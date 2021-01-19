The Change Tom King Had To Ask Warners About? Batman/Catwoman #2

Okay, so that wasn't The Sewer King being Jokerised at the end of Batman/Catwoman #1 by Tom King and Clay Mann. Trying to read too many possibilities. It was the Joker disguising himself as such, ahead of Catwoman's visit. Makes more sense of the colour scheme I guess. And six weeks later we get a second issue. And it references an earlier meeting of the two, back in Batman #49 by Tom King and Mikel Janin. The issue before the wedding – that didn't happen. SPOILERS time…

The first wedding, indeed. In the Batman/Catwoman timeline, now split from the others, the Bat and the Cat get married for real till death does Bruce part. But that meeting happened in both timelines…

And naturally, The Joker would remember that bit.

Well, only two or three years for us of course.

The Catwoman killing the Joker, though, that would never do. Not as Batman's partner or wife. Even in the most serious of circumstances.

And we now know, as glimpsed in Batman Annual #2, what Bruce said to her at the very end.

And so we ask, is this the big change that Tom King had to ask the bosses at Warner Bros and AT&T about, when this storyline was the original plan for the ongoing Batman series? Before DC publisher Dan DiDio fired Tom King with Batman #85, ahead of a planned year-long fill-in by James Tynion IV ahead of the Batman #100 reboot with Tim Fox as the 5G Batman going forward, now reworked into Future State?

Because Catwoman killing The Joker would certainly have fit that description. Especially with a certain movie coming out way back then. After all, we live in a society.

BATMAN CATWOMAN #2 (OF 12) CVR A CLAY MANN

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Clay Mann

Phantasm has come to Gotham City! Andrea Beaumont, the one-time love of Bruce Wayne, is looking for her lost child, and she's pretty sure The Joker is involved. So, who better to have as an ally than Batman? And what better way to get to Batman than through Catwoman? It's a knotted history for this costumed quartet, spanning past, present, and future. What The Joker did to Selina Kyle at the beginning of her career will have deadly consequences at the end of their lives. Tom King's ultimate tale of the Dark Knight kicks into high gear as the story roars down the avenues only hinted at in the pages of Batman. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 01/19/2021