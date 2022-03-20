Three New Comics From AfterShock Comics In June 2022 Solicits

Three new creator-owned titles from AfterShock Comics in their June 2022 solicits and solicitations, A Calculated Man by Paul Tobin and Alberto Alburquerque, Astronaut Down by James Patrick and Rubine, and Where Starships Go To Die by Mark Sable and Alberto Locati. Take a look ahead…

A CALCULATED MAN #1 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR221152

APR221153 – A CALCULATED MAN #1 CVR B 15 COPY MUTTI FREE INCV

APR221154 – A CALCULATED MAN #1 CVR B 15 COPY MUTTI INCV – 4.99

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) Alberto Alburquerque

A verifiable math genius, Jack Beans used to run the numbers for the Pinafore crime family, until one day he ran them too well and concluded that the only way out of this life was in a cas-ket or Witness Protection. So, he turned state's evidence and ran.

Now, the Pinafores are out to end their favorite accountant. Little do they know that Jack's skills with math and his perfect memory have made him a better killer than they ever could have re-alized. What follows is a journey full of murder, mayhem and mathematics.

Writer Paul Tobin (BUNNY MASK, MY DATE WITH MONSTERS) and artist Alberto Albuquerque (The Amazing Spider-Man, Savage Sword) unleash a master of math on a mission to eliminate a criminal empire for good.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ASTRONAUT DOWN #1 CVR A RUBINE

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR221155

APR221156 – ASTRONAUT DOWN #1 CVR B 15 COPY CLARKE FREE INCV

APR221157 – ASTRONAUT DOWN #1 CVR B 15 COPY CLARKE INCV – 4.99

(W) James Patrick (A / CA) Rubine

Douglas Spitzer wants to be one of the "astronauts" selected for the crucial Mission Politzer. And just like astronauts like Buzz Aldrin and Sally Ride, Douglas is brave, adaptable, and self-sacrificing. He's one of the program's best candidates.

But if he qualifies, Douglas won't be traveling through space; he'll be launched into alternate realities on a desperate mission to save Earth from a horrific crisis that has our world on the brink of extinction. Unfortunately, it's a mission where everything will go wrong, where Doug-las's training and very humanity will be put to the test, and where a deep-seeded secret could sabotage everything.

Writer James Patrick (KAIJU SCORE, CAMPISI: THE DRAGON INCIDENT) and artist Rubine (SEARCH FOR HU) lead us on a perilous undertaking to save the planet from total destruction!

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WHERE STARSHIPS GO TO DIE #1 CVR A HAUN

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR221158

APR221159 – WHERE STARSHIPS GO TO DIE #1 CVR B 15 COPY HOUSE FREE INCV (

APR221160 – WHERE STARSHIPS GO TO DIE #1 CVR B 15 COPY HOUSE INCV – 4.99

(W) Mark Sable (A) Alberto Locati (CA) Jeremy Haun

Point Nemo – the farthest oceanic point on earth from any landmass. A spacecraft graveyard where rockets and satellites can be safely ditched on the ocean floor. In a near future ravaged by climate change, an African astronaut teams with an Indian shipping magnate to mount a dangerous salvage mission to recover the wreck of humanity's first interstellar starship. But what they find is beyond their worst nightmares.

Mark Sable (MISKATONIC, WAR ON TERROR: GODKILLERS) and Alberto Locatelli (The Believers, Cinque) bring you a sci-fi horror tale that will make you rethink the space race.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BUNNY MASK HOLLOW INSIDE #2

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR221161

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

The Hollow is back on his never-failing hunt to eradicate his victims not only from their lives, but existence itself. Now his sights are turning to Bee and Tyler, even as they struggle to decide who they are to each other. Bee comes face to face with her greatest inspiration and direct threat, Bunny Mask.

Each issue of BUNNY MASK: THE HOLLOW INSIDE features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 4.99

DOGS OF LONDON #2

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR221162

(W) Peter Milligan (A) Artecida (CA) Andy Clarke

Someone has crawled out of their fifty-year old grave…someone that threatens to tear down the carefully constructed lives of ex-gangsters Sir Frank Babbs and Terry Larkin. As Frank and Terry set about killing what should already be dead, we travel back to the 1950s and the brutal borstal where the young dogs came to the notice of eugenics-obsessed Professor Hartman…and to the swinging 60s, where Frank's dangerous love affair with the beautiful Audrey Quinn reaches a shocking conclusion. Unquiet graves and very noisy neighbors ruin the peace in part two of THE DOGS OF LONDON.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KAIJU SCORE STEAL FROM GODS #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR221163

(W) James Patrick (A / CA) Rem Broo

Michelle and her crew are about to go into the belly of the beast, and that's not just a meta-phor. But are they ready for a job that has no margin for error? And even if they are, the true nature of the score is about to be revealed, and not all of them are going to make it out of this issue alive. Take your blood pressure pills for the tense third chapter of KAIJU SCORE: STEAL FROM THE GODS.

Each issue of KAIJU SCORE: STEAL FROM THE GODS features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 4.99

OCEAN WILL TAKE US #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR221164

(W) Rich Douek (A / CA) Carlos Olivares

The mystery surrounding Almanzar Bay deepens as Casey and the gang learn more about the town's history and its connection to Triton Oceanic. But the deeper they dig, the more danger-ous things become, as they learn just how far the cult will go to keep its secrets.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NAUGHTY LIST #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR221165

(W) Nick Santora (A) Lee Ferguson (CA) Francesco Francavilla

We pick up Santa Claus exactly where you'd expect to find him – in a beat pick-up truck, hun-dreds of feet in the air, heading to New York City to catch a killer. But before we get there, Nick debunks classic Christmas myths and shares the origin story of RoShamBo – the only known by-product of a troll-human coupling…and the SOB who probably stole the Naughty List.

Each issue of THE NAUGHTY LIST features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 4.99

LAND OF LIVING GODS #5

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR221166

(W) Isaac Mogajane (A / CA) Santtos

The fates of Naledi, Kaelo and the mysterious Lutho collide! Serepa, one of the final strongholds left in this dying land, will be shaken to its core as our heroes fight to escape Shandu's clutches and, in the process, alter the lives of all of its people forever.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WE LIVE AGE OF PALLADIONS #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR221167

(W) Inaki Miranda, Roy Miranda (A / CA) Inaki Miranda

There's no ground to stop the fall. Barbarism has broken all boundaries. Falling and fighting is all that is left for our heroes.

The heart that bonds Tala and Hototo screams with desperation, refusing to accept the cruelty that is taking hold of their destiny.

It rains. It rains hard.

"It's just a storm, silly. Storms always pass."

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WE LIVE AGE OF PALLADIONS #4 TRADING CARD PACK

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR221168

Heightening the excitement and appeal of AfterShock's #1 selling title, the Miranda Brothers have created collectible trading cards for each issue in this story arc – one unique card design per each individual issue. Use them as promotional giveaways with purchase, reward WE LIVE subscribers, sell them individually directly to customers – it's up to you! Available to retailers as an open order item in packs of 20 for $4.99 each.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 4.99

