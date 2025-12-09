Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bleeding Hearts, End Of Life, Ezra Cain, james tynion iv, Nice House By The Sea, vertigo

Time For Number Twos… DC Comics/Vertigo Solicits For March 2026

DC/Vertigo solicits for March 2026: Nice House By The Sea, The Peril of the Brutal Dark: An Ezra Cain Mystery, Bleeding Hearts and End Of Life

As first scooped by Bleeding Cool a couple of years ago, DC/Vertigo is returning to the comic book industry with new titles in February 2026 and a trailer to match. Which means second issues in March 2026, even though there aren't any new titles to add to the list that month… we must have patience, it seems.

The Nice House by the Sea #8

Written by: James Tynion IV

Art & Cover by: Álvaro Martínez Bueno

Variant Cover: John J. Pearson

The House, Invaded! The siege of the Nice House has begun. Shots are fired, walls are breached—and for reasons no one understands, the stars themselves vanish from the night sky as the attack unfolds. Price: $3.99 | 40 pages On Sale: March 4, 2026

Bleeding Hearts #2

Written by: Deniz Camp

Art & Cover by: Stipan Morian

Variant Covers: Alex Eckman-Lawn, Dillon Snook

A zombie apocalypse like you've never seen it before. Young Rabbit has only ever known a world overrun by the undead—until she encounters a zombie that might actually want to help her survive. Price: $3.99 | 32 pages On Sale: March 11, 2026

End of Life #2

Written by: Kyle Starks

Art by: Steve Pugh

Cover by: Gerald Parel

Variant Covers: Tyler Boss, Jeff Spokes

Eddie thought laying low in a quiet town would fix everything. Instead, he's trapped with his sick father, his ex, and a crew of hired killers called the Murder Brothers—who absolutely cannot be trusted. Price: $3.99 | 32 pages On Sale: March 18, 2026

The Peril of the Brutal Dark: An Ezra Cain Mystery #2

Written by: Chris Condon

Art & Cover by: Jacob Phillips

Variant Covers: Christopher Mitten, Leandro Fernández

With an occult anvil stolen and a man missing, private investigator Ezra Cain follows a trail into Brooklyn's Clockworkers' Union—where a mechanical terror powered by dark forces waits for him. Price: $3.99 | 32 pages | 2 of 6 On Sale: March 25, 2026

