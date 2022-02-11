Thor #22 Preview: Will Thor's Hammer Trouble Get His Friends Killed?

Thor's struggles with impotence threaten to kill off all his friends in this preview of Thor #22. Though it's a wonder he still has any friends left at all. First, they had to listen to him going on and on for years about how "unworthy" he is. Then he finally became "worthy" again but it seemed like just a few month before he was back to having trouble getting it — it being the hammer — up. Dude. It's probably just a pressure thing. Every guy has trouble lifting their hammer once in a while. Check out the preview below.

Thor #22

by Donny Cates & Nic Klein, cover by Nic Klein

"GOD OF HAMMERS" PART 4 of 5! To stop the deadly path of the Mjolnir-wielding God of Hammers, all of the Marvel Universe must come together! The final battle is here, but will Thor's allies survive the hammer's blows? Thor turns to an unexpected source to help ensure victory!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.57"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 16, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609539102211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960609539102221 – THOR 22 TALASKI VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609539102231 – THOR 22 ASPINALL X-GWEN VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.