Tini Howard, Nico Leon & Sozomaika's Catwoman #39 Booms On eBay

Today's Catwoman #39 sees a new creative team take over the title, Tini Howard and Nico Leon. And the after-market seems to like what it sees, barely having cracked the comic book open. Regular copies are already selling on eBay for almost double the cover price, plus shipping.

But it is copies of the 1:25 tiered variant $4.99 cardstock cover by Sozomaika that are getting the big bucks. With one store, comic Enterprises, selling 14 copies yesterday for $89.99 plus shipping each – with three copies still available. As more copies are made available today with the comic book's official street date release, that may be dulled a little. Or it may hype it up even more. Already there are pre-sales on Sozomaika's upcoming Catwoman 1:25 variant covers with Catwoman #40 selling in advance for $52 and Catwoman #41 for $55.

Sozomaika is a self taught digital illustrator, concept artist, and 3D generalist based in Los Angeles and is best known for her approach towards fashion design in her character illustrations. She has produced artworks for Underarmour, DC Comics, Wired, Image Comics, and Riot Games but recently her comic book work has mostly been seen on Dynamite titles such as Red Sonja and Vampirella. Could she be the new Gabrielle Del'Otto? The new Artgerm? The new Peach Momoko? In that case, folks might want to look to covers she did for Killswitch from Action Lab a few years ago. As for Catwoman, the new comic book does seem to have a certain tone of voice…

As well as the first appearance of a brand new unnamed foil for Catwoman across the rooftops of Gotham… with a Nemesis/Gambit/Ghost-Maker flair.

CATWOMAN #39 CVR A JEFF DEKAL

(W) Tini Howard (A) Nico Leon (CA) Jeff Dekal

Meow, Catwoman is bored of Alleytown and has returned to Gotham City proper for bigger fish to fry and to go back to doing what she does best…stealing crime boss secrets for blackmail and looking damn sexy while doing it, of course. New ongoing series writer Tini Howard makes her DCU series debut writing the cat of the night, placing Catwoman in her first blackmail heist disguised as a stripper at Gotham's most secure underground club! Oh, Catwoman, hiding in plain sight in five-inch platform heels at a gathering of Gotham's crime elite while surrounded by all the beautiful women and other shiny things to look at…what could possibly go wrong? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/18/2022