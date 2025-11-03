Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Tivo Rodriguez's Comics Now On Sale In Paris, France… Or Are They?

Article Summary Tivo Rodriguez claims his Erie County Comics titles are now on sale at Album Comics in Paris, France.

Photos appeared on social media showing Rodriguez’s comics on shelves in the famous Rue Dante comic store.

Album Comics disputes the claim, stating the comics were never for sale and asking not to be tagged in posts.

The stunt raised questions about comic book marketing tactics and the legitimacy of international sales claims.

Comic book creator and publisher/CEO at Erie County Comics, Tivo Rodriguez, is holidaying in France right now. From where he posted the discovery that he had found his own comic books in French comic book stores, namely Album Comics in Paris, on Rue Dante, the street with more comic book stores per retail location than anywhere else in the world. He posted "Erie county comics now on sale in Paris! Album comics the number 1 comic store in Paris now selling Rustbelt 1-4 Roller Queen 1,2 and Erie County Comics 1,2! Bon jour Paris! First MOEBIUS now TIVO RODRIGUEZ! LIKE &SHARE!!" alongside photos of his many comic books on the French comic book store's shelves." Comments from readers included "Very cool!!! Congrats!!! Will have to stop in there and check it out!", "How great is that your comic book are traveling the world", "Fantastic your books are traveling the world. Love that, enjoy your trip and stop by with all the pictures", "Congratulations on the international success!", "" and more. One reader asked "How the hell you pull that off?"

Well, the clue may be in a comment that came from the store in question, which has since been deleted by Tivo Rod. Album Comics Paris replied, "Sorry, sir, but we don't sell your comics. Putting them on display in a store without asking just to take some pictures and pretend they sell it, that's not very professional. Could you please not tag us on those pictures, we want nothing to do with you. Thank you."

I remember when I once self-published a comic book called The X-Flies that the London comic book store Forbidden Planet accidentally ordered, and I tried to reposition them on the shelf more prominently, until I got caught. I never considered putting them in another shop entirely, though… who does this Tivo Rodriguez think he is, Mark Millar?

