Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In October 2025

Article Summary Discover the best comic signings, launch parties, and readings across London in October 2025

Find creative workshops, artist meetups, and alternative life drawing sessions for comic enthusiasts

Explore comic-related exhibitions, family events, and inclusive activities at top London museums

Join comic cons, social clubs, and creator groups to connect with London's vibrant comic community

This is Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for October 2025, we have signing and launch parties at Gosh Comics with Craig Thompson, Tom Guald, David Hine, Glenn Fabry, Mark Stafford, Paul Cornell, Rachael Smith, and more, a look at comics from the Holocaust Library, and Kev F Sutherland's comic art classes, a comic mart in Bloomsbury and a comic con in Lee Valley.

Wednesday, 1st of October

Ginseng Roots Signing With Craig Thompson, Gosh Comics, Soho, 5-6.30pm

Craig Thompson, is joining us for a signing celebrating his brand new graphic memoir, Ginseng Roots with an exclusive signed bookplate.

Craig Thompson, is joining us for a signing celebrating his brand new graphic memoir, Ginseng Roots with an exclusive signed bookplate.

A quirky celebration of learning to love the skin you're in, featuring an all-star cast of fruit-bowl friends. Heartwarming and funny in equal measure, Mandy is Still a Banana is guaranteed to be a hit with little ones and adults alike. Come along to meet the creators of this quirky children's book.

A quirky celebration of learning to love the skin you're in, featuring an all-star cast of fruit-bowl friends. Heartwarming and funny in equal measure, Mandy is Still a Banana is guaranteed to be a hit with little ones and adults alike. Come along to meet the creators of this quirky children's book.

Join Hasan Raza to discover how Pentel brush pens and mechanical pencils can inspire you to create your own manga-style characters. Create character sketches with pre-made worksheets to help you master line art techniques. Or, if you want to build your sketching and colouring skills, Hasan has provided an illustration to colour, perfect for practising hatching and cross-hatching.

Thursday, 2nd of October

MarkMakerz IRL: Alternative Life Drawing , 6.30-8.30pm, Proposition Studios, Cambridge Heath Road

We bring you life drawing, with a twist! Expect music, art tips and a creative experience, we want to build a fun, vibrant community, so don't expect your typical silent sketch session. Each session will be focused around a (clothed) Life Model who will feature a range of poses throughout. The idea is to upskill and focus on form. You can do this however you like, with from pens, paints, poscas, or procreate! This session is open to all creatives, so feel free to stick to your preferred discipline or come and experiment with new ones. Wumi "Wumzum" Olaosebikan is a Nigerian-British illustrator, muralist and animator who specialises in character & world design. Wumzum's craft has taken him across 4 continents and takes inspiration from a range of sources: the visual language of comics; the interactivity of video games; the dynamism of graffiti; and the fluidity of the London Jazz scene. MarkMakers are a London-based creative collective, predominantly made up of illustrators from diverse backgrounds. We hold space for creators in the city to come together, share and develop their practice. From hosting online challenges, collective exhibitions and IRL workshops. We believe our lived experiences help us distinguish ourselves and expand our limits beyond a world of generic or AI art.

Troopers , Soho, from 6pm. Those who know, go.

Friday, 3rd of October

Comic and Manga Creators Group London , 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Saturday, 4th of October

Wednesday, 8th of October

Reads October, monthly comics reading group at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 7-9pm. Do A Power Bomb.

Thursday, 9th of October

Physics for Cats Launch Party With Tom Gauld, Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9pm

Tom Gauld, one of our absolute favourite cartoonists here at Gosh!, is revered by both our staff and no doubt most of our customers, with titles that are consitantly top-sellers here. You'll be familiar with his books Mooncop, Revenge of the Librarians and Department of Mind-Blowing Theories. Gauld has a brand new collection of science-based cartoons out, Physics for Cats.

Friday, 10th of October

Avery Hill Publishing Triple Launch Party With Donya Todd, Karenza Sparks, Paul Cornell and Rachael Smith, Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9pm

We're thrilled to celebrate the launch of three brand new comics from our friends at Avery Hill Publishing! They've got a stacked end to 2025 with some amazing releases from the likes of Donya Todd, Karenza Sparks, Paul Cornell and Rachael Smith. All of them will be joining us for this triple launch party on Friday 10th October 2025, from 7-9pm. Here's what Avery Hill say about each of the upcoming titles:

We're thrilled to celebrate the launch of three brand new comics from our friends at Avery Hill Publishing! They've got a stacked end to 2025 with some amazing releases from the likes of Donya Todd, Karenza Sparks, Paul Cornell and Rachael Smith. All of them will be joining us for this triple launch party on Friday 10th October 2025, from 7-9pm. Here's what Avery Hill say about each of the upcoming titles:

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Tuesday, 14th of October

WIP In-Person Afterwork Session, Royal Festival Hall, South Bank Centre

On the 2nd Tuesday of each month, comic creators meet up in-person at London's Royal Festival Hall to share their work and chat about making comics. For people new to making comics and professionals alike, it's a perfect forum to share story ideas, get tips on process and find inspiration.

Thursday, 16th of October

A 100-year Journey of Diversity and Representation in Comics, Cartoon Museum, Noho, 7pm-9pm

Through his own personal journey, Comics Laureate, Bobby Joseph will discuss the representation of diverse comic book characters in comic books from the last century. He will show how these controversial stories of people of colour have evolved to reflect the problems and issues of society, and why is it now even more important for diverse voices to start controlling their own narratives. The presentation will also include an exclusive reading from his new graphic novel, 'My Dad Fights Demons!' – so come down, learn history, and support the Cartoon Museum.

MarkMakerz IRL: Alternative Life Drawing, 6.30-8.30pm, Proposition Studios, Cambridge Heath Road

We bring you life drawing, with a twist! Expect music, art tips and a creative experience, we want to build a fun, vibrant community, so don't expect your typical silent sketch session. Each session will be focused around a (clothed) Life Model who will feature a range of poses throughout.

Friday, 17th of October

Comic and Manga Creators Group London , 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Saturday, 18th of October

Peter Hogan's Black Forests Signing With Glenn Fabry, Peter Hogan and Mark Stafford, Gosh Comics, Soho, 1-2pm

For the spooky season, Scratch Comics bring us an exciting new horror anthology from the amazing Resident Alien co-creator, Peter Hogan! It includes stories from the renowned Glenn Fabry and the indispensable Mark Stafford, who will both be joining Peter for a signing. Six stories of suspense and the supernatural. From spine chilling shockers to modern day cautionary tales, this one has it all, wrapped up in an iconic cover by Rian Hughes.

For the spooky season, Scratch Comics bring us an exciting new horror anthology from the amazing Resident Alien co-creator, Peter Hogan! It includes stories from the renowned Glenn Fabry and the indispensable Mark Stafford, who will both be joining Peter for a signing. Six stories of suspense and the supernatural. From spine chilling shockers to modern day cautionary tales, this one has it all, wrapped up in an iconic cover by Rian Hughes.

Join Liza N. Cooper, author and illustrator of Meems & Feefs graphic novel series, to learn how to turn your ideas into a finished comic in this hands-on step-by-step workshop. Liza will guide you through creating characters, planning your own panels, and adding humour and story-telling to your own webcomic. Perfect for beginners and young creators who want to bring their stories to life.

Sunday, 19th of October

Lee Valley Comic Con, 9am-4.30pm, Lee Valley Athletics Centre, Lee Valley

OVER 200 STALLS – VINTAGE TOYS – POKEMON – COMICS – FUNKO – GUESTS – COSPLAYERS

Thursday, 23rd of October

Project Talk: Why Comics? Telling Survivor Stories through Graphic Novels, The Wiener Holocaust Library, Bloomsbury, 6.30-8pm

As part of its engagement with the international Survivor-Centred Visual Narratives Project, the Wiener Library will host a talk exploring how graphic novels have proven to be a powerful medium for sharing stories of the Holocaust and other genocides and mass atrocities. A panel discussion will reveal how those lessons are currently being applied in the creation of new survivor-centered graphic novels about the Holocaust and the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. Drawing on the expertise of three of the project researchers, the talk will showcase the potential of the graphic novel medium to portray survivor stories. The researchers will discuss how the project works with artists and survivors to create new educational approaches. The evening will include the public premiere of a short film, 'Why We Dance', that has been made by filmmaker Marc Ellison about the team's current co-creative work with Rwandan genocide survivors and graphic novelists Michel Kichka (the son of a Holocaust survivor) and Elyon's.

Friday, 24th of October

Comic and Manga Creators Group London , 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Comicon Afterparty Halloween Edition, Urban MBA, 3 Wenclock St, 7pm-2am

Cosplay meets creepy for a night of spooky tunes, eerie treats, & monstrous vibes

Monday, 27th of October

Relaxed Mondays: Cartoon Museum, Noho.

Our free Relaxed Monday events have been specifically designed for children and young people with autism spectrum conditions or sensory processing differences.

Events this year: October 27. Events are free, but advance booking is essential. One ticket per person, and one member of the group needs to be aged 5-25 with autism spectrum conditions or sensory processing differences. Drop-in workshops are most suitable for ages 8-14. Drinks and snacks will be available. Join us for a free morning or afternoon event specifically designed for children and young people with autism spectrum conditions or sensory processing differences. The event offers children and young people the opportunity to visit the museum without the distraction of other visitors, accompanied by their families, carers or friends. Throughout each session there will be drop-in cartoon workshops with our cartoonist Steve Marchant, as well as a self-led trail of the museum – or you can just use the time to explore the museum at your own pace. We cannot be responsible for any attendees. However, if there are any access requirements you would like us to know about or discuss, as well as any questions you may have, please email learning@cartoonmuseum.org and our Learning and Outreach Officer, Steve, will be happy to talk through everything. If you have booked tickets, we will email you our accessibility information ahead of the visit, including: Visual Story of the day, exhibition videos along with accessible descriptions, sensory descriptions of the museum, and the best accessible routes to get to the museum using public transport.

Tuesday, 28th of October

Patchwork: A Graphic Biography of Jane Austen, Cartoon Musuem, Soho, 7-8pm

Join Dr Nicola Streeten (a Doctor of Comics, Founder of LDC and fan of Jane Austen) in Conversation with Kate Evans (who will be wearing full Regency dress, because… why not?) who will be discussing Patchwork: A Graphic Biography of Jane Austen – Kate's stunning new graphic novel. On display will also be a 17 foot long quilt, made by Kate, and still under construction, which emulates Jane Austen's quilt. Acclaimed graphic novelist Kate Evans takes the fabrics of Jane Austen's patchwork coverlet and uses them to illustrate a beautiful, brilliantly immersive and compelling comic-book retelling of Jane Austen's life. Evans patchworks together the narrative from Austen's own words, seamlessly interweaving snippets from her letters and her stories, and tells her life story from the cradle to the grave, including riotously joyous comic excerpts of her novels.'Ticket plus book' includes a hard-back copy of the book to be collected on the night

Join Dr Nicola Streeten (a Doctor of Comics, Founder of LDC and fan of Jane Austen) in Conversation with Kate Evans (who will be wearing full Regency dress, because… why not?) who will be discussing Patchwork: A Graphic Biography of Jane Austen – Kate's stunning new graphic novel. On display will also be a 17 foot long quilt, made by Kate, and still under construction, which emulates Jane Austen's quilt. Acclaimed graphic novelist Kate Evans takes the fabrics of Jane Austen's patchwork coverlet and uses them to illustrate a beautiful, brilliantly immersive and compelling comic-book retelling of Jane Austen's life. Evans patchworks together the narrative from Austen's own words, seamlessly interweaving snippets from her letters and her stories, and tells her life story from the cradle to the grave, including riotously joyous comic excerpts of her novels.'Ticket plus book' includes a hard-back copy of the book to be collected on the night

Join award-winning children's author and illustrator Adam Stower for a spook-tacular drawing workshop at The Cartoon Museum to celebrate the release of his latest book Murray and Bun: Murray the Ghosthunter! Come along and hear all about the adventures of Murray and Bun, the stars of his hilarious and highly-illustrated series, and have your pencils at the ready to practice your drawing skills with Adam! Packed to the brim with fun and creativity, this event is perfect for all budding illustrators.

Wednesday, 29th of October

Comica Social Club, new venue, The Lion and Unicorn pub inside Waterloo Station, 6pm onwards

"Our monthly meetup is all about informality and fun. You can chat, greet, gossip, and network with like-minded folks. Share your latest creations, grand plans, or impressive wants lists (but we might run away!) or explore what's new in the reading nook. If you know no one, look for the Man in the Orange Fez, and he will introduce you to new friends."

Comica Social Club, new venue, The Lion and Unicorn pub inside Waterloo Station, 6pm onwards

"Our monthly meetup is all about informality and fun. You can chat, greet, gossip, and network with like-minded folks. Share your latest creations, grand plans, or impressive wants lists (but we might run away!) or explore what's new in the reading nook. If you know no one, look for the Man in the Orange Fez, and he will introduce you to new friends."

We are animatedly excited to once again be joined by an Aardman Animations animator who will help guide you through making your very own Feathers McGraw: Villain of the Century! You will be able to take your model Feathers McGraw home with you (if you have a long journey bring a small container (like a tupperware box) so he won't have a bumpy ride home). Daytime workshops are suitable for age 6+, and we recommend the evening workshop for adults only (18+). Tickets can sell out quickly, so don't delay.All materials will be provided.

We are animatedly excited to once again be joined by an Aardman Animations animator who will help guide you through making your very own Feathers McGraw: Villain of the Century! You will be able to take your model Feathers McGraw home with you (if you have a long journey bring a small container (like a tupperware box) so he won't have a bumpy ride home). Daytime workshops are suitable for age 6+, and we recommend the evening workshop for adults only (18+). Tickets can sell out quickly, so don't delay.All materials will be provided.

3pm – 4pm: This session is aimed at Families – every person making Feathers McGraw must pay for a place. Adults assisting children do not need to pay but there will not be spare seats available.

6.30pm – 7.30pm: This session is for adults – come after work and play with clay!

Thursday, 30th of October

Bone Broth Launch Party With Alex Taylor, Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9pm.

Alex was the winner of the First Graphic Novel Award in 2023. SelfMadeHero, say "In this coming-of-age queer thriller, the young transmasculine Ash begins his transition into adult life by landing his first job at a ramen-noodle shop in London, prepping the bone broth. But as the financial landscape shifts under Ash's feet, and after months of bonding with a series of challenging co-workers, everything suddenly stops dead. Literally. At a drunken staff party, Ash's bullying boss turns up dead, and everyone's been taking selfies with the corpse. Good thing Ash has already spent a year on the job…

Alex was the winner of the First Graphic Novel Award in 2023. SelfMadeHero, say "In this coming-of-age queer thriller, the young transmasculine Ash begins his transition into adult life by landing his first job at a ramen-noodle shop in London, prepping the bone broth. But as the financial landscape shifts under Ash's feet, and after months of bonding with a series of challenging co-workers, everything suddenly stops dead. Literally. At a drunken staff party, Ash's bullying boss turns up dead, and everyone's been taking selfies with the corpse. Good thing Ash has already spent a year on the job…

Kev F's Comic Art Masterclass – Greenwich Library, Greenwich, 2-4pm

Fun for ages 7 & up! Make a comic with Kev F Sutherland of Beano & Marvel fame. Take away a comic & a caricature in just two brilliant hours

Friday, 31st of October

Comic and Manga Creators Group London , 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Ongoing Exhibitions

Uneasy – Mark Stafford, David Hine, Wayne Snooze, All Good Bookshop, Turnpike Lane, Wood Green, to the 3rd October.

An exhibition of discomforting original graphic works by the artist and writer team responsible for books The Bad Bad Place, Lip Hook, and The Man Who Laughs. UNEASY is a celebration of the labour intensive business of ink on paper and graphite on board. A reminder of the messy process of summoning these things into the world. Mark Stafford will be exhibiting a selection of art seen and unseen from works in progress and work in print. David Hine will be showing, for the first time, his tortuously rendered reactions to the incoming storm of the artificially intelligent created in blood, sweat, caffeine and carbon. Wayne Snooze is local and interesting and decidedly less twisted than Mark or Dave, but you can't have everything. UNEASY is all about the difficult and deranged and darky amusing. The uneconomic process of the overly rendered. The torture of innocent art materials. Why on earth are we doing this to ourselves? It's not easy… Free.

The Future Was Then, Cartoon Museum, Noho, 4th October to the 21st March 2o26

The Future Was Then features over 80 pages of original comic art alongside other items that tell stories about the future of the human race from 1990 to 4000 AD. The exhibition includes original work from iconic futuristic worlds such as Tank Girl, Judge Dredd, Black Mirror, Buck Rogers and Thunderbirds, and original artwork by legendary artists such as Jamie Hewlett, Frank Bellamy and Sydney Jordan. Science fiction and dystopian comics give us possible visions of Earth's future, imagining what may be in store for humanity. Will hope triumph, with space rangers taking to the cosmos to explore new worlds? Or will fear set in, with futuristic authoritarian regimes taking hold?

Samuel Ojo's Ìrìn Àjò, Cartoon Musuem, Wells St, Noho, until 29th November

A display of the work of Samuel Ojo based on his experiences as a migrant in the UK. The works combine personal narratives and policy critique, speaking truth to power while capturing the humour and hope embedded in migrant life. The exhibition seeks to reframe the migrant not as a burden, but as a contributor, cultural bridge, and human being deserving of dignity.

