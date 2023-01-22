Tim Seeley Brings Darkstalkers' Felicia to Udon April 2023 Solicits Tim Seeley, Tovio Rogers, and Udon Studios are giving Felicia from the Darkstalkers video games her own comic book in April.

Udon Studios is giving Felicia from Darkstalkers her own comic book in April. First introduced in Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, she has appeared in every game in the series including crossovers. And now she is getting a comic book, courtesy of Tim Seeley, Tovio Rogers, and Udon Studios in their April 2023 solicits and solicitations, alongside Street Fighter and Daigo The Beast comic books.

DARKSTALKERS FELICIA #1 CVR A ROGERS

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

FEB231968

FEB231969 – DARKSTALKERS FELICIA #1 CVR B ICE MIRO – 4.99

FEB231970 – DARKSTALKERS FELICIA #1 CVR C BLANK – 5.99

FEB231971 – DARKSTALKERS FELICIA #1 CVR D 5 COPY INCV GONZALES – 4.99

(W) Tim Seeley (A / CA) Tovio Rogers

Everyone's favorite feline femme, Felicia, stars in her own one-shot adventure! Felicia explores the seedy underworld of Darkstalker society to clear the good name of her lycanthropic best friend… but it may all be for naught if a certain gun-toting red-hooded girl gets to him first!

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STREET FIGHTER ORIGINS SAGAT HC

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

FEB231972

(W) Chris Sarracini (A / CA) Joe Ng

Sagat is a fighter obsessed with victory, one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Shadaloo, and the God of Muay Thai. But before others learned to fear his name, he struggled to find his place in the world. In this OGN his dark past is explored in a tale of kings and dictators, of monks and assassins… of men and gods.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 39.99

DAIGO THE BEAST GN VOL 05

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

FEB231976

(W) Maki Tomoi (A / CA) Kengoro Nishide

"We won't be allowed to do this stuff forever." After deciding to break away from games, Naraken takes Daigo on for one final battle. Two souls collide in the ultimate test of fighting gang skill! Find out how the player became the legend in DAIGO THE BEAST: UMEHARA FIGHTING GAMERS!

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 19.99