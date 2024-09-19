Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: Hard Case, Heat-Seeker
Titan Comics Publish Heat Seeker Variant Cover With Infinite Variety
Titan Comics will publish an infinite variety FOC cover for Heat Seeker: Combustion #1, out on the 13th of November, all in a "blind bag"
At Baltimore Comic Con, Bad Idea Comics is launching the 100 Edition of Planet Death #1, Ordained #1 and Survive #1, 100 copies of each, and each one unique thanks to a new pre-press and printing process. And it looks like Titan Comics will be doing the same with their FOC cover for Heat Seeker: Combustion #1, out on the 13th of November, all in a "blind bag" and discounted from Forbidden Planet.
"We're making every single cover for our FOC cover for HEAT SEEKER: COMBUSTION #1 (on FOC Oct 7 / released in shops Nov 13) totally unique for readers who pick up a copy. There's zero AI involved, all the elements and details are drawn by the artist – and printed with a unique printing method; making every cover totally new and collectible variant for the individual reader. They will all be blind bagged, each will get a unique cover design starring Heat Seeker's Dahlia Racers – the ex-girlfriend of Gun Honey Joanna Tan – in various stages of undress. Based on artist BRÄO's wraparound cover F for Issue #1, this blind bag features new art elements drawn by BRÄO and a pioneering printing technique by Macroverse that turns each blind bag cover into a wholly unique piece of collectible art! EVERY reader gets a completely unique collectible cover design featuring one-off color palette and alternate character & element designs."
I wonder how many other publishers are going to experiment with this seeming-infinite variant cover approach?
