Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In February 2024

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for February 2024. It's half term week coming so lots of stuff for the kiddies.

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for February 2024. It's half term week coming so lots of stuff for the kiddies, there's a comic mart, an anime con, the International Black Speculative Writing Festival, a 2000AD Walking Tour held at the exact time as a Gosh 2000AD signing which is the weirdest of timings, talks by Martin Rowson and Kev F Sutherland, and a Cartoon Art Conference at the Cartoon Museum to close the month off… everyone should just move to London immediately!

Thursday, 1st of February

Troopers , from 7pm. Those who know, know. Those who don't, can ask.

Friday, 2nd of February

International Black Speculative Writing Festival, Goldsmiths University of London, Peckham

A 3 day live and online Black Speculative Writing Festival at Goldsmiths University, London celebrates Black Speculative Writing. Sessions include discussions, workshops for different levels, readings, storytelling, networking, & an intro to reading 'spec. fic.' Confirmed award winning writers include Leone Ross, Courttia Newland, Karen Lord & Reynaldo Anderson, co-founder of the Black Speculative Arts Movement. Plus authors in Glimpse the 1st Black British spec. fic. anthology & Comma Press spec. fic. anthologies. Partners are NPO literary, publishing & cultural organisations Spread The Word, TLC & Yaram Arts to provide resources for writers to develop excellence in this genre & to encourage new readers.

Saturday, 3rd of February

International Black Speculative Writing Festival, Goldsmiths University of London, Peckham

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Sunday, 4th of February

London Comic Mart February 2024, Royal National Hotel, Bedford Way, 11-4pm, £5 before noon, free after.

The London Comic Mart; an established event that's been running for over 30 years in one form or another, longer than I have been in London, from Showmasters.

International Black Speculative Writing Festival, Goldsmiths University of London, Peckham

Friday, 9th of February

Stitch Head: The Graphic Novel Launch Party With Guy Bass and Pete Williamson, 7-9pm, Gosh Comics, Soho.

Stitch Head: The Graphic Novel published by Little Tiger is here! We're happy to be hosting its launch party with Guy Bass and Pete Williamson on Friday 9th February 2024, from 7-9pm. Stitch Head was an incredibly popular all ages novel by writer Guy Bass that has now found a new life in the comics world! It's resurrection doesn't stop there, with an animated film now in the works, we're excited to get to experience this amazing story in different mediums. Its comics adaptation with artist Pete Williamson adapts the first book in the series. Williamson's dynamic panels and highly imaginative monsters bring to life some of Bass' incredible creations and they couldn't be a better fit for this supernatural comedy. Here's some words from publisher Little Tiger: The first book in the best-selling, laugh-out-loud STITCH HEAD series by award-winning author Guy Bass, with illustrations by Pete Williamson, now brought to almost-life again in this brand-new, monstrously magnificent graphic novel edition. Enter the darkly funny world of Stitch Head, as he steps out of the shadows into the adventure of an almost-lifetime… Deep in the maze-like dungeons of Castle Grotteskew, eccentric Professor Erasmus created Stitch Head, a small, almost-human creature. His experiments continued, filling the castle with creations so fabulously monstrous that Stitch Head was long forgotten. Until a travelling circus ringmaster knocks at the castle door, promising to make Stitch Head a star. Is this Stitch Head's chance to venture beyond the castle walls? Or could he be making a terrible mistake…? Full of monstrous fun, STITCH HEAD is perfect for fans of GRIMWOOD, AMELIA FANG and THE NOTHING TO SEE HERE HOTEL. Join Guy and Pete on Friday 9th February, from 7pm to celebrate and grab yourselves a signed copy of Stitch Head. You can also pre-order a signed copy from our website for collection or mail-order.

Saturday, 10th of February

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Sunday, 11th of February

Manga Club! TCR Bar, 183 Tottenham Court Road London, 1.30pm.

If you love manga then please join us for our manga meetups, where we basically just sit, chat and read manga! We will not focus on one specific book/comic like a typical book club. In this meetup, you can BYOM (bring your own manga) or read one from the selection we will bring. See this as an opportunity to discover, recommend or simply enjoy Japanese comics with like-minded people!

Monday, 12th of February

Comic Art Masterclass with Kev Sutherland, 10am-12.30pm. Central Library Bexleyheath

Come along and create your own comic strip. For ages 7+ Please note that this event is not suitable for younger children.

Comic Art Masterclass with Kev Sutherland, 2-4.30pm, Crayford Library, Crayford

February Half Term Club 12th February Comic Club Age 7-14, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9am-4pm

Come join us for an awesome Comic Club during the February half term! This event is perfect for kids aged 7 to 14 who love comics and want to explore their creativity. We'll have a blast drawing our favorite characters, creating exciting stories, and learning cool techniques from professional artists. The event will take place at N10 1NE. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to have fun and meet fellow comic enthusiasts. See you there!

Tuesday, 13th of February

Matt Wagner's Grendel Omnibus v1: Hunter Rose – Comic and Graphic Novel Readers Club, Prince of Wales pub, Drury Lane, Covent Garden, 7-9pm.

Grendel Omnibus Volume 1 begins the entire epic series and chronicles the complete Hunter Rose storyline. This collection features millionaire Hunter Rose and his alter ego, the criminal mastermind Grendel! This collection features the very first Hunter Rose story, a complete Hunter Rose adventure by Matt Wagner, and vignettes and short stories from that key Grendel era by contributing storytellers Tim Sale, Guy Davis, Stan Sakai, Mike Allred, Darick Robertson, Michael Avon Oeming, Jill Thompson, the Pander Brothers, Duncan Fegredo, and many more!

'Anansi Lives!' Reimagine Hackney Art Workshops for ages 6-60+, 10am-1pm, CLR James Library, Dalston

Create your own story set in Hackney featuring the immortal Ghanaian folk character Anansi – all drawing and literacy levels are welcome. Anansi storytelling and storyboarding with cartoonist Danny F. Learn about Anansi's origins with African and Caribbean elders. Decorate a friendship circle for the Hackney Wall of Friendship. Add your family history to the Hackney Family Tree. Anansi Lives! is a graphic anthology of Anansi stories by Hackney comic-writer Danny F. Create your own story set in Hackney featuring the immortal Ghanaian folk character Anansi and adapt it to a storyboard. What do you love about where you live? What changes do you want to see? How will you make it happen? We will use comic-strip panels, speech bubbles, narration boxes and images to tell your story. Don't worry if you're not confident about drawing as storyboarding can incorporate collage and text and we'll be on hand to help.A free Anansi Lives resource pack will be available after booking.

February Half Term Club 12th February Comic Club Age 7-14, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9am-4pm

Create a Comic Strip, 11am-12.30pm, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience.

Superheroes, 2-3.30pm, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

With so many Marvel and DC characters on TV and at the cinema, it's a great time for superhero fans. If you like drawing superheroes and villains, we'll show you how to draw your own in dynamic and dramatic poses that will get your artwork noticed!

Wednesday, 14th of February

Thieves by Lucie Bryon – Gosh Reads, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7pm

Love is in the air, and what better way to spend this coming Valentines Day than in the warm, papery embrace of a great comic book romance. Which is why this February 14th Reads will be stealing your heart with THIEVES, a compelling tale of passion and purloinment from Lucie Bryon. Ella can't recall a single thing from the party the night before at that mysterious stranger's mansion. She sure as heck can't remember why she's woken up in her bed surrounded by a magpie's nest of objects that aren't her own. All she can think about is her huge crush on Madeleine, who she definitely can't tell about her sudden penchant for kleptomania. Can they still piece together that night between them and fix things in time to form a normal, teenage relationship? That would be nice. As always you can pick up your copy of THIEVES from our platonic partners at Gosh with the discount code READSFEB24. And remember, nothing quite says "I love you" more than bring your paramour to the best comic book reading group in town. See all you lovers there

Wallace & Gromit Workshop, 11am-12.30pm, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

After a look around our exhibition 'The Wrong Trousers Turns 30' The Cartoon Museum's tutor Steve Marchant will show you how to draw Wallace and Gromit, and you'll be able to write and draw your own adventure in a comic-strip style storyboard. Authorised by Aardman Entertainment.

February Half Term Club 12th February Comic Club Age 7-14, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9am-4pm

Thursday, 15th of February

Life Drawing at The Cartoon Museum, Valentine's Day Special, 6.30-8.,30pm, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

Join us for a special Valentine's Day themed Life Drawing evening!

Young Creatives Q&A with Ella Baron, 5-6.30pm, Sir John Soane's Museum, Holborn

A Q&A session with political cartoonist Ella Baron for young people aged 16-25 who are interested in a career in the creative sector. Meet and get career advice from Sir John Soane's most recent artist in residence, Ella Baron, cartoonist and comics artist. She draws a regular political cartoon for The Guardian and has also been published by The Times, The Sunday Times and the FT. Ella's illustrations have been featured in books, animations, and exhibitions. Her debut graphic novel, Interface will be published in 2026; set in a near-future, it is a sci-fi social satire about inequality. Ella is kindly giving up her free time to meet young people for an informal Q&A session about her career and work. She is keen to offer advice to anyone who is currently in or thinking about a creative career and would like to share ideas about how to navigate this competitive industry- both creatively and with respect to the more practical sides of funding, self-management, and promotion. The event will take place in Sir John Soane's Museum basement art room and will include tea and biscuits! You are actively encouraged to bring your own artwork for Ella to see. This event is for young people aged 16 to 25. As spaces are limited there is a £2 booking fee to discourage non-attendance. Please note this workshop will take place in the Art Room in the basement of no. 14, please use this entrance. If you require wheelchair access, please contact education@soane.org.uk in advance of your visit and we can arrange this for you.

'Anansi Lives!' Reimagine Hackney Art Workshops for ages 6-60+, 2-5pm, CLR James Library, Dalston

Workshop – Aardman Animation Model Making, 2-3pm (Children), Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

We are super excited to be welcoming Aardman Animation to The Cartoon Museum to celebrate the Thirtieth Anniversary of Wallace & Gromit, The Wrong Trousers. Come and make your own Wallace & Gromit characters to take home with you, ably assisted by Jim Parkyn – one of Aardman Animation's own modelmakers.

Workshop – Aardman Animation Model Making, 5-6pm (Children), Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

We are super excited to be welcoming Aardman Animation to The Cartoon Museum to celebrate the Thirtieth Anniversary of Wallace & Gromit, The Wrong Trousers. Come and make your own Wallace & Gromit characters to take home with you, ably assisted by Jim Parkyn – one of Aardman Animation's own modelmakers.

Workshop – Aardman Animation Model Making, 7-8pm (Adults), Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

We are super excited to be welcoming Aardman Animation to The Cartoon Museum to celebrate the Thirtieth Anniversary of Wallace & Gromit, The Wrong Trousers. Come and make your own Wallace & Gromit characters to take home with you, ably assisted by Jim Parkyn – one of Aardman Animation's own modelmakers.

Kids Comic Making, 2-3pm, Blackfen Community Library, Blackfen

Come and learn how to create your own comic and characters from local author Jackie Fisher.

February Half Term Club 12th February Comic Club Age 7-14, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9am-4pm

Friday, 16th of February

Manga, 11am-12.30pm, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

We'll be looking at the basics of drawing manga, creating our own character, and then featuring them in a page of manga artwork.

Make a Mini-Comic, 2-3.30pm, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your friends.

London Anime & Gaming Con 2024, 11am, Novotel London West, Hammersmith

Calling all anime fans, gamers, comic fans and cosplayers to the UK's largest anime event! Join the UK's Biggest Anime Convention this 16-18 February! Amazing guests with Voice Actors from all the anime and gaming and more. Internationally Famous Voice Actors & Celebs. Four floors of Merchandise & Fun with events including the Cosplay Masquerade, Lip Sync Battle and Talent Show, Anime Bingo, Big Geek Quiz, Workshops and much more – prizes to be won. Play All The Latest Video Gaming Releases, Retro Classics and gaming tournaments! Along with Board Games, RPGs and TCG Tournaments. Meet and watch amazing live bands and performers. After parties, karaoke & more, all included in your ticket.

February Half Term Club 12th February Comic Club Age 7-14, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9am-4pm

Saturday, 17th of February

'Anansi Lives!' Reimagine Hackney Art Workshops for ages 6-60+, 2-5pm, CLR James Library, Dalston

London Anime & Gaming Con 2024, 11am, Novotel London West, Hammersmith

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Sunday, 18th of London

London Anime & Gaming Con 2024, 11am, Novotel London West, Hammersmith

Monday 19th of February

Hackney Central Comic Creators, 4-30-6pm, Hackney Central Library, Hackney

A comic creating club for young people aged 12-16 years old, hosted by Lily Ash Sakula. Ever wanted to create your own comic? Join illustrator and comic artist Lily Ash Sakula for a fun monthly comic creation club at Hackney Central Library and explore comic-making using different art techniques. Lily Ash Sakula is an artist from South London who makes comics, animation and illustration. They often work collaboratively with a wide range of communities, creating space for chaotic fertility and collective brilliance. Lily is interested in capturing instances of joy, flashes of excitement and glimpses of practical utopias; creating magical spaces in which social norms can be broken. No experience necessary, just bring your imagination! Third Monday of the month at Hackney Central Library.

Saturday, 24th of February

Dredd, Dare, and The Mighty Tharg – A guided walk in Waterloo exploring the history of the iconic 2000 AD and other IPC Media comics and characters by David M Turnbull. Noon to 2pm, Windrush Monument, Waterloo

For February's #Lambethfantastical walking tour I am delving into the amazing world of comics and graphic novels. Central to the theme of the walk will be 2000 AD, launched by IPC Media's comic division, based at King's Reach Tower on the Southbank, on 26th February 1977. I will be exploring the Lambeth's connections to Judge Dredd, who was conceaved in Waterloo, and not only continues to appear on the pages of 2000 AD, but has his own spinoff magazine and two Hollywood movies to his credit. Along the way we will meet other iconic characters such as Dan Dare, Halo Jones, and Roy of the Rovers, not forgetting Tharg the Mighty, alien editor of 2000 AD, and hear about the rise and fall of the mighty Trigan Empire. We'll also find out about writers and artist such as Alan Moore, Neil Gaiman, Pat Mills and Ian Gibson and how the 'so-called' British invasion of 1980s revived the fortunes of American comic publishers such as Marvel and DC. We'll find out about the pioneering IPC girl's comics which bucked the trends of their era to delve into horror and scifi. We'll expose the real life plot by the Chairman of IPC overthrow the premiership of Harold Wilson and install an appointed coalition cabinet led by Lord Mountbatten. There will, of course, be at least one thoroughly evil and devious super villian to contend with. Whether you love comics and graphic novels, are nostalgic for the comic strips from your childhood, or want to discover more about this modern day cultural phenomenon, there will be something for you on this walk. The meeting point on this occasion will be the National Windrush Monument on the concourse of Waterloo mainline station.

2000AD Anniversary Signing With Simon Davis, T.C. Eglington, Henry Flint and Rob Williams, 1-2pm, Gosh Comics, Soho.

As we wish the galaxy's greatest comic a happy birthday, we welcome a zarjaz line-up of 2000AD creators into Gosh! to celebrate. Earthlets! get some comics signed on Saturday 24th February 2024, from 1-2pm, with Simon Davis, T.C. Eglington, Henry Flint and Rob Williams. Eglington and Davis are the talented team behind the folk-horror comic Thistlebone which is adored by us all at the shop. Williams and Flint have worked together on Mega-City One's iconic law man, creating some beloved Judge Dredd storylines. Just one of these amazing creators would be a "thrill" to have in the shop and we are excited to welcome the four of them.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Monday, 26th of February

Cartoon Conference 2024, 9.30am-8pm, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

Join us for our third annual conference and learn how to survive and thrive as a comic artist and creator by learning from industry experts and specialists all under one roof for one day only.

Bobby Joseph – our new Comics Laureate and esteemed writer and cartoonist

Rachael Ball – Graphic Novellist and Educator

Lucy Sullivan – Comic Writer and Artist

David Leach – Senior Creative Editor, Titan Publishing

The Creative Mentor Network

Association of Illustrators

Society of Authors

Avery Hill will be holding portfolio reviews – details tbc.

Wednesday, 28th of February

Polar Vortex Launch Party With Denise Dorrance, 7-9pm, Gosh Comics, Soho.

Denise Dorrance is launching her brand new graphic novel Polar Vortex here at Gosh! on Wednesday 28th February 2024, from 7-9pm. We're incredibly excited to get our hands on this book and welcome Denise to the shop. Dorrance is an established illustrator and cartoonist whose work has been published in numerous newspapers and magazines. Her first graphic novel, Polar Vortex, is a very personal story about returning home to help care for her mother who is suffering with dementia. Here are some words about it from publisher New River Books: "A graphic novel by former Mail cartoonist Denise Dorrance about the mayhem that ensues on discovering that a frail, elderly parent has got dementia – a story about mothers and daughters, the power of family and what it really means to go home. In the middle of a brutally harsh winter, Susan returns to her claustrophobic hometown in America's Midwest to organise urgent care for her elderly, dementia-ridden mother before the insurance runs out…" Polar Vortex launches on Wednesday 28th February 2024, from 7pm. You can pre-order a signed copy for collection or mail-order.

Saturday, 29th of February

Barking Launch Party With Lucy Sullivan, 7-9pm, Gosh Comics, Soho.

We're so happy to have Lucy Sullivan for the launch of Avery Hill's Barking here on Thursday 29th February 2024, from 7-9pm. It's especially meaningful since the pandemic meant we had to cancel a launch party with Lucy back in 2020. We're setting things right in 2024 now that Barking has found a new home with Avery Hill publishing. Barking is Lucy's impassioned debut graphic novel of a grief-striken Alix battling her inner demons. Here are some words about it from publisher Avery Hill: "A year after the death of her friend, Alix's depression and grief still hound her in this personally-inspired graphic novel. Loopy . . . cuckoo . . . stark raving. . . . When the depression and grief Alix feels over the death of her friend overwhelm her, she's institutionalized. But inside a psychiatric ward, things don't get better for her – now she has nowhere to get away from her rapidly-spiraling thoughts. As Alix navigates disinterested attendants, group therapy, and isolation, she must build herself a new equilibrium and tame the black dog of her depression. Inspired by her own struggles with mental health, Lucy Sullivan tells a powerful, emotional story about the problems that sometimes overwhelm us all – and the failures in the mental health system we depend on." Barking will be launching here on Thursday 29th February 2024, from 7pm. You can pre-order a signed copy from our website for mail-order or collection.

Giving The Gift of Offence- an illustrated talk by Martin Rowson, 7.30pm. The Brookmill. 65 Cranbrook Road, Deptford

Join Martin Rowson, Guardian cartoonist, on a rambunctious, rollicking and incredibly rude ride through his 40 year career. £12

Ongoing Exhibitions

Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers turns 30! until 16th April, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho.

Released in 1993, The Wrong Trousers introduced icons Wallace & Gromit to the dangerous foe Feathers McGraw, a villainous penguin with ambitions to put Wallace's ingenious inventions to criminal use. The film won an Academy Award®; becoming part of a long legacy for the company as the home of British animation. For the film's 30th anniversary, The Cartoon Museum and Aardman are collaborating to bring you a truly spectacular exhibition that celebrates that legacy. We'll be showcasing behind the screen shots showing the artists and studio as the film was made, set pieces and models seen for the first time in London, and plenty of surviving original artwork.

Oluwasegun Babatunde: Birth Of A Universe, until 30th March, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho.

Showcasing the work of Nigerian comic creator Oluwasegun Babatunde. During the 2021 COVID pandemic lockdown Oluwasegun created a universe of superhero characters and stories set in sub-Saharan Africa, and worked with the artist Daniel Egharevba and book designer Charles Fate to bring the first of these stories to life – Olórò, the Grandson of Fádèyí Olóró.

