Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: KO, new 52

This Week's DC's K.O. And The New 52 (Spoilers)

A month ago, Bleeding Cool gave an exclusive spoilery preview of a few snippets from DC's K.O. Well, we can widen a couple of them...

Article Summary DC's K.O. #1 kicks off a major event with Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman facing their fates.

A mysterious Quantum Quorum offers heroes a second chance to change their doomed futures.

References to the New 52 reboot and DC's shifting continuity are woven into the storyline.

The Justice League must survive a brutal tournament to challenge Darkseid and save the DC Universe.

A month ago, Bleeding Cool gave an exclusive spoilery preview of a few snippets from DC's K.O. Well, we can widen a couple of them. Firstly, Bleeding Cool talked about a lot of killing of Batman in recent DC Comics titles in one way or another. In addition to the word that DC's K.O. would see a reference to the New 52, the 2011 reboot of continuity that was later superseded in 2016 with DC Rebirth. And all blamed on Watchmen's Dr Manhattan. Well, the two are naturally linked. Going beyond the K.O. preview…

The death of Batman and Wonder Woman. Of which there has been a lot of late, this time at the hands of Darkseid. The Matriarch doesn't even get a look in.

Superman as well. But in the first issue of DC's K.O., the assembled superheroes are given another chance by the time travelling Quantum Quorum, after seeing their inevitable futures.

A week is a long time in superheroic politics. And so the offer is made. Or at least snarled out by Gorilla Grodd.

The New 52. Or, rather a Newer 52. And as we previously reported, not something that they are so keen about anymore.

So they will have to find another way to remove Darkseid and associated continuity. But hey, if ever DC Comics wants another reboot, it looks like they now have an easy and consistent storytelling option established in DC's K.O.to do so… DC's K.O. by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez is published on the 8th of October, 2025.

DC K.O. #1 (OF 4)

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

DC'S MAJOR 2025 EVENT IS HERE! SCOTT SNYDER AND JAVIER FERNANDEZ WELCOME YOU TO THE SLUGFEST OF THE CENTURY! The Heart of Apokolips has transformed Earth into a hellscape in preparation for the return of Darkseid! The end of the DC Universe is here! The Justice League's only chance to defeat Darkseid is to enter a deadly tournament, an epic and over-the-top battle royale that will surprise you! The World's Greatest Heroes fight to become the champion to enter the ring against Darkseid, but there's a catch…the closer you get to the Heart of Apokolips, the more it corrupts you, changes you into something dangerous. Which DC character has what it takes to make it to the end? Who is willing to do what it takes to win it all, even if it means taking down their friends and family? You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts! $5.99 10/8/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!