Phoenix, X-Factor, Storm, Nyx, X-Force & Wolverine Announced At SXSW

X-Men, Uncanny X-Men, Exceptional X-Men joined by Phoenix, X-Factor, Storm, Nyx, X-Force and Wolverine.

Article Summary New X-Men titles announced at SXSW include Phoenix, X-Factor, and more.

X-Men: From The Ashes promises a return to human-mutant relations.

Gail Simone to explore 'Outlaw Heroes' in Uncanny X-Men's New Orleans saga.

Free Comic Book Day teaser will reveal fate of X-Mansion and a secret inmate.

I am sure there will be a press release out any second now. But until then… the Marvel/X-Men panel at SXSW announcing the new X-Men titles to the world has exploded.

Marvel Executive Editor, SVO and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort has promised that X-Men: From The Ashes will put the X-Men characters back in the real world with non-mutants, something that the Krakoa Age deliberately eschewed. Oh, and he wants X-Men readers to cry every month when reading.

X-Men, written by Jed MacKay, art by Ryan Stegman, will see Scott Summers going home to Alaska, and leading a team using Cerebro to find struggling mutants in need. Which is, basically the classic-est X-Men concept you will ever get.

Uncanny X-Men, written by Gail Simone, art by David Marquez, finds Gambit returning to Louisiana with Rogue, who will find four new mutant outliers.. This will see them all become "Outlaw Heroes" in New Orleans. Gail Simone says the new mutants in this book were inspired by the way fans have connected with X-Men for decades by feeling different and outcast. And, yes, Wolverine is back in the yellow.

And Exceptional X-Men written by Eve L. Ewing, art by Carmen Carnero, is set in Chicago, following Kate Pride as she tries to leave her mutant past behind. She will try to be a barista, but it will be her meeting another group of fledgling mutants without guidance, Bronze, Axo, and Melee, who will pull her back in as a teacher. And yes, Emma Frost is involved in all that.

And we learn the names of six new titles. Phoenix, X-Factor, Storm, Nyx, X-Force and Wolverine.

Tom Brevoort wants each of these comics to offer something different, though there will be cohesion between them. Gail Simone wants Eve Ewing's Exceptional X-Men to get a TV adaptation. And there is an intent to dive into X-Mn characters and history from across the franchise, keeping continuity and get round to everyone's X-favourites. Though Brevoort did note that there were a lot of them.

Uncanny X-Men is getting a brand new villain, and the relationship between the mutant heroes and villains will not be the brokered peace of Krakoa.

The first taste of From The Ashes will be at Free Comic Book Day, which will see Jubilee taking a road trip home. The second will be in X-Men #35/Uncanny X-Men #700 depending how you count things and that will tease what's happening with Professor Charles Xavier. From The Ashes will see the X-Mansion dismantled and turned into a prison with a secret inmate…. more to come.

Gail Simone and David Marquez's Uncanny X-Men, Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman's X-Men, and Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero's Exceptional X-Men, as part of X-Men: From The Ashes. Notably these are definitely different to the rumoured X-Men comics as reported last week... but not entirely different, are they? How very interesting.

Attendees at the panel also got an exclusive variant cover of the below, around a recent issue of X-Men. Expect that on eBay in picoseconds.

