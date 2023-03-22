This Is What Peter Did – Amazing Spider-Man #22 Spoilers In today's Amazing Spider-Man #22, we are starting to place Zeb Wells' Spider-Man jigsaw together across fifteen years of story.

In today's Doctor Strange #1, Doctor Strange knows that Spider-Man did something wrong. He just doesn't care. As a mystical doctor, though, his lack of specific insight is rather worrying.

Because in today's Amazing Spider-Man #22, we are starting to place Zeb Wells' Spider-Man jigsaw together, with part from his previous run and from his Brand New Day run from fifteen years ago. And the missing sixth-month gap, why Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson were estranged, what Spider-Man had done that offended so many, and how Mary Jane was suddenly living with a man called Paul with kids. And it all comes down to magic.

Magic and totems.

As we meet the man who we will later know as "Paul" for the first time,

Rescuing Spider-Man and Mary Jane from the mystical assault, involved with Dr Rabin, the new Emissary. And it's all about what is expected of people, of magicians, a language being laid out, a sentence in the right words with the correct letters. Spelling out a spell.

Because spells can be disrupted with the correct symbol or held together with the right ones as well.

So here's my best guess given all this – and to be fair, we've got all the blue bits in this particular jigsaw. The separation of Peter and Mary Jane is part of a spell – or the disruption of a spell, that includes Mary and Paul living together with kids. It is preventing a story from happening that kept the Emissary away for eighteen months. Their relationship was already seen as fodder for Mephisto; now, its lack of existence keeps another story from happening. Or rather, it was. It also gave Mary Jane Watson luck powers and for Paul to be a willing participant in all this. As for what Spider-Man did that put him on the outs with everyone?

Well, that involves what happened with the particular god they were fighting, summoned by the Emissary, eighteen months ago.

Outside York in Pennslyvania, a very historic town in United States history.

About to become even more historical in the Marvel Universe, it seems. And will lead directly into this, from January last year…

This. This is what Peter did. But what did he do next? Amazing Spider-Man #22 is published by Marvel Comics today. And Doctor Strange #1 as well.

