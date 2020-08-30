Three Jokers Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 30th August 2020

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what are known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. This is the only direct market comic book sales chart in the entire industry right now. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And it's The Three Jokers by far, at the top of every reporting retailer's list and giving X-Men #11 a damned good thrashing.

Top ten bestselling comics of the week

Batman Three Jokers #1 X-Men #11 Detective Comics #1,026 Amazing Spider-Man #47 Hellions #3 X-Factor #2 Action Comics #1,024 Batgirl #48 Daredevil Annual #1 Fantastic Four Antithesis #1

Thanks to the following retailers…

Who had this to say…

Ssalefish Comics: We ended up sold out of Batman Three Jokers entirely before the end of the week. We were convinced we had plenty of copies, but then again, with a book like that, it's hard to guess how big the draw will be, outside of the fact that you know it's gonna be big. The rest of our top 10 this week was populated by the X-books, Spider-Man, and Daredevil, with a surprise appearance by Spawn #309. Spawn usually does pretty well, but hardly well enough to compete with the heavier hitting titles. Leave it to the Gunslinger to bump some sales!

Graham Crackers Comics: Batman 3 Jokers outsold everything by 3x as expected. All 12 stores still have plenty of each of the covers available – we expected this to be a long term seller. Still amazed by how many people had to be informed about the book, but it was an easy sell.

Best New Comic Day since re-opening in the pandemic! Rodman Comics: Batman Three Jokers was easily the top selling comic this week. Thankfully we got a reorder in for it.Very strong sales week. Spawn 309 did very well, people want to make sure to pick the book and their pulls when one of the covers are going for $20 online.

Collector's Paradise Pasadena: Three Jokers broke all records for this year, with premium covers selling crazy amounts and everything Three Jokers related just blowing out of the store. RECORD WEDNESDAY at all 3 locations. Joker War continues to sell copies of otherwise lackluster selling books like Batgirl and Detective. BOOM STUDIOS is rocking with WYND selling same amount of 3 as #2, and MEGA MAN coming out really strong. This week is a clear indication that shoppers are hungry and if given great content, they will show up and buy the books. Just need to get publishers to understand that it's not more is more, it's less is more, and better is more, for all of us. DC's decision to produce PERENNIAL books like White Knight, Three Jokers, Harleen, and DCEASED is paying off big time, while Marvel's constant event driven books that only sell until the next event, if that, are starting to get tiresome. When a book can not be read on its own, it does not sell big numbers.

Notable sales:

