The Room Where It Didn't Happen – The Diamond Comics Auction Today

The Room Where It Didn't Happen - the Diamond Comic Distributors auction held today, drip drips into tomorrow...

Article Summary Diamond Comic Distribution's asset auction unexpectedly stretched into a second day.

Michael Dolce denied entry to Diamond's NYC auction due to lack of prior info submission.

Heidi MacDonald reported that Diamond's auction was private, barring media access.

Funny comments highlight potential value of Diamond's overlooked warehouse items.

As I previously reported, today saw the auction for the assets of Diamond Comic Distribution as part of their Chapter 11 Bankruptcy procedures take place at 320 Park Avenue, New York City. I couldn't be there, I'm in London and right now, Brits travelling to the USA are not exactly in the best position to do that right now.

Michael Dolce of Sire Studios and comics from Dren, Image and more did turn up ,though, and posted in the comments of a previous Bleeding Cool article, "As a creditor, I tried to get in today, but even though it wasn't specified in the paperwork I received, I had to submit information prior to and got denied. Oh well, parking only cost me $19 for the hour I sat in the lobby and had good company!!"

That company was New York resident Heidi MacDonald of The Beat, who also tried to get access as press rather than as a creditor. She made it into the lobby and snagged her own security tag but couldn't make it into the auction, posting to X, "The auction for Diamond Comics' assets was this morning, but the process ended up being private. I know because I tried to cover it! We'll find out when we find out."

Though from a suburban semi-detached house in South West London, I managed to get a little further, with sources letting me know through a chain of contacts that the auction was not going to be concluded today but will stretch into tomorrow. I will do my best to try and get more when that happens.

In other Bleeding Cool comments, reader BJ Price joked, "I'm bidding on the mops and brooms from the cleaning/supply closet. I suspect they're rarely used based on the amount of machine dust on my Zenescope back issues." It may be a gag, but those cleaning assets in a warehouse stretch to high five figures worth…

