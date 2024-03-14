Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: gail simone, jed mackay, sxsw

Three Ongoing Main X-Men Comics Announced For SXSW

Gail Simone and David Marquez’s Uncanny X-Men, Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman’s X-Men, and Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero’s Exceptional X-Men

So. according to the news breaking out before the SXSW panel in about a quarter of an hour, following the Krakoan Age, we will have three main X-Men series, Gail Simone and David Marquez's Uncanny X-Men, Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman's X-Men, and Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero's Exceptional X-Men, a the core ongoing series, relaunching as part of X-Men: From The Ashes.

Notably these are definitely different to the rumoured X-Men comics as reported last week... but not entirely different, are they? How very interesting. Here is a look at some promo art about to be officially released, but leaked to Bleeding Cool first…

Here's the panel detail, with Gail Simone, Jed MacKay, Marvel's EIC CB Cebulski, the X-Men Group Editor, SVO and Exec Editor Tom Brevoort, and… oh yes, Dan Crothers of Veve Digital Collectibles because somewhere NFTs are still a thing and they are paying for all this.

The Future of Marvel Comics' X-Men and Digital Comics

Mar 14, 2024 2:30 – 3:30pm CT

Austin Convention Center, Room 9AB

Tom Brevoort, C.B. Cebulski, Dan Crothers of Veve Digital Collectibles, Jed MacKay, Gail Simone

Join Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and VP, Executive Editor Tom Brevoort to be the first to learn what's coming next for Marvel's X-Men comics this summer—when everything you know about mutantkind will change in X-Men: From the Ashes! Hear directly from some of today's most influential and groundbreaking comic book creators on how they plan to evolve the X-Men mythos and launch this new era. And in a broader conversation about the evolution of print and digital comics, join Marvel and the leaders of the revolutionary technology and digital collectibles platform VeVe to discuss how the intersection of storytelling and tech are coming together in some exciting new ways in 2024.

More official details to drop in around ten minutes.

Marvel Executive Editor, SVO and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort has promised that X-Men: From The Ashes will put the X-Men characters back in the real world with non-mutants, something that the Krakoa Age deliberately eschewed. Oh, and he wants X-Men readers to cry every month when reading.

Attendees at the panel also got an exclusive variant cover of the below, around a recent issue of X-Men. Expect that on eBay in picoseconds.

