Thor's Struggle with Impotence Will Have a Casualty in Thor #23

Throughout Jason Aaron's epic run on Thor, there was one major, unifying theme: Thor's struggle with impotence. Yes, Thor's inability to use his hammer due to feeling "unworthy" proved that yes, it really does happen to all guys sometimes. Ultimately, that run had a happy ending, with Thor finding his mojo, regaining the ability to "lift his hammer," and going on to become king of Asgard, But when global entertainment superstar Donny Cates and artist Nic Klein took over Thor for a new run, something shocking happened: Thor "lost his hammer." Again! Damn it! Just when things were going so well!

Under normal circumstances, Thor could just pop some Asgardian viagra and get on with his life, but unfortunately, Asgardian viagra is just ale, and that has the opposite from desired effect. So, left with no other recourse, Thor has been forced to wage war against the "God of Hammers" in the latest storyline, another god wielding Thor's own hammer, making Thor a hammer cuckold on top of everything else, which is surely not going to help with his little "problem." To make matters worse, we know understand that this war will end with a "horrific and tragic loss" as seen in the solicit for Thor #23. His life, of course, will be changed forever, as tends to happen in these things. Check out the solicit for Thor #23 below, and peruse Marvel's full March solicitations here.

It's the final chapter in Thor's brutal war against the God of Hammers, and after a horrific and tragic loss, Thor is more determined than ever to finish the fight, once and for all. But can he triumph without Mjolnir at his side?
Either way, by issue's end, Thor's life will be irrevocably changed!
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

