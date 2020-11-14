Thought Bubble UK – All The Debuts And Exclusives, Right Now

Thought Bubble UK may be digital-only for 2020, and you can see all the panels kicking off today, as well as all the vendors. But Thought Bubble UK is also a venue for creators and publishers to debut work, or offer exclusive items or deals.

Here's a look at everything they have lined up – and where you can buy them – making their debut this weekend. From established and new names… make your lockdown a lot brighter!

I Walk With Monsters, by Paul Cornell, Sally Cantirino and Dearbhla Kelly – A modern, heartfelt horror story about a young woman and her companion the monster — https://www.comixology.co.uk/I-Walk-With-Monsters-1/digital-comic/890375

Finding Home Volume 3, by Hari Conner -The penultimate volume of the award-winning LGBT+ romance comic – http://www.hari-illustration.com/comics

The Dodo Knows, by Helen Greetham – A reclusive author encounters an unusual "tortoise." An Antarctic explorer is haunted by the ghost of a penguin he ate once. Dodos become a chic pet for time travellers. A tree dies too soon. THE DODO KNOWS is a collection of eight graphic short stories about the fantastic meeting the mundane, things being lost and feelings being found – https://www.helengreetham.com/etsy-shop

Widdershins: Witch Hunt, by Kate Ashwin – Victorian-era magic and adventure, in the latest printed volume of the webcomic Widdershins! The Kickstarter is now live for Volume Nine of the long-running UK indie comic, in which heroic bounty hunter Harriet Barber is trapped on the other side of the world and seemingly alone, where she'll be forced to face the one enemy she is absolutely unprepared for: her own feelings. – https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1403226937/1186892384?ref=eevclw&token=dbcb7a1f

Failure, by WIP Comics – One of the brand new 2020 WIP anthologies, with 16 amazingly talented creators all giving their own interpretations on the theme of Failure across a wide selection of styles and genres. All profits from the sale of this book will go right back into directly supporting the group and the creators involved. It has 56 pages and contains adult content – https://wipcomics.co.uk/

Blue Pill Arcade 3, by Mary Safro – The year is 1993 and virtual reality is a thing. A thing no one quite knows what to do with just yet. In the final part of BPA Dan and Eve continue to explore their psyche using virtual reality. For adult readers only – https://www.hellovoid.online/product/blue-pill-arcade-3

Present.Tense by Olivia Sullivan – A surreal visual journal based on elements of psychogeography and science fiction – http://www.osillustration.bigcartel.com/product/present-tense

An Illustrated History of UFOs, by Adam Allsuch Boardman – Mysterious lights in the sky. Alien abductions. Government cover ups. Dedicated ufologists have spent years documenting unexplained phenomena from flying saucers to extraterrestrial life. Uncover the history of UFOs in this illustrated guide, which separates the science fiction from the facts – https://nobrow.net/shop/an-illustrated-history-of-ufos/

The Legend of La Mariposa – The Demon Gauntlet, by James Lawrence – As a rookie luchadora, La Mariposa has everything to prove. Seeking initiation into the illustrious Sons of Justice, La Mariposa is dispatched on a quest to defeat a quartet of demonic warriors and return with their enchanted masks as proof of victory. However, not all is as it seems. As the plucky purple powerhouse finds herself entangled in a web of secrets and ambition spanning generations, La Mariposa must learn the hard way that a warrior's road does not always run in a straight line – https://longlivelamariposa.bigcartel.com/product/the-legend-of-la-mariposa-the-demon-gauntlet

Guide to Kroma, by Eve Greenwood & Spire Eaton – Guide to Kroma is a travel guide to an imaginary city, perfect for fans of fantastical worlds, as well as tabletop adventurers looking for a new setting to explore! This 48-page A5 book is the first collaborative project between artists Eve Greenwood and Spire Eaton, and showcases one slice of the world we have been building together for the last couple of years – http://evegwood.storenvy.com/products/30878809-guide-to-kroma

Brigantia #2 (written by Chris Mole, art by Harriet Moulton & Melissa Trender, lettered by Aditya Bidikar) – Hurled forwards through time by a magical portal, Brigantia – a Pagan goddess – seeks to defeat the foe who deceived her and return to the world she calls home. In issue #2, Brigantia is slowly getting to grips with her new life in modern Britain, but can't shake her desire to find a way back to her own time. Aided by a new friend, Anna, she searches for a portal back to the past. However, her plan is thwarted by a new and terrifying threat – the Ghost Dogs – https://chrismole.bigcartel.com/product/brigantia-2

Harker: The Book of Solomon Part One, by Roger Gibson and Vincent Danks with Ben Lopez – Harker: The Book of Solomon Part One is the first, full colour, sixty eight page perfect bound volume of a crime series that is a unique homage to classic tv detective shows, filled with humour, wit, adventure and devil worshippers. Oh, and pubs. Pubs with beer! Hurrah!https://timebombcomics.com/shop

Birth of the Goatman – BIRTH OF THE GOATMAN – 40 PAGES | A lone detective investigates the death of a family at a cabin in the woods which leads to an even darker discovery – https://www.afterlightcomics.com/

Lonely Star By Yetunde Ekuntuyi – Lonely Star is a zine that contains two stories that explore feelings of loneliness and the need to belong – https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/RedBearUniverse?ref=seller-platform-mcnav

Trve Kvlt, Scott Bryan Wilson, Liana Kangas, Gab Contreras, DC Hopkins, Jazzlyn Stone, Jamez Kelske – Liana Kangas and Scott Bryan Wilson are Kickstarting their four-issue creator-owned series TRVE KVLT. It's a juicy comic combo about an employee at Burger Lord who freaks out about the seeming dead-end trajectory of his life and accidentally steals a supernatural weapon from an insane cult full of violent, Satan-worshipping lunatics. Sound like fun? It is! – https://www.trvekvltcomic.com/

The Remedy, by Nick Johnson – On an enormous floating utopia, humanity's mundane yet peaceful existence is thrown into chaos by dream-like renegades who use art and technology to disrupt the system. Detective Xander Slate is determined to find out who they are, what they want, and why they know so much about the mysterious death of his husband – http://www.nickj.ca

Sagas of the Shield Maiden Book One. Illustrated by Daniel Coloma, Kay Baird, Kevin Keane, Michelle Marham & Sammy Ward. Written by Asa Wheatley. Lettered by Ken Reynolds. Cover by Sweeney Boo – Sagas of the Shield Maiden is an oversized, Viking western, comics anthology that recounts the legends, or sagas, of the titular Shield Maiden as she traverses Scandinavia and beyond the North Sea. Sagas of the Shield Maiden is inspired not only by the Viking sagas and Norse mythology but also spaghetti westerns and samurai films – https://www.asawheatley.bigcartel.com/

7STRING Volume 3 – by Nich Angell – The 3rd volume in the 7STRING graphic novel series, sees our hero Zach, wielder of the legendary 7-stringed guitar sword battling the Troubleclef in the world of Melodia! Expect larger than life characters, epic battles and stunning colourful artwork! – https://www.bigpunchstudios.com/store

HOCUS POCUS, By Rik Worth, Jordan Collver and Owen Watts (with Richard Wiseman)– Hocus Pocus is an comic series about magic, psychology, and the paranormal. Each issue features strange-but-true tales filled with interactive tricks that make you a part of the story. Issues are 28 pages of full colour, deluxe-sized comics magic that are self-contained and can be read in any order – https://hocuspocuscomic.squarespace.com/thought-bubble

Idiot Corpse by Aled Lies, Katherine Durant, Dylan Wyn Owen and Shehzad Ahmad. – Idiot Corpse #1 An anthology of 3 strips by creators who challenged each other to come up with a complete story based on eight randomly selected words. A Surreal and supernatural black and white comic with full colour cover – https://www.instagram.com/idiotcorpse/

The Firelight Isle 2: The Nameless Dark – Two childhood friends are divided by the secrets at the heart of their nocturnal civilisation and beyond the dark sea that surrounds it. – https://www.paulduffield.co.uk/shop

OXYGEN – The new 'Transformational' Comics project from renowned comics creator and storyboard artist, Andrew Wildman – An astronaut finds himself marooned on a strange barren planet. His only companion is an A.I. drone that seems to know more about the destination of the astronaut than he does. Where is he going, and what is the shattering revelation that the drone is guiding him to? To read about OXYGEN and to see all the background information and development work take a trip to – http://www.oxygenbooks.com

Killing Moon volume – Written by Chris Denton, Art by Neil 'Bhuna' Roche, Colouring by Darren Stephens, Lettering by Bolt-01– PigDog Press Presents A Sword & Sorcery Epic Featuring Assassins, Dragons, Vampires & Necromancers! After the successful Kickstarter campaign, we are proud to offer the 116 page full colour graphic novel to you. It including the collection of Killing Moon issues 1-4 and a new four page prequel especially commissioned for the Kickstarter campaign. The creators: Story: Chris Denton Art: Bhuna Colours: Darren Stephens Lettering: Bolt-01 It also featuring some of the UK's best small press artists, including Neil McClements, Dave Frankum and Chris Askham, Matt Soffe, Steve Austin and Jessica on Paper to name a few. The graphic novel also includes the original Killing Moon which was illustrated by Mark 'PigDog' Roche which hasn't seen print since 1985! – https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/879766671/killing-moon-graphic-novel-vol-1

The Impending Blindness Of Billie Scott, by Zoe Thorogood – Billie Scott is an artist. Her debut gallery exhibition opens in a few months. Within a fortnight she'll be completely blind. As Billie struggles to deal with her impending blindness, she sets off on a journey from Middlesbrough to London; into a world of post-austerity Britain and the problems facing those left behind. Her quest is to find ten people to paint for her exhibition, as well as the inspiration to continue with her art, and the strength to move on with her life. – https://averyhillpublishing.bigcartel.com/product/the-impending-blindness-of-billie-scott-by-zoe-thorogood-pre-order

Success – WIP Comics (Various Authors) – One of the brand new 2020 WIP anthologies, with 15 amazingly talented creators all giving their own interpretations on the theme of Success across a wide selection of styles and genres. All profits from the sale of this book will go right back into directly supporting the group and the creators involved. This anthology is 52 pages and contains adult content. – https://wipcomics.co.uk/

BLOOD MOON Chapter Two – SNIFF GLUE, WORSHIP SATAN by P M Buchan, John Pearson, Aditya Bidikar & Hannah Means-Shannon – A father consumed by vengeance, a family torn apart by tragedy and the lengths a mother will go to reunite them. Contemporary English folk-horror set on the eve of the UK's divisive Brexit referendum. – http://bloodmooncomic.com

Virtually the Same- A Lockdown Corona Diary, by Emma Evans – Written as it happened from my perspective unfolding honestly. Switching to home working and the mass confusion. Encapsulating lockdown to the ease of restrictions in a colourful 100pp inky collection. Focusing on how it felt emotionally as we went through it all. The story ends with my 30th birthday at the end of July. Where we live in a bizarre post corona world and reflects upon what's next. – https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/875502821/pre-order-virtually-the-same-a-lockdown?ref=shop_home_active_1&crt=1

Building Worlds, by Jack Kirby-Lowe and Mat Barnett – BUILDING WORLDS: HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN COMIC BOOKS is a guide that teaches readers of all ages the basics of storytelling. BUILDING WORLDS sneakily explains how to write and draw your own stories during a whole new adventure through parallel worlds for some of the characters from our previous book, ALIEN IN THE OUTFIELD! It's a how-to guide and a spin-off rolled into one! We catch up with lovable loser Rendell, who's now trying to make it big in the world of comics. Teaming up with the precocious Maggie, who wants to learn how to tell her own stories, the pair get lost in a fantastical world of their own creation – where anything they imagine can come to life. Their journey home is the setting for what becomes an instructional guide for young readers who want to know how to make their own comic books. Using the skills and techniques taught in the book, the story can only be completed with the help of the reader. It's Grant Morrison vibes for the Teen Titans Go generation! A fourth-wall-shattering book that entertains and informs! ISBN 978-1-83853-351-9 / paperback / full colour / 52 pages / Outfield Press – https://gumroad.com/l/BuildingWorlds

What We Don't Talk About, by Charlot Kristensen – Adam and Farai are an interracial couple that have been together for two years. Farai has finally persuaded Adam to introduce her to his parents, but the visit to the in-laws turns out to be a horrible experience for Farai. Several situations during the introductory dinner make her feel uneasy and ostracised. When confronted about this experience Adam tries to play down the whole situation and does not show any understanding for his partner's concern. This puts a further strain on their relationship and Farai starts to wonder if she can be with a man whose family does not accept her and who is not willing to face the difficulties related to an interracial relationship. – https://averyhillpublishing.bigcartel.com/product/what-we-don-t-talk-about-by-charlot-kristensen

The Art of Hippo – In my short picture book I showcase a collection of my best illustrations from the past 12 months and talk a bit about how I create my work. – http://theorangenestshop.com

The Threshold Tarot by Lucian M. Stephenson – It is neither a comic, nor a book, but a new interpretation of the Tarot. The Threshold Tarot is a magical tool, featuring a cyclical journey through spirited people and their relationships with each other and the landscape around them. Queer magic, love and self-knowledge feature heavily in this explorer's handbook for yourself. It is major arcana only, pending a full deck next year. – https://misterlucian.bigcartel.com/product/the-threshold-tarot

Breakwater by Katriona Chapman – Chris finds a new friend… …then has to decide if she has room in her life for one. A loner and an introvert, Chris has worked in Brighton's Breakwater Picture House for many years. It's the kind of job that people drift through; friendships flourish for a time, contained within their allotted hours and place…and then fade when people move on. When Dan joins, Chris finds someone who breaks out of these designated boundaries and gradually becomes a part of her life. But as she learns more about her new friend, she must decide if the solitary life she's built is the one she's actually most suited to after all. – https://www.averyhillpublishing.bigcartel.com/product/breakwater-by-katriona-chapman-pre-order

The Tide Vol. 2 "Manhunt" by Adam Lumb – After the successful Kickstarter earlier this year for The Tide Vol. 2, the hard back will be launched for wider release at Thought Bubble UK 2020 with special limited time offers during the convention m. Following a savage crime on the shores of the great lake, a law-enforcement warden ends up on the run with the witness. Confronting gateways to a submerged demonic plane, an impending war, and the world's most powerful spy network, she must keep them alive and choose who to trust to see justice done. Cthulhu-like monsters and a female led cast. A witness protection thriller, set in a world that endures 36hrs of monstrous leviathan attacks, every time tidal gateways open. – https://www.artofadamlumb.com/shop FREE VOL 1 Right NOW!

I'll be in the sunrise, by Queenstardust, co-written by Poetica – This is a short story about two cowboys, Luis and Nika, who have been dancing around each other for a while. The comic follows them through the day and into the night, where their relationship takes a sudden shift to something „more". – https://gumroad.com/queenstardust

And It Snowed by Nick Bryan, Robert Ahmad and DC Hopkins – And It Snowed is an urban fantasy crime fable about a brother and sister caught out in a wintry storm, pursued by a loan shark on the other side and Jack Frost himself on the other. It's also the final instalment in a Monochrome Trilogy of black and white one-shots written by Nick Bryan, available to buy for the first time after September's successful Kickstarter campaign. – https://gumroad.com/nickbryan

Roots – A Tale of Blood and Thorns, by Potoh – (Roots is a webcomic I'll be starting on October 12th, idk if that counts haha) With a sharp sword and a big mouth, 15 year old Rosalina leaves her tiny village and sets out to tackle her first adventure – finding siblings she never knew she had, and uncovering the mysteries surrounding her mothers death. – https://tapas.io/series/Roots

Mukbang, by Matt Simmons – On the surface, Mukbang is a fun, lo-fi, sci-fi 'hangout' book, where four friends meet up to enjoy whatever the night might throw at them. The narrative itself, however, is formed around a list of 24 visual elements that the "ideal" 24 page indie comic would contain! (Your opinion may vary). The result is an experimental narrative that is both straightforward and unpredictable. From Matt Simmons, the creator of Future Egg and co-creator of Bastard Galaxia, as well as dozens of weird little zines, Mukbang is 24 pages of pure self indulgence! – http://www.mattsimmonscomics.bigcartel.com

Neurotic Fiction #1 by Joe Stone – Three short, intertwining stories about loneliness, technology, regret and human connection. The new comic by Joe Stone, one of the Broken Frontier Six to Watch 2019 and creator of the acclaimed autobiographical comic 'Stutter' – https://www.joe-stone.co.uk/shop

Damaris Act 5: The Poor-Whore's Petition, by Sarah Peploe – Long version: In the final issue of this historical comic, the fight between besieged sex workers and rampaging misogynists reaches its climax in the streets of Restoration London. The aftermath brings misery, mystery and mess, satire and seismic life changes, as our protagonists negotiate the colliding cruelties and power structures of 17th century England. Short version: basically Harlots meets The Raid – https://www.mindstainshop.com/

Devilry, by Letty Wilson – A collection of diabolical stories told in block print and ink illustrations. Following a really successful kickstarter campaign, the book will be available in digital and physical form very soon! – https://linktr.ee/toadlett

Mythical Geographic, by JJ (knightjj) – Mythical Geographic is about a struggling journalist and an amateur photographer trying to find the elusive Yeti—and keep him a secret—in the middle of Seoul. My newest webcomic will publicly debut December 1st, 2020. However, during the weekend of Thought Bubble UK Festival the first episodes will be available in my shop for exclusive early access! – http://knightjj.storenvy.com/

O Sarilho Volume Two, by Shizamura – O Sarilho is an action sci-fi comic about future romans who are dispatched on a mission to recover the remains of an ancient satellite… But end up finding much more than that. The second volume follows the RRCC squad's adventure after the awakening of the creature that crashed along with the satellite. This creature is hardly the biggest of their problems: with the Lusitanians as their enemy, who are much more familiar with the terrain, the only viable strategy is to retreat. After this difficult mission, Captain Kirchhoff has to deal with its consequences and with the discovery he made – not only on a personal level, but also as to what it means to the Empire, and to Humanity. After all, there is never a shortage of people willing to write their name in the history books with blood. – https://sarilho.net/en/produto/o-sarilho-capitulos-34

The Harvest Tale – "Something is happening in the forest. They say you shall never enter it or you could never come back." The Harvest Tale is a little oneshot that reveals with very few words and plain illustrations, the mystery behind the murders happening in a neighbourhood forest. It was initially done for a challenge organized on Instagram during September 2019 and for the Inktober 2019. – https://monicadelgado.ecwid.com/

Hot Lunch Volume 1, by mayamada – Hot Lunch is an all ages heist story set in an anthropomorphic Japan. An organisation called the Circle of Flavour rules the restaurant trade for their own clandestine ends. The main protagonist Taishi initially wants to follow in his late father's footsteps to become a great chef in the Circle, but the leadership have other ideas… The Circle of Flavour frame Taishi for a crime he didn't commit so they can exile him from the organisation. This forces Taishi down a different path, one that will see him recruit a ragtag crew of thieves and lead them on a journey to take down the Circle of Flavour and free Japan from their grip while protecting those close to him – https://mayamada.com/product/hot-lunch-volume-1-manga/

Glitter Vipers by Katie Fleming, Joe Glass, Kelly Fitzpatrick, and Lucas Gattoni, with Ted Brandt and James Gifford – When Mancgester drag queen Bi Phallicia and her friends are attacked in an awful homophobic assault, they decide enough is enough and form an all LGBTQ+ street gang, the Glitter Vipers! Now out to defend their community and get revenge, the Glitter Vipers are here the bash back the bigots – https://www.joeglasscomics.co.uk/shop/glitter-vipers

Holly by Steven Ingram – Holly is a graphic novel about Holly Black, a 16 year old girl who lives on a remote Scottish island. She feels stuck and is desperate to leave and start a new life on the mainland. We follow Holly through her last few weeks before school ends when she can enact her plan and leave without anyone stopping her. Over the course of the story she interacts with friends, enemies, teachers and family, exploring reasons to leave and reasons to stay. The story deals with themes of finding yourself and trying to change your circumstances for the better – https://steveningram.bigcartel.com/ Use the discount code TB20 for 20% off during Thought Bubble UK!

IND-XED, by Fraser Campbell, Lucy Sullivan & Hassan Otsmame-Elhaou – Marked by those who control her society as a non-person, a young woman follows a clue to The City to find out why she has been IND-XED – https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/frasercampbell/ind-xed