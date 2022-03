Titan Comics Will Reveal How The Fugitive Doctor Who Became A Fugitive

Titan Comics!" As well as the launch of a new Blade Runner Black Lotus comic book to accompany the cartoon, and The Man Who Fell To Earth graphic novel adaptation, in their June 2022 solicitations, the Fugitive Doctor stories of Doctor Who continue, as portrayed by Jo Martin. And longtime Doctor Who writer Jody Houser will reveal just how the Fugitive Doctor became a Fugitive – in BBC Canon as well. Here are the full Titan Comics June 2022 solicitations.

DOCTOR WHO ORIGINS #2 (OF 4) CVR A HARDING

TITAN COMICS

APR221850

APR221851 – DOCTOR WHO ORIGINS #2 (OF 4) CVR B PHOTO – 3.99

APR221852 – DOCTOR WHO ORIGINS #2 (OF 4) CVR C ZANFARDINO – 3.99

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata, Warina Sahadewa (CA) Abigail Harding

A BRAND NEW, NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN ADVENTURE FEATURING THE FUGITIVE DOCTOR IN HER COMICS DEBUT!

WORKING FOR THE MYSTERIOUS DIVISION ON A DANGEROUS ASSIGNMENT, THE DOCTOR UNCOVERS SOMETHING INSIDIOUS AFOOT. DISCOVER WHY THIS REGENERATION BECAME KNOWN AS THE FUGITIVE!

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS #1 CVR A YOON

TITAN COMICS

APR221833

APR221834 – BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS #1 CVR B LEE – 3.99

APR221835 – BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS #1 CVR C CONCEPT ART – 3.99

APR221836 – BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS #1 CVR D SUAYAN – 3.99

APR221837 – BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS #1 CVR E BLANK – 3.99

APR221838 – BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS #1 CVR F 10 COPY LEE SKTCH VIRGIN – 3.99

(W) Nancy A. Collins (A) Enid Balam (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

SET AFTER THE EVENTS OF THE BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS ANIME SERIES!

ELLE, AKA BLACK LOTUS, HOPED SHE COULD LEAVE BEHIND HER VIOLENT PAST AND FIND A NEW LIFE. BUT IS THAT POSSIBLE IN A WORLD WHERE REPLICANTS ARE STILL HUNTED AND FEARED.

EXPANDING THE WORLD OF BLADE RUNNER WITH A NEW TYPE OF REPLICANT!

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #9-12 VIRGIN SYD MEAD PACK (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR221840

(W) Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Syd Mead

COLLECTS THE VIRGIN ARTWORK OF THE LEGENDARY BLADE RUNNER FILM CONCEPT ARTIST SYD MEAD

Covers are exclusive to this pack – Limited to 500 copies.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 17.99

MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH HC

TITAN COMICS

APR221842

(W) Dan Watters (A / CA) Dev Pramanik

AN ALL-NEW, FULLY-AUTHORISED GRAPHIC NOVEL ADAPTATION OF THE CULT 1976 STUDIOCANAL MOVIE STARRING DAVID BOWIE!

THE FILM, BASED ON THE CLASSIC SCI-FI NOVEL BY WALTER TEVIS (THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT), SEES AN EXTRATERRESTRIAL CALLED THOMAS JEROME NEWTON LAND ON EARTH IN SEARCH OF WATER TO SAVE HIS DYING HOME PLANET. THOMAS BECOMES INCREDIBLY RICH AND USES HIS WEALTH TO SEARCH FOR A WAY TO TRANSPORT WATER BACK HOME.

PENNED BY DAN WATTERS (COWBOY BEBOP) WITH ART BY DEV PRAMANIK (DUNE: HOUSE ATREIDES)!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 29.99

AFRO SAMURAI GN VOL 01 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR221843

(W) Takashi Okazaki (A / CA) Takashi Okazaki

NEW DIRECTOR'S CUT EDITION OF THE OUT-OF-PRINT CULT CLASSIC BOOK!

FEATURES A SPECIALLY COMMISSIONED COVER AND A BRAND-NEW FOREWORD BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI!

IN A FEUDAL, FUTURISTIC JAPAN, SAMURAI BATTLE TO BECOME NO.1 AND RULE THE WORLD, BUT WHEN HIS FATHER, WHO HOLDS THE COVETED POSITION, IS CHALLENGED AND KILLED, THE YOUNG AFRO SAMURAI VOWS VENGEANCE.

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 19.99

SNOOPY BOXED SET SC

TITAN COMICS

APR221844

(W) Charles M. Schulz (A / CA) Charles M. Schulz

A BOX-SET FACSIMILE COLLECTION OF THREE CLASSIC

SNOOPY COMIC STRIP BOOKS – SNOOPY, SNOOPY, COME

HOME AND IT'S A DOG'S LIFE, CHARLIE BROWN.

WITH EACH BOOK CONTAINING 128 PAGES, THAT'S OVER

360 PAGES OF CLASSIC PEANUTS DAILY AND SUNDAY

NEWSPAPER COMIC STRIPS TO ENJOY.

INCLUDES ART CARDS!

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 24.99

RIVERS OF LONDON DEADLY EVER AFTER #2 CVR A BEROY

TITAN COMICS

APR221845

APR221846 – RIVERS OF LONDON DEADLY EVER AFTER #2 CVR B NEMETH – 3.99

APR221847 – RIVERS OF LONDON DEADLY EVER AFTER #2 CVR C GLASS – 3.99

(W) Celeste Bronfman, Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel (A) Jose Maria Beroy (CA) Josep Maria Beroy

UNMISSABLE NEXT CHAPTER IN THE BESTSELLING RIVERS OF LONDON SERIES BY BEN AARONOVITCH!

When Chelsea and Olympia accidentally break an enchantment in the woods, deadly fairy tales from a mysterious old book begin coming to life. To set things right, Chelsea and Olympia must unravel a mystery dating back to the 1800's before they become victims of a lethal sorcery.

WRITTEN BY BESTSELLING AUTHOR BEN AARONOVITCH, DOCTOR WHO SCRIPT EDITOR ANDREW CARTMEL AND CELESTE BRONFMAN (STAR TREK)

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RIVERS OF LONDON 7-9 BOX SET

TITAN COMICS

APR221848

(W) Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel (A) Lee Sullivan (CA) Anna Ditman

CSI MEETS HARRY POTTER IN THIS GRAPHIC NOVEL BOX SET FROM BEN AARONOVITCH, WRITER OF THE BESTSELLING RIVERS OF LONDON SUPERNATURAL POLICE PROCEDURAL CRIME NOVEL SERIES AND ANDREW CARTMEL AUTHOR OF THE VINYL DETECTIVE.

Collects Rivers of London: Action at a Distance Vol 7, The Fey and the Furious Vol 8 and Monday, Monday Vol 9!

INCLUDES ART CARDS!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 49.99

MICHAEL MOORCOCK ELRIC HC BOX SET

TITAN COMICS

APR221849

(W) Julien Blondel, Jean-Luc Cano (A) Didier Poli (CA) Jean Bastide

The boxed-set collection of the stunning comic adaptations of the classic Elric of Melnibon?novels by Michael Moorcock!

Lavishly illustrated, these comic adaptations have been produced with the full and enthusiastic endorsement of Moorcock himself!

COLLECTS THE RUBY THRONE, STORMBRINGER, THE WHITE WOLF & THE DREAMING CITY!

Includes art cards!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 79.99

STAR WARS INSIDER #211 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

APR221853

APR221854 – STAR WARS INSIDER #211 PX ED – 9.99

(W) Titan

WITH A NEW ADVENTURE FOR OBI-WAN KENOBI COMING TO DISNEY+ IN 2022, WE TRACE THE MAJOR EVENTS IN THE LIFE OF THE JEDI KNIGHT TURNED TATOOINE HERMIT.

The Academy Award winning set decorator Roger Christian talks about his work on Star Wars: A New Hope!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 9.99

MINIONS VOL 1-4 BOX SET

TITAN COMICS

APR221855

(W) Stephane Lapuss (A / CA) Renaud Collin

THE MISCHIEVOUS MINIONS COME TOGETHER IN A BUMPER BOXED SET. FROM THE BEGINNING OF HISTORY AND AROUND THE WORLD, THEIR UNEXPECTED ANTICS ARE NOT TO BE MISSED!

This boxed set collects Minions: Banana!, Minions: Evil Panic, Minions: Viva Le Boss!, and Minions: Paella!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 27.99

FANTASTIC FOUR FIRST 60 YEARS HC VOL 01

TITAN COMICS

APR221856

(W) Titan

EXPLORE THE RICH COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF MARVEL'S

FIRST FAMILY IN THIS LAVISH GUIDE TO THE ADVENTURES

OF REED RICHARDS, SUE STORM, JOHNNY STORM AND BEN

GRIMM! AKA MR. FANTASTIC, THE INVISIBILE WOMAN, THE

HUMAN TORCH AND THE THING.

MEET THE TALENTED WRITERS AND ARTISTS WHO HAVE BROUGHT OVER 60 YEARS OF STORIES TO LIFE, CREATING ICONIC FOES SUCH AS DOCTOR DOOM, MOLE MAN, AND GALACTUS ALONG WITH FAN-FAVORITE ALLIES

SUCH AS THE SILVER SURFER AND AGATHA HARKNESS!

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 24.99

SRP: 14.99

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS TP VOL 03 BURNING (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR221839

(W) K. Perkins, Mellow Brown (A) Fernando Dagnino (CA) Gene Ha

DET. CAL MOREAUX TEAMS UP WITH A FUGITIVE REPLICANT WHO HAS THE IMPLANTED MEMORIES OF A MURDERED TYRELL CORP. SCIENTIST.

COLLECTS BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #9-12

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 17.99

MARVELS AVENGERS BLACK PANTHER WAR ART OF EXPANSION HC

TITAN BOOKS

APR221857

(W) Matthew Pellett

The official art book for the Marvel's Avengers expansion Black Panther: War for Wakanda

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 39.95

ALIENS VS PREDATORS RIFT WAR GN

TITAN BOOKS

APR221862

(W) Weston Ochse, Yvonne Navarro

When the Predators choose LV-363 for a hunt and seed it with Xenomorph eggs, the result is bizarre alien hybrids and humans trapped between the Predators and their prey.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 15.95

FIREFLY WHAT MAKES US MIGHTY HC

TITAN BOOKS

APR221863

(W) M.K. England

The seventh original novel tying into the critically acclaimed and much-missed Firefly series from creator Joss Whedon.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 25.95

PREDATOR EYES OF THE DEMON SC (RES)

TITAN BOOKS

APR221864

(W) Bryan Thomas Schmidt

A brand-new anthology from a diverse lineup of authors, offering taut and dramatic exclusive tales set on Earth and in dark reaches of space, featuring the ultimate hunters known as Predators.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 16.95

ART AND SCIENCE OF ARRIVAL HC (RES)

TITAN BOOKS

APR221865

(W) Tanya Lapointe

Official retrospective companion book to the Paramount film Arrival featuring concept art, sketches, behind-the-scenes photography and interviews with key creative and scientific team members.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 50