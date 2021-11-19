Third Rick & Morty Vs Dungeons & Dragons In IDW February 2022 Solicits

IDW will be publishing a third Rick & Morty Vs Dungeons & Dragons comic in February 2022, a one-shot by Jim Zub and Troy Little entitled Meeseeks. How the Mister Meeseeks will be involved, we don't yet know… but we will look at the. And also how the final Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin issue will end from Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz and Ben Bishop. It's all part of the IDW February 2022 solicits and solicitations, We don't have covers for most but we do for these two…

RICK & MORTY VS DUNGEONS & DRAGONS MEESEEKS CVR A VASQUEZ

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210505

DEC210506 – RICK & MORTY VS DUNGEONS & DRAGONS MEESEEKS CVR B LITTLE – 5.99

DEC210507 – RICK & MORTY VS DUNGEONS & DRAGONS MEESEEKS CVR C 10 COPY IN

(W) Jim Zub (A) Troy Little (CA) Mike Vasquez

The creative team behind the bestselling Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons and it's snappily titled sequel, Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons II: Painscape, are back!

"Look at me!"

The worlds of Dungeons & Dragons have their share of blue, wish-granting djinn, but none is as desperate to please, persevering, or unstable as Mr. Meeseeks! Watch what happens when a pair of hapless rogues stumble upon the ultimate magic lamp.

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 5.99

TMNT THE LAST RONIN #5 (OF 5) CVR A EASTMAN

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210503

DEC210504 – TMNT THE LAST RONIN #5 (OF 5) CVR B 10 COPY INCV EASTMAN (NE

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop (A / CA) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

The jaw-dropping finale to the biggest TMNT story ever is here! One final showdown between mutant and Foot Clan will determine the fate of NYC. Will the Ronin be able to find some measure of peace or is he fated to meet the same end as his brothers? Don't miss one of the most epic battles in TMNT history and the conclusion to the comic book event of the year!

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 8.99

CAPTAIN ACTION CLASSIC COLL HC

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210508

(W) Larry Hama (A) Various (CA) Daniel Maine

The CAPTAIN ACTION comic, based on the classic action figure, has been out of print for more than 50 years. Written by Jim Shooter and Gil Kane, drawn by Kane and Wally Wood-a legendary roster of talent if there ever was one-and containing the origin of Captain Action and Action Boy and featuring their arch-nemesis, the diabolical Doctor Evil!

All five original issues are collected in this volume and have been meticulously scanned from crisp first generation stats, and painstakingly recolored (using the original comics as guides), beautifully representing a long-lost treasure!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 29.99

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS MINDBREAKER #5 (OF 5) CVR A DUNBAR

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210509

DEC210510 – DUNGEONS & DRAGONS MINDBREAKER #5 (OF 5) CVR B DAVENPORT – 3.99

DEC210511 – DUNGEONS & DRAGONS MINDBREAKER #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

(W) Jim Zub (A) Eduardo Mello (CA) Max Dunbar

The prelude to Baldur's Gate III reaches its ultimate conclusion! Minsc, Boo, Delina, Krydle, Shandie, and Nerys have fought terrible foes, but this one may be the worst. With one of their own facing a fate worse than death, can the Baldur's Gate heroes stop the Mindbreaker? And if they do, will it even make a difference for their friend?

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #291 CVR A WILLIAMS II

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210512

DEC210513 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #291 CVR B GALLANT – 3.99

DEC210514 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #291 CVR C 10 COPY INCV SULLIVAN

(W) Larry Hama (A) Heather Vaughan (CA) Freddie Williams II

This is it, folks-the next great G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero event! As Cobra remains busy establishing its corrupt casino operations on Cobra Island, the warriors of G.I. Joe are equally busy attempting to covertly infiltrate their arch-enemy's latest evil scheme. New and classic heroes and villains will fill the pages (including some shocking appearances!) as the fan-favorite creative team of living legend Larry Hama and SL Gallant kick off the Road to Issue #300!

Featuring the first of five interconnected covers (Cover A) by superstar artist Freddie Williams II!

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GI JOE SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #1 (OF 4) CVR A SCHOENING

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210515

DEC210516 – GI JOE SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #1 (OF 4) CVR B HUANG – 3.99

DEC210517 – GI JOE SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #1 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY P

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Dan Schoening

G.I. Joe is the codename for America's daring, highly trained, special mission force. Its purpose: To defend human freedom against Cobra, a ruthless terrorist organization determined to rule the world… well, you know the story! But now, Cobra might have found their most versatile weapon yet! Can even G.I. Joe stop the Aladdin Initiative?

Find out in this special Saturday morning send up, based on the classic 1980s cartoon, and brought to you by the superstar creative team of Erik Burnham, Dan Schoening, and Luis Antonio Delgado (Ghostbusters, Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors)!

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO YO JOE

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210518

(W) Larry Hama (A) Various (CA) Daniel Maine

They are the best of the best-elite warriors from all walks of life, with the sole mission of ensuring liberty and justice for all freedom loving citizens of planet Earth! They are G.I. Joe. and these are some of their greatest adventures ever, presented in one specially priced 100-page comic-book collection. Written by living legend Larry Hama, illustrated by various superstar artists, and featuring brand-new cover art by Daniel Maine!

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 7.99

MIKE MIGNOLA HELLBOY IN HELL & OTHER STORIES ARTISAN ED GN (

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210519

(W) Mike Mignola (A / CA) Mike Mignola

See Mike Mignola's art as you never have before-presented in IDW's Artisan Edition format!

Mike Mignola is one of the preeminent comic creators of the past several decades. His career was already firmly established with his outstanding work on characters like Batman, Wolverine, and a myriad of beautiful covers… and then came Hellboy. Mignola's iconic creation struck a chord with fans from the very start and has not abated in the years since the character's debut.

This Artisan Edition features the first five issues of Hellboy in Hell as well as a wealth of historical material: the first three Hellboy stories-the two initial four-pagers that introduced the character and the ten-page story from John Byrne's Nextmen #21-plus The Corpse, and two other tales selected by Mignola for inclusion.

An Artisan Edition endeavors to mimic as closely as possible the experience of viewing the artist's original art. Nearly every page presented within has been scanned in color, allowing the reader the ability to see the work as never before. Ink gradients, corrections, margin notes, and more-all the subtle nuances that make original art unique, are clearly visible.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 39.99

STAR TREK KLINGONS #1 CVR A GREEN

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210520

DEC210521 – STAR TREK KLINGONS #1 CVR B 10 COPY BEGUEZ INCV

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A / CA) Timothy Green

Dive deeper into the world of Star Trek with the first of several extra-long issues focusing on the memorable aliens of the franchise!

To begin: the story of Kahless the Unforgettable, from the death of his coward brother Morath to his victory at Three Turn Bridge. Witness history unfolding in this can't-miss issue!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 7.99

STAR TREK MIRROR WAR #4 (OF 8) CVR A WOODWARD

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210522

DEC210523 – STAR TREK MIRROR WAR #4 (OF 8) CVR B MADRIAGA – 3.99

DEC210524 – STAR TREK MIRROR WAR #4 (OF 8) CVR C 15 COPY INCV ALVARADO (

(W) David Tipton, Scott Tipton (A) Gavin Smith (CA) J. K. Woodward

Continue the adventure in TNG's Mirror Universe!

Picard continues his relentless quest towards Faundori and an unstoppable armada, refusing to cower even in the face of threats coming from inside the Enterprise. Will he survive the journey to the famed planet? Or will his ambitions spell his doom?!

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MY LITTLE PONY GENERATIONS #5 CVR A CACCIATORE

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210525

DEC210526 – MY LITTLE PONY GENERATIONS #5 CVR B GARBOWSKA – 3.99

DEC210527 – MY LITTLE PONY GENERATIONS #5 CVR C 10 COPY INCV WHITTEN (NE

(W) Casey Gilly (A / CA) Michela Cacciatore

The epic finale is here! As Twilight, Starlight Glimmer, the rest of the Mane Six, and their new friends try to put an end to the evil Smooze tearing friendships apart, Grackle and Dyre take their fight to Ponyville! The witches invade in the final issue of My Little Pony: Generations!

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #48 CVR A GRAY

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210528

DEC210529 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #48 CVR B BULMER – 3.99

DEC210530 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #48 CVR C 10 COPY FOURDRAINE

(W) Evan Stanley (A) Aaron Hammerstrom (CA) Jonathan Gray

The ROAD TO #50 continues here! Enjoy a TEN-ISSUE-LONG-ADVENTURE leading up to the EPIC SHOWDOWN in milestone issue #50.

The Chaotix are on the case! Central City has been turned upside-down by unmanageable traffic, and reports of lightning and water moving in odd ways have the city's emergency services scratching their heads. Is it a sewer-dwelling crocodile, a pair of unruly brothers, or something more sinister? Whatever it may be, Vector, Espio, and Charmy are sure to uncover the truth.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS ADV GHOSTS OF VADERS CASTLE TP

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210531

(W) Scott Cavan (A) Various (CA) Francesco Francavilla

Join Lina, Milo Graf, and Crater for one last adventure to Vader's Castle! These fun, but eerie and horror-packed tales take you through the creepy side of the Star Wars galaxy.

The ghosts of Vader's Castle are haunting everybody's dreams! First, Milo has been having nightmares about zombie droids, with special appearances by Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, and Jar Jar Binks. Then, Lina runs into Jaxxon, who reveals that he, too, has been having troubling dreams of vicious Wookies bigger than mountains! Plus, catch up with Hudd and Skritt as Hudd deals with dreams concerning the Spirit of the Swamp, a gilled monster that terrorizes Dagobah! But Lina isn't immune to the nightmares either-as her dreams are visited by the galaxy's most threatening villain!

In the finale, Lina, Hudd, Skritt, and Jaxxon race to Mustafar to save Milo and Crater. Will the group be able to fight the ghosts that still haunt the castle, or will the galaxy forever be bound to suffer from the wrath of the Ghosts of Vader's Castle?!

Ghosts of Vader's Castle finishes the saga started in Tales of Vader's Castle and Return to Vader's Castle!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 12.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES TP VOL 02

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210532

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Harvey Tolibao (CA) Nick Brokenshire

An even longer time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, the adventures continued for Lula and her fellow Padawans in the Republic's golden age!

The High Republic is an unexplored period in Star Wars history, set hundreds of years before the events of the Skywalker Saga-when the Jedi were at their height, and Master Yoda was much younger and still training Padawans in the field.

It is here that we find Jedi Padawans Farzala and Qort, who are taking a break from the ongoing battle against the dangerous marauders known as the Nihil. As part of a secret mission, they join an aging Jedi Knight on The Vessel to negotiate a peace treaty with the Hutt crime family. Hey, what could go wrong? As it turns out: literally everything.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures is part of a broader storytelling initiative exploring a mysterious, bygone era of the Galactic Republic through comics and prose. Collects Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures issues #6-8, the 2021 Free Comic Book Day story, and the 2021 Annual!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 12.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #13 CVR A TOLIBAO

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210533

DEC210534 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADV #13 CVR B 10 COPY INCV K COOKE (

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao

Join Daniel José Older and Harvey Tolibao in this emotional finale to phase one of The High Republic Adventures

With their latest mission behind them, the Padawan face their greatest challenge yet: the future. Farzala and Qort are ready to take the next steps, but Lula can't shake her emotions, as is the Jedi way. She's been trained for battle, for diplomatic relations, for rescue missions… she was never trained for a heart that aches for more. Through it all, though, they are guided by wise words of the Jedi: for light and for life.

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TMNT ONGOING #126 CVR A TUNICA

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210535

DEC210536 – TMNT ONGOING #126 CVR B EASTMAN – 3.99

DEC210537 – TMNT ONGOING #126 CVR C 10 COPY INCV STOCKMAN

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Pablo Tunica

The battle between the TMNT and the Punk Frogs rages through Mutant Town and there can only be one victor! Meanwhile, tensions come to a head between the Utroms and the Triceratons and the ramifications will have a big impact on NYC!

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TMNT BEST OF JENNIKA

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210538

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

Catch up with the life of the newest Ninja Turtle-Jennika! Once a Foot assassin determined to kill Splinter, Jennika soon embarks on a mission of redemption and unforgettable change. Dig into the stories that made Jennika the new sensation of the mutant world with this brand new collection of her greatest stories!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 5.99

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES REBORN TP VOL 04 SOW WIND REAP

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210539

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Nelson Daniel

The Shredder returns and Mutant Town is in danger of being destabilized by forces outside and in!

Oroku Saki has been to hell and back, but will he now come to the Turtles as friend or foe?

Meanwhile, April makes a stand against Baxter Stockman-with dangerous consequences-and the Mutanimals take drastic steps that will put them on a collision course with the TMNT!

Then, as a protest at the Mutanimals HQ turns violent, TMNT allies and enemies rush to take advantage of the situation, but not before Old Hob makes a surprise decision that will shake allegiances!

Collects issues #118-123 of IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 19.99

TRANSFORMERS #40 CVR A HERNANDEZ

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210540

DEC210541 – TRANSFORMERS #40 CVR B BROKENSHIRE – 3.99

DEC210542 – TRANSFORMERS #40 CVR C 10 COPY INCV GRIFFITH

(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Angel Hernandez

Shattered! The Autobots have withdrawn to the Crystal City and the Decepticons are at their gates! But with Optimus Prime and Bumblebee finally reunited, will this be the Autobots' last stand or their greatest hour?! Don't miss the other side of the epic story in this month's Transformers: War's End too!

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #13 CVR A SIDVENBLU

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210543

DEC210544 – TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #13 CVR B PHILLIP JOHNSON – 3.99

DEC210545 – TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #13 CVR C 10 COPY INCV COLM GRIFFIN

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Josh Burcham (CA) VenBlu

The Beast Wars rage on! After the Maximals' assault on the Predacon base, both sides are looking for a win. When an energon treasure trove is unveiled, the race is on! It's a good thing the Maximals have Cheetor on their side-or is it?

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS WARS END #1 (OF 4) CVR A HERNANDEZ

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210546

DEC210547 – TRANSFORMERS WARS END #1 (OF 4) CVR B JACK LAWRENCE – 3.99

DEC210548 – TRANSFORMERS WARS END #1 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY EJ SU INCV (NE

(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Angel Hernandez

The Three-fold Spark has returned and nowhere on Cybertron is safe! Exarchon, who single-handedly started Cybertron's last war, walks among the living again. Reunited with his former generals, Shockwave and Skywarp, he seeks once more to conquer Cybertron! But there may be hope… if Cyclonus can convince Megatron to work with the Autobots! The can't miss companion to the Transformers ongoing!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS HC VOL 05 HORRORS NEAR & FAR

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210549

(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova, Bethany McGuire-Smith, Jack Lawrence (CA) Cryssy Cheung

The bold new vision of the Transformers universe continues! The war that will define Cybertron sees Autobots and Decepticons alike face challenges like never before.

The war grows desperate for Optimus Prime's Autobots. With Energon and morale running low, they seize on a dangerous plan to boost Jumpstream's teleportation abilities. Meanwhile, Bumblebee enters a criminal alliance and Megatron learns that his former mentor holds an artifact that could be the key to the Decepticons' victory.

Next, when a criminal group known as Mayhem threatens the Speedia 500, the biggest race in the universe, the Wreckers-a covert ops squad-show up to keep the peace. But can they maintain their covers in front of the cameras?

Then, the fall of the tether that anchored Cybertron's moon was a critical step on the road to war, and the ancient Titan Vigilem caused it. Now the only other active Titan, Lodestar, and her cityspeaker, Lightbright, must hunt him down! And finally, when Starscream follows rumors of a disembodied spark in the desert, what he finds will horrify and rattle him to his core!

Collects Transformers #31-36, Transformers: Wreckers: Tread and Circuits #1-4, the Transformers 2021 Annual, and the 2021 Transformers Halloween Special.

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 49.99

USAGI YOJIMBO #26 CVR A SAKAI

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210550

DEC210551 – USAGI YOJIMBO #26 CVR B 10 COPY INCV SAKAI

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Crossroads, part 2 (of 2)

Usagi and Yukichi are on the trail of a murdering samurai band but have to split up when they reach a crossroad. Usagi catches up to the samurai but even he cannot stand up to six accomplished swordsmen by himself. Meanwhile, Yukichi meets up with an even greater danger!

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

USAGI YOJIMBO LONE GOAT & KID #2

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210552

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Stan Sakai (CA) David Petersen

This issue reprints another classic Usagi tale, "A Kite Story"! The paths of three individuals, a kite maker, a gambler and Usagi, intersect during a kite-flying ceremony. Each has a different agenda and they will all change each other's lives in this high-flying story!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WAYWARD BOARD GAME (O/A)

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210553

(W) Jon Gilmour (A) Steven Cummings

Designed by Jon Gilmour and based on the comic series by Jim Zub & Steven Cummings, Wayward is a cooperative game for 1 to 5 players. Each player takes on the role of a teenager with newly found supernatural abilities, fighting for their own survival and to prevent the Weave, the hidden threads of power and destiny that guide our world, from unraveling. Choose one of five different scenarios to play, each with unique rules, components, and win conditions, then work together to defeat swarms of Yokai and shut down their places of

power!

Key Selling Features

– A cooperative threat management game based on the popular comic series

– Includes 5 unique scenarios with unique objectives

– Game design from Jon Gilmour (Dead of Winter; Dinosaur Island)

Game design by Jon Gilmour / Art by Steven Cummings, Tamra Bonvillain, and Tony Vargas

Game Content:

5 Character Sheets

5 Scenario Sheets

5 Character Standees

5 Standee Bases

1 Gashadokuro Boss Token

1 Genkuro Boss Token

1 Tsuchigumo Boss Token

27 Kitsune Tokens

5 Kitsune Reference Tokens

49 Dice Tokens

6 Proxy Tokens

1 Upgrade Point Tracking Token

39 Counter Action Tiles

65 Jorogumo Influence Tiles

52 Event Cards

30 Green Yokai Cards

30 Blue Yokai Cards

30 Red Yokai Cards

30 Item Cards

23 Tracking Cubes

8 White Yokai Attack Dice

7 Yellow Yokai Attack Dice

6 Black Yokai Attack Dice

1 Game Board

1 Weave Board

1 Rulebook

Ages: 14+

No. of Players: 1 – 5

Game Length: 60 min.

Type of Game: Cooperative / Threat Management

Manufacturer: IDW Publishing, LLC.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 59.99

EDGAR ALLAN POE MASQUE OF RED DEATH GAME (O/A)

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210554

(W) Adam Wyse (A / CA) Gris Grimly

Based on Edgar Allan Poe's sinister story, Masque of the Red Death pits you and up to 6 of your friends against each other as you hobnob with the Prince. But disaster strikes at midnight. You must balance your actions carefully between currying the Prince's favor and discovering which rooms the Red Death will visit. After all, having the highest social standing only matters if you survive…

With stunning art by Gris Grimly, Masque of the Red Death is sure to delight …and disturb you!

4-7 players o Playable from ages 14+ o 60-90 minutes

d game based on Poe's classic sinister tale.

Split your turns between gaining prestige amongst your noble friends and learning where the Red Death will strike.

Player with the most prestige wins, if they survive the Red Death's visit!

Fully painted board and character artwork from Gris Grimly.

The Murders in the Rue Morgue coming soon!

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 59.99

BATMAN ANIMATED SERIES ROGUES GALLERY (MAR190752)

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210555

(W) Sen-Foong Lim, Jessey Wright (A) Chris Fenoglio, Jack Lawrence, More (CA) TableTaffy

Defeat the Batman to rule the city! Gotham City's coffers are ripe for the robbing, but one thing stands in the way of the city's supervillains-the reviled Batman. It's time someone finally took out that nuisance! Choose your favorite villain, then go on crime sprees, steal powerful upgrades, recruit nefarious accomplices, and race to complete your master plan and be the first to defeat the World's Greatest Detective!

3-5 players o Playable from ages 12+ o 30-45 minutes

Roll dice to go on crime sprees, collecting cash and avoiding capture.

Purchase various gear and accomplice cards on the black market.

Push your luck at the right moment to attract and defeat Batman.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 34.99

BATMAN ANIMATED SERIES GOTHAM UNDER SIEGE GAME (JUN180756)

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210556

(W) Richard Launius, Michael Guigliano (A) Matt Ferguson, TableTaffy

Batman: The Animated Series-Gotham City Under Siege has you and up to 4 of your friends playing as Batman and his trusted allies. In each round you'll face off against a set of story cards all inspired by the first season of Batman: The Animated Series and roll a pool of dice to complete actions. You'll need to balance between cleaning up the streets of Gotham City and completing story missions in order to protect the city. Let too many civilians fall or buildings be destroyed, and there will be nothing left for Batman to protect!

1-5 players o Playable from ages 14+ o 45-60 minutes

Patrol the city streets or prepare to attack from the rooftops of the 3D city.

Play cards and spend dice to use heroic combat abilities or solve mysteries.

Defeat deadly story cards, clear the streets of henchmen, and defeat the villainous bosses!

Features 5 highly detailed miniatures.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 49.99