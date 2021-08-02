This Week, Gotham City Makes Batman And Robin Illegal (Spoilers)

The current Batman plot was all set up in Future State: The Next Batman and Future State: The Dark Detective. That Mayor Nakano would make vigilanteism in Gotham illegal, that The Magistrate created by Saint Industries with Lucius Fox/Wayne Foundation technology and Maria Fox's legal backing, would put a fascist private police force on the street to enforce this edict. And what the current Batman comic book has been leading up to. This week's Batman #111 will bring it on. There's the officially released preview here. And the page where it all goes down below, courtesy of friends of Bleeding Cool…

It's time for Gotham City to become Mega-City One, it seems… of course, anywhere else, vigilante justice is illegal. It's just that in Gotham where the police are as crooked as the villains, who have access to massive funds to put their bizarre and psychologically twisted schemes into operation, you need a billionaire with technology taking personal responsibility to solve Gotham's ills by punching people a lot, and then getting kids to dress up to help with the punching. But it's a convenient fiction that Batman is holding Gotham together, and clearly Saint Industries has some nefarious plan behind wanting to a) get rid of vigilantes and b) have super-powered police cyborgs at their beck and call and c) and happy to create false flag operations by blowing up buildings and killing people to get whatever it is they actually want. Batman #111 is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

