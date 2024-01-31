Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: black panther, marvel voices, storm

Time To Meet Storm And Black Panther's Grand-Children (Spoilers)

The new Marvel's Voices: Legends #1 takes a trip to the future and we meet two new members of Marvel, courtesy of Black Panther and Storm.

Article Summary Marvel's Voices: Legends #1 introduces Storm & Black Panther's grandkids.

T'Fuma and Zalika exhibit acrobatic and lightning powers at age five.

Their names have Arabic and Swahili origins, adding depth to their heritage.

The issue explores legacy and whether these characters will impact future media.

The new Marvel's Voices: Legends #1 takes a trip to the future with Sheree Renée Thomas, Julian Shaw and Carlos Lopez. And we meet two new members of the Marvel Universe, courtesy of Black Panther and Storm.

T'Fuma and Zalika, the hrandchildren of T'Challa, The Black Panther, and Ororo, Storm. In this story, after marrying and then breaking up, they get back together later in life. They have a child or children, presumably. And they have children also. And both exhibiting acrobatic and lightning powers at their fingertips, even at the age of five. Zaliki means "well-born" in Arabic, and "tfuma" means "to send" in Swahili. If certainly sent to the Black Panther into quite a tizzy.

Most parents and grandchildren try to protect their children from the world that they are not yet ready for. Sometimes it's hard to let go.

Is this going to be a new hot comic book for the aftermarket on eBay straightaway? Or will it be seen as an odd curio until the day that their grandkids end up in one of the movies? Or will it go the way of various dead ends that Marvel Comics has enjoyed over the years?

