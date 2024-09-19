Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: Hard Case, Heat-Seeker

Titan Comics Publish Heat Seeker Variant Cover With Infinite Variety

Titan Comics will publish an infinite variety FOC cover for Heat Seeker: Combustion #1, out on the 13th of November, all in a "blind bag"

Article Summary Titan Comics releases Heat Seeker: Combustion #1 with a unique FOC variant cover, available November 13.

Each cover is individually crafted using a new pre-press and printing method, ensuring no two are alike.

The blind bag includes unique art by BRÄO, spotlighting Dahlia Racers in varied stages of undress.

This collectable cover approach features wholly unique designs, making every copy a one-of-a-kind piece.

At Baltimore Comic Con, Bad Idea Comics is launching the 100 Edition of Planet Death #1, Ordained #1 and Survive #1, 100 copies of each, and each one unique thanks to a new pre-press and printing process. And it looks like Titan Comics will be doing the same with their FOC cover for Heat Seeker: Combustion #1, out on the 13th of November, all in a "blind bag" and discounted from Forbidden Planet.

"We're making every single cover for our FOC cover for HEAT SEEKER: COMBUSTION #1 (on FOC Oct 7 / released in shops Nov 13) totally unique for readers who pick up a copy. There's zero AI involved, all the elements and details are drawn by the artist – and printed with a unique printing method; making every cover totally new and collectible variant for the individual reader. They will all be blind bagged, each will get a unique cover design starring Heat Seeker's Dahlia Racers – the ex-girlfriend of Gun Honey Joanna Tan – in various stages of undress. Based on artist BRÄO's wraparound cover F for Issue #1, this blind bag features new art elements drawn by BRÄO and a pioneering printing technique by Macroverse that turns each blind bag cover into a wholly unique piece of collectible art! EVERY reader gets a completely unique collectible cover design featuring one-off color palette and alternate character & element designs."

I wonder how many other publishers are going to experiment with this seeming-infinite variant cover approach?

HEAT SEEKER COMBUSTION GUN HONEY SERIES #1 CVR J FOC BLIND

TITAN COMICS

AUG247308

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ace Continuado (CA) Brao

Comes with a unique wraparound cover design for every reader starring Heat Seeker's Dahlia Racers – the ex-girlfriend of Gun Honey Joanna Tan – in various stages of undress. Based on artist BRÄO's wraparound cover F for Heat Seeker Combustion: A Gun Honey Series #1, this INTIMATE BLIND BAG features new art elements by BRÄO and a pioneering printing technique by Macroverse that turns each blind bag cover into a wholly unique piece of collectible art! EVERY reader gets a completely unique collectible cover design featuring one-off color palette and alternate character & element designs. Set in the Gun Honey universe, starring the fiery ex-girlfriend of Gun Honey Joanna Tan, a master of disguise and deception! A biological weapon that could kill millions…a scientist's daughter who needs to disappear…and Heat Seeker Dahlia Racers is on the job! But can she beat a beautiful mercenary unable to feel heat, cold, fatigue, or pain?In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

SRP: $10.00

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!