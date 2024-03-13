Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: roxxon, thor

Thor Pays A Visit To Marvel Comics in The Immortal Thor #8 (Spoilers)

Today sees Thor Odinson go up against one of his competing mothers' Gaea, to hold her to account for threatening the people of the Earth, in Immortal Thor #8.

With an eye on the Big Oil/Tech/Magic company Roxxon. Just as we are about to enjoy The Roxxon Age Of Comics in May.

In Immortal Thor #4 by Al Ewing and Martin Coccolo, the fictional comic book publisher Marvel Comics that exists within the Marvel Comics Universe, licensing out real-life superhero stories for publication, was bought. Not by a fictional Disney but by Roxxon, the stand-in for evil oil companies, evil multi-media companies, evil fishmongers, they have a lot of evil fingers in a lot of evil pies. Or should that be hooves? Dario Agger, is the Minotaur CEO of Roxxon. And lets us know that the fictional Marvel has been around almost as long as the real one.

Agger owns the stories. And given that Thor is a comic book of superhero mythology, the stories may be the most powerful thing of all. She-Hulk established that Marvel Comics could be submitted as historical records in legal cases. Agger holds a copy of Journey Into Mystery #83, the first appearance of Thor and Loki, and threatens to rewrite mythological history with it. Making Roxxon the first and last god, what is left if him that is.

In the Marvel Comics Universe, to own Marvel means to own its stories, including the stories – and powers – of Thor. Bleeding Cool has previously wondered if this will tie in with Al Ewing's attempts to revive those earliest Marvel stories with The Masked Raider, Flexo The Rubber Man and more? With Skurge having a meeting with the only real power in the Marvel Universe now. Marvel Comics itself.

And recognising that Agger now owns the true power of Thor, his own legend. There are deals to be done it seems, and more powers interested in this new dynamic… and now in today, while Thor deals with all manner of his mythology. With the very pages of that mythology twisting and turning in Dagger's hands.

With Dagger's business partner in this plan, Enchantress, next to Skurge. How long will that Marvel Comics Group logo remain as it is?

After all, Roxxon Presents… and I have to say, Marvel publishing a story in which they have been bought by an evil corporation intent on using them to twist reality, is quite the flex. And I hope it doesn't come up in the next Disney shareholders meeting. It is rather biting the hoof that fed it.

And in today's Immortal Thor #8, Thor is coming by to have a word with whoever it is that believes they own all of Marvel reality.

Next issue? Rip it up and start again?

IMMORTAL THOR #8

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240787

(W) Al Ewing (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Alex Ross

Thor confronted his mother Gaea about her machinations in Midgard… and the dark secrets she had kept from him. Meanwhile, a trap was prepared – baited with blood vengeance, laced with insidious poison and carefully set by she who perhaps cared for the Odinson best. This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and of the women who loved him. Rated T+In Shops: Mar 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99

IMMORTAL THOR #9

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240928

(W) Al Ewing (A) Ibraim Roberson (CA) Alex Ross

THE ENCHANTRESS OF WORLDS! The Son of Odin came to the citadel of Roxxon – to make war for the sake of the Earth herself. But his enemies were waiting to steal from him the one thing that was Thor's alone…and they had crafted the foulest of weapons to do it. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR…and of the trap he could not escape. Rated T+In Shops: Apr 03, 2024 SRP: $4.99

IMMORTAL THOR #10

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240780

(W) Al Ewing (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Alex Ross

THOR MUST DIE!

The son of Odin faced three of his greatest foes in battle – with the fog of magic closing around him. Yet even if he won, he lost…for Thor fought not for his life – but for his death. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR…and the Minotaur's final triumph. Rated T+In Shops: May 01, 2024 SRP: $4.99

IMMORTAL THOR #11

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240783

(W) Al Ewing (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Alex Ross

FOLLOWING UP ON THE G.O.D.S. PAGE FROM IMMORTAL THOR #1!

Tyr had vanished, and there were whispers of cosmic forces at work. And so, the children of Odin gathered in their father's name – to search for one of their own. Regal Thor, fierce Angela, brave Balder, swift Hermod, quiet Honir, strong Vidar, cunning Loki, even Laussa the youngest, all were there…and another beside. Another, whose name they feared. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR…and the lost son of Odin.

Rated T+In Shops: May 22, 2024 SRP: $4.99

