly comics reading group at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm, Frank Miller's Batman: The Dark Knight Returns."If you don't already know, we've been running a comics reading group for some time now. Once a month on a Wednesday evening, the shop closes its doors and welcomes the reading group in for an evening discussion of one of our favourite comic books. Reads is free to attend and welcome to all! You simply need to turn up on the night. The reading group are a friendly bunch and always welcome new members. This Reads is particularly special since we'll be celebrating our 40th birthday over the following weekend. The first issue of The Dark Knight Retuns miniseries released during this week 40 years ago too and it's no coincidence that we chose this as our reading pick of the month, being one of the very first comics on our shelves when we opened in 1986. Not to mention it's an astounding comic and one of the all time best superhero titles! We look forward to seeing you on Wednesday 11th February, from 7pm, and hope to see some new faces! You can order a copy of The Dark Knight Returns from our website by clicking the link here." An Evening with Catana Chetwynd at Waterstones Piccadilly, Haymarket, 6.30pm

We're excited to welcome #1 New York Times bestselling comic creator Catana Chetwynd to Piccadilly as she discusses her latest publication Still Smitten, an all-new collection, filled to the brim with the heartwarming, cozy commentary on love, relationships, and growing up that fans know and love.

Thursday, 12th of February

Catana Chetwynd Signing Still Smitten at Forbidden Planet London Megastore, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, from 17:30 to 18:30pm

"#1 New York Times Bestselling comics creator Catana returns with an all-new collection, filled to the brim with the heartwarming, cozy commentary on love, relationships, and growing up that fans know and love."

Friday, 13th of February

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 14th of February

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Sunday, 15th of February

Batman Sunday at Gosh! Comics, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 10.30am onwards.

"Gotham City is coming to Soho! On Sunday 15th February 2026, Batman will be taking over Gosh! Comics. We'll have an enormous trove of Batman goodies from the collection of one the Dark Knight's greatest fans. This collection is truly mind-blowing and must be seen to be believed. See it for yourself, ALL DAY, on Sunday 15th February. Our dedicated staff have spent the last few weeks organising and pricing this mammoth Bat-stash, which will be taking over the shop on Batman Sunday. There's early Detective Comics showcasing the caped crusader's formative years, awesome toys such as collectible statues or iconic lego figurines, and other peculiar oddities such as Batarangs, vintage magazines and rare video games. We were being conservative with our 20,000 item estimate, this collection is truly staggering, with over 100 boxes of comics alone. This is a must visit day for any Batman fan or collector. We'll see you on Sunday 15th February 2026, starting from when we open at 10.30am. This will only be available in store and items will not be going online. We will not be able to reserve any items so make sure to save this date in your Bat-diaries."

Monday, 16th of February

Relaxed Monday at the Cartoon Museum, Wells Road, Fitzrovia

Explore the museum under relaxed conditions or come to the timed art workshops.

February's theme is Magical Manga. In the workshop you will learn how to draw a manga version of yourself. You will then be shown how to add magical accessories and effects to your drawing. What powers will you give yourself? Do you use them for good or for bad!? Our relaxed Mondays are specifically designed for children and young people (aged between 5-25) with Autism spectrum conditions or sensory processing differences. This event is free but pre-booking is essential.

Morning drop-in session: 11am – 1:30pm.Morning manga workshop: 12:30pm -1:15pm

Afternoon drop-in session: 3pm – 5:30pm.

Afternoon manga workshop: 3:30pm – 4:15pm

Tuesday, 17th of February

Half Term Workshop Create a Comic Strip, Cartoon Museum, Wells Road, Fitzrovia, 11am – 12:30pm

"Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience. Places on all workshops are limited, so advance booking is essential. Workshops are for children aged 8-14 and cost £15 per person attending. Children under 16 cannot be left unattended.

Half Term Workshop Manga, Cartoon Museum, Wells Road, Fitzrovia, 2pm – 3:30pm

"Whether you're new to the world of Japanese comics, or if you love manga and anime characters and would like to create your own, we'll be looking at the basics of drawing manga, creating our own character, and then featuring them in a page of manga artwork. Places on all workshops are limited, so advance booking is essential. Workshops are for children aged 8-14 and cost £15 per person attending. Children under 16 cannot be left unattended."

"Whether you're new to the world of Japanese comics, or if you love manga and anime characters and would like to create your own, we'll be looking at the basics of drawing manga, creating our own character, and then featuring them in a page of manga artwork. Places on all workshops are limited, so advance booking is essential. Workshops are for children aged 8-14 and cost £15 per person attending. Children under 16 cannot be left unattended."

Wednesday, 18th of February

Drop-in Drawing -Royal College of Nurses collaboration. Cartoon Museum , Wells Road, Fitzrovia, 18th February 10.30 am – 5pm

Drop-in Drawing activities inspired by the cartoons of Nurse Lya Turner and the Numskulls from the Beano comic. (In collaboration with the Royal College of Nurses.) Suitable for all ages, come and be inspired by cartoons drawn by, and about nursing by Lya Turner and add to the workings of a human being inspired by the Numskulls characters from the Beano comic. This is FREE with entry to the Museum, and your ticket is an annual ticket which entitles you to entry to the Museum as many times as you like within one year.

, Wells Road, Fitzrovia, 18th February 10.30 am – 5pm Drop-in Drawing activities inspired by the cartoons of Nurse Lya Turner and the Numskulls from the Beano comic. (In collaboration with the Royal College of Nurses.) Suitable for all ages, come and be inspired by cartoons drawn by, and about nursing by Lya Turner and add to the workings of a human being inspired by the Numskulls characters from the Beano comic. This is FREE with entry to the Museum, and your ticket is an annual ticket which entitles you to entry to the Museum as many times as you like within one year. Enough is Enough! The Politics of Health in Cartoons, Royal College of Nursing, 20 Cavendish Square, Marylebone, 5:30 – 7pm

Join this talk on the history of nursing cartoons, from documenting nursing training in 1900 to political campaigns of the 1980s. Discover what we can learn about healthcare, politics and history from the design and style of nursing cartoons.

Historian Dr Sue Hawkins is researching the development of children's hospital nursing in the late 19th century. In her talk, she explores a collection of cartoons and verse by a young woman called Ada Bois who was a probationer at Great Ormond Street Hospital in the late 19th and early 20th century.

Cartoonist Cath Jackson is best known for her fortnightly Nurse Nightshade cartoon strip, which ran in Nursing Times for many years from the late 1980s into the 1990s, and for Vera the Visible Lesbian, a fortnightly cartoon strip that featured in the City Limits magazine's gay page. Her work was published in various left-wing magazines and newsletters, including New Statesman, and in numerous feminist, gay, third sector and trade union publications. Cath's work for the Radical Nurses group features in our 'Art of Nursing' exhibition.

Corinne Pearlman is director of the First Graphic Novel Award, a literary agent with Pearlman & Lacey, and was commissioning editor at Myriad publishing several graphic novels that have become pillars of graphic medicine, including Ian Williams's The Bad Doctor and Zara Slattery's Coma. She will share her favourite comics on nursing and personal care, including MK Czerwiec's work in the HIV ward in Taking Turns, and pay homage to nurse 'Susan of St Brides' in the comic Girl, as well as comics that focus on unpaid care-giving and personal care.

(£12 admission, free under-18s) beforehand!

Thursday, 19th of February

Friday, 20th of February

Half Term Workshop Caricature – Fun With Faces, Cartoon Museum , Wells Road, Fitzrovia 11am – 12:30pm

Using simple lines and shapes, draw some famous comic characters and real-life people as cartoons. Learn special techniques for drawing cartoon faces and take part in a fun competition where you could win a special prize! Places on all workshops are limited, so advance booking is essential. Workshops are for children aged 8-14 and cost £15 per person attending. Children under 16 cannot be left unattended.

, Wells Road, Fitzrovia 11am – 12:30pm Using simple lines and shapes, draw some famous comic characters and real-life people as cartoons. Learn special techniques for drawing cartoon faces and take part in a fun competition where you could win a special prize! Places on all workshops are limited, so advance booking is essential. Workshops are for children aged 8-14 and cost £15 per person attending. Children under 16 cannot be left unattended. Half Term Workshop Mythical Manga, Cartoon Museum , Wells Road, Fitzrovia 2pm – 3:30pm

Manga and anime are filled with dragons, humans that turn into dragons, and other strange and wonderful creatures. In this workshop you'll learn how to draw different types and feature them in a page of story artwork. Places on all workshops are limited, so advance booking is essential. Workshops are for children aged 8-14 and cost £15 per person attending.

, Wells Road, Fitzrovia 2pm – 3:30pm Manga and anime are filled with dragons, humans that turn into dragons, and other strange and wonderful creatures. In this workshop you'll learn how to draw different types and feature them in a page of story artwork. Places on all workshops are limited, so advance booking is essential. Workshops are for children aged 8-14 and cost £15 per person attending. Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 21st of February

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Monday, 23rd of February

The Cartoon Museum Conference 2026, Cartoon Museum , Wells Road, Fitzrovia, 9.30am – 6pm

Join us for our fifth annual conference and learn how to survive and thrive in the cartoon and comic arts world. Hear from experts in their field and pick up tips to support your own practice. Network with like-minded individuals and build your contacts! Lunch provided. Speakers include:

, Wells Road, Fitzrovia, 9.30am – 6pm Join us for our fifth annual conference and learn how to survive and thrive in the cartoon and comic arts world. Hear from experts in their field and pick up tips to support your own practice. Network with like-minded individuals and build your contacts! Lunch provided. Speakers include: Madeline Horwath is an American cartoonist for The Guardian who will be discussing their love of stupidity, how it takes being very smart to pull off stupid and how you can balance the two to create dynamic work. You will be challenged on what is "stupid" and "ugly" and transform your approach to comic humour as a result. They will be discussing how you can punch down all that is high-brow and create something hilarious. It will be 30 minutes of discussion followed by 15 minutes of Q&A.

Dr. Colleen Douglas, Ringo! Award nominee (2023), comic book creator, editor and writer. Colleen was the first black woman to be published by Calibre comics in its 35-year history. As a native of the former British colony of Guyana – a country rife with superstition, she loves mystery buildings and all things supernatural (as can be seen in her comic book Silk Cotton). She lives in West London and has a PhD in Ancient Monetary Systems and a love for old comics.

Holly Burrows, Commercial Manager at The Cartoon Museum, Co-Director of Illustrators' Fair, lover of cats and chocolate. Holly will discuss the best ways to prepare your work for retailers to give you the best chance of actually seeing your work on shop shelves.

Samuel Ojo, a cartoonist and Illustrator who contributes to The Guardian and BusinessDay Newspaper. His work has also appeared in The Morning Star Newspaper and has been exhibited at The Cartoon Museum, Chatham House, The International Exhibition of Press Cartooning in France.

Karrie Fransman is a comic creator. Her comics have been published in The Guardian, The Times, Time Out, The Telegraph, the BBC, The New Statesman and by The Arts Council. Her illustrated books, 'Gender Swapped Fairy Tales' (2020) and 'Gender Swapped Greek Myths'(2023) were co-created with Jonathan Plackett and published by Faber & Faber. She published two graphic novels with Penguin Random House; 'The House That Groaned' (2012), and the award winning 'Death of the Artist' (2015). She developed an award-winning comic, 'Over, Under, Sideways, Down' about an Iranian teenage refugee, for The British Red Cross, created an installation for the British Council and Southbank Centre and was commissioned to make a 'Selves Portrait' for an exhibition with Manchester Art Gallery and the National Portrait Gallery. She has spoken and run workshops at The Guardian Masterclasses, Tate Modern, TEDx, Central Saint Martins, Oxford University, The Hay Festival, The Big Draw, House of Illustration and The British Library, and presented her work worldwide from Russia to Bangladesh, Lebanon and Mexico. You can find more of her work at www.karriefransman.com She will be speaking about her work at CCIC – The Comics Cultural Impact Collective.

Jules Darriulat is a Co-Founder of Concept101 and CG101 and has been working in the Film and TV industry as a concept artist for the last 4 years. Having worked across a variety of projects such as Wednesday, The 3 Body Problem, His Dark Materials, Doctor Who, Paddington 3, How to train your dragon and much more, Jules has experience working within film and TV art departments as well as with vendors such as Framestore. Jules will be talking on his working experience on film and TV shows as well as his own world building project "Umae".

Elpida Kyriakou is a character artist working at Framestore. She's worked on projects like Tom & Jerry The Movie, Ring a Ding from Dr Who, Sandman and Avatar: The Last Airbender. She is passionate about bringing CG characters to life, both for TV and movies. She also teaches character art at The Animation Workshop in Denmark. Elpida will be giving an introduction into working in VFX and Framestore. Then will give a breakdown of a character she worked on, Ring a Ding, from Dr Who – explaining how they started from concept art, developing both his cartoon and 3D design, to how they went through the whole VFX pipeline in order to make his creepy scary version. This will also give a good idea on what it is like to work as a character artist in VFX.

Wednesday, 25th of January

Rio Signing Unemployed Killers Support Group , Forbidden Planet Camden, Inverness St, Camden, 1-2pm

, Forbidden Planet Camden, Inverness St, Camden, 1-2pm Comica Social Club, new venue, The Lion and Unicorn pub inside Waterloo Station, 6pm onwards

"Our monthly meetup is all about informality and fun. You can chat, greet, gossip, and network with like-minded folks. Share your latest creations, grand plans, or impressive wants lists (but we might run away!) or explore what's new in the reading nook. If you know no one, look for the Man in the Orange Fez, and he will introduce you to new friends.

Thursday, 26th of February

All The Living Launch Party With Roman Muradov, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm

"All the Living is a melancholic ghost story and one we can't wait for. Roman Muradov, whose self-published work is always a treat here on our shelves has his unique art style on full display with this new entry. We turn 40 this year and publisher Fantagraphics are sharing a significant birthday with us in 2026 as they celebrate 50 years of publishing. We're happy to be celebrating together this year with some fantastic events and special releases!" You can pre-order a signed copy by clicking the link here.

Museum Late Drink & Draw, Cartoon Museum, Wells Road, Fitzrovia, 5.30 – 8pm

Included with entry ticket; free for members or those with an existing 12 month annual pass. You can never outgrow the joys of drawing! Enjoy the use of our Clore Learning Studio for a tipple with a side of inspiration. This event is self guided though prompts and resources will be available. This event is included in your admission ticket.

EM Life Drawing} Films, Comics, Books, Manga Sequences/Stories/Storyboard, Firepit Art Gallery and Studios CIC, 10 Cutter Lane No.2 Greenwich Peninsula,6.45-9pm

The world of storytelling through comics, movies manga and more… Join us for a themed live sketching London session where your stories and experiences become creative fuel. Guest host: Rishabh Shukla is a Product Designer who loves art.

Included with entry ticket; free for members or those with an existing 12 month annual pass. You can never outgrow the joys of drawing! Enjoy the use of our Clore Learning Studio for a tipple with a side of inspiration. This event is self guided though prompts and resources will be available. This event is included in your admission ticket.

Cartoon Museum, Wells Road, Fitzrovia, 5.30 – 8pm Included with entry ticket; free for members or those with an existing 12 month annual pass. You can never outgrow the joys of drawing! Enjoy the use of our Clore Learning Studio for a tipple with a side of inspiration. This event is self guided though prompts and resources will be available. This event is included in your admission ticket. EM Life Drawing} Films, Comics, Books, Manga Sequences/Stories/Storyboard, Firepit Art Gallery and Studios CIC, 10 Cutter Lane No.2 Greenwich Peninsula,6.45-9pm

The world of storytelling through comics, movies manga and more… Join us for a themed live sketching London session where your stories and experiences become creative fuel. Guest host: Rishabh Shukla is a Product Designer who loves art.

Pen to Print: A Gender Swap Visual Storytelling Workshop, Dagenham Library, 1 Church Elm Lane, Dagenham 5-7pm

Comics creator Karrie Fransman explores the art of visual storytelling, her graphic novels, and her illustrated books Gender Swapped Fairy Tales and Gender Swapped Greek Myths (Faber & Faber), co-created with Jonathan Plackett. Discover the secrets behind the Victorian Fairy Books that inspired them and try your hand at gender-swapping your own characters to create unique visual stories.

Comics creator Karrie Fransman explores the art of visual storytelling, her graphic novels, and her illustrated books Gender Swapped Fairy Tales and Gender Swapped Greek Myths (Faber & Faber), co-created with Jonathan Plackett. Discover the secrets behind the Victorian Fairy Books that inspired them and try your hand at gender-swapping your own characters to create unique visual stories.

Sunday, 27th of February

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 28th of February

London Comic Con Spring 2025, Kensington Olympia, 9am-6pm from Showmasters With Tripwire Magazine, Will Brooks, Sean Mason, Philip Hinchcliffe, Lee Bradley, Sam Hart, Lee Townsend, Ellie Wright, Mike Perkins, Lew Stringer, Simon Bisley, Geoff Senior, Stephen Gallagher, CGC Comic Grading, Cutaway Comics, Rachael Smith, Stephen Baskerville

Kensington Olympia, 9am-6pm from Showmasters With Tripwire Magazine, CGC Comic Grading, Donut Squad Comic Book Event with Neill Cameron , Conway Hall, 25 Red Lion Square, noon.

Join us for what promises to be a brilliant event with cartoonist and writer, and award-winning comic book creator, Neill Cameron (Donut Squad, Mega Robo Bros and Freddy vs School) at Conway Hall in London to celebrate the release of Donut Squad: Make a Mess, the second laugh-out-loud comic book in this deliciously hilarious Donut Squad series. Neill will even share lots of tips & tricks on creating your own comics, and he will lead a live draw-a-long! As part of this event Neill will invite children (and adults) to join in by creating their own characters so please do come with some paper, or a sketch book and pencils/pens.

, Conway Hall, 25 Red Lion Square, noon. Join us for what promises to be a brilliant event with cartoonist and writer, and award-winning comic book creator, Neill Cameron (Donut Squad, Mega Robo Bros and Freddy vs School) at Conway Hall in London to celebrate the release of Donut Squad: Make a Mess, the second laugh-out-loud comic book in this deliciously hilarious Donut Squad series. Neill will even share lots of tips & tricks on creating your own comics, and he will lead a live draw-a-long! As part of this event Neill will invite children (and adults) to join in by creating their own characters so please do come with some paper, or a sketch book and pencils/pens. OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Ongoing Exhibitions

The Future Was Then, Cartoon Museum, Noho, 4th October to the 21st March 2o26

The Future Was Then features over 80 pages of original comic art alongside other items that tell stories about the future of the human race from 1990 to 4000 AD. The exhibition includes original work from iconic futuristic worlds such as Tank Girl, Judge Dredd, Black Mirror, Buck Rogers and Thunderbirds, and original artwork by legendary artists such as Jamie Hewlett, Frank Bellamy and Sydney Jordan. Science fiction and dystopian comics give us possible visions of Earth's future, imagining what may be in store for humanity. Will hope triumph, with space rangers taking to the cosmos to explore new worlds? Or will fear set in, with futuristic authoritarian regimes taking hold?

Mori Homemade Cafe in Islington, London announce: 'A selection of 30 brand new illustrations from a diverse group of artists celebrating the Lunar New Year of the Fire Horse! Tickets are sold out for opening night, but the exhibition will be on from 17/02/26 – 17/03/26.'

