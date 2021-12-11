Tis the Season to Be Freezin #1 Preview: Happy Holidays? Not Likely

TIS THE SEASON TO BE FREEZIN #1 (ONE SHOT)

DC Comics

0921DC066 – TIS THE SEASON TO BE FREEZIN #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B POP MHAN VAR – $9.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jen Bartel

Oh the weather outside is freezing, but these stories sure are pleasin'. So since you've no place to go, why not grab a sweater, pour a cup of hot cocoa, and stoke the fire…because these 10 tales are sure to lower the mercury! Join us as Harley Quinn and Blue Snowman ice out Hawkman, Batman fights the cold heart of Mr. Freeze, the JLQ don't stand a snowball's chance against Minister Blizzard, and the Flash and Superman team up to chill out Captain Cold. So warm your holiday heart with these freezin' feats of frosty fiction!

In Shops: 12/14/2021

SRP: $9.99

