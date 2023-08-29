Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: Burst Angel, manga

Titan To Publish The Manga Prequel To Burst Angel

Titan Manga will be republishing Burst Angel Vol 1 in May next year, a manga prequel written and drawn by Burst Angel creator Minoru Murao.

Titan Manga will be republishing Burst Angel Vol 1 in May next year, a manga prequel to the anime currently airing on Crunchyroll, and written and drawn by Burst Angel creator Minoru Murao and the Gonzo Animation Studio. "A prequel to the hit Burst Angel anime! See how the elite squad came together!"



BURST ANGEL VOL. 1

Author: Minoru Murao

Publisher: Titan Manga (Titan Comics imprint)

SC, 176 pages, B&W, $12.99

ISBN: 9781787742512

On sale May 21, 2023

Burst Angel explores an alternate future Tokyo where firearms have become legal in Japan! In this prequel to the hit anime, discover how the Burst Angels first met and became legendary crimefighters! Perfect for fans of girls – with – guns and shonen manga! The first volume in the hit manga adaptation of the anime of the same name! After firearms become legal in Japan, gun – toting mercenaries prowl the streets, looking to exterminate any criminals who would dare show their faces. Explore the early days of the Burst Angels — Jo, Meg, Amy, and Sei in this prequel that explores how they met and became the elite squad of mercenaries they are today! Burst Angel Vol. 1 is on sale May 21, 2024,at bookstores, comic shops and digital.

The manga prequel, originally titled Angel's Adolescence, was originally serialized in MediaWorks' shōnen manga magazine Dengeki Comic Gao! in Japan in 2004. And it was originally translated and published in English in 2008 and 2009 by Tokyopop. But the anime revival has seen new interest in this comic book spinoff.

The anime series tells a story in which "The future's looking bleak. It's a good thing there's a new sheriff in town. Her name is Jo and she's an enigma even to herself. Alongside her partners Sei, Amy, and Meg, Jo fights for the citizens who can't defend themselves. Confronting corruption and twisted science, these gals are on fire—and they're the best chance the wounded city's got."

