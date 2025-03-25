Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: bankruptcy, diamond

This Philly Comic Shop Claims To Have Made A Bid For Diamond Comics

A Philadelphia comic store claims to have made a bid for Diamond Comic Distributors as part of their Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings

Comic book store Ontario St. Comics of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the store that the movies Unbreakable and sequel Glass were filmed in, are the only body to have confirmed they have made a bid for Diamond Comic Distribution as part of the current Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Though it is possible they may not have bid that much.

The store stated yesterday that "as some of you may know, Diamond Comic Distributors is going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy at this time. An auction was held in New York today, and various parts of the Diamond company are up for bids. Over the past few days, I have formed an alliance with quite a few other comic shop owners. We were able to place a last-minute bid for the comic distribution and toy divisions of the company. It appears that due to the complex nature of this procedure, we will not know until at least Tuesday if our bid was successful!"

Who else is involved? "I am not at liberty to reveal the other store owners involved in this venture yet. Wish us luck as this could be a game changer in the comic industry."

How much did they bid? "Honestly our bid would have been higher if all of our customers had picked up everything in their hold bags!! I will keep everyone informed as developments occur." So it might have been everything in their tip jar… How serious their bid actually was, and who else is involved, I am sure we will learn shortly.

As I previously reported, yesterday saw the auction for the assets of Diamond Comic Distribution as part of their Chapter 11 Bankruptcy procedures take place at 320 Park Avenue, New York City. That auction will continue through today. The fate of the direct comic book market of North America and the UK, will be dramatically affected by what happens in that room…

