TMNT #1 CGC 9.4 Copy Already At $21,000 At ComicConnect

TMNT fans, we have discussed this before, but the first book published by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in the '80s is starting to get to some rarified air. A CGC 9.4 copy, on auction today at ComicConnect, is already taking bids and is at a whopping $21,000 as of this writing. If it keeps going at that pace, this might head well over the $40,000 mark, which would be crazy for this grade. It will, too, as Eastman and Laird also sign this on the inside cover. Those Turtles have never been more popular than they are right now, and the market on their keys is through the roof. Check out the gorgeous copy of this TMNT book below.

How High Will TMNT #1 Go? $50,000???

"A Copper Age classic, not many comics can be referred to as that, but this particular issue, one which gave rise to numerous films, cartoons, video games, and the like, has truly earned those accolades. This book is notoriously difficult to find in such good condition; the black motif displays creases and dimples as easily as light covers show dirt and stains. With a sequel to the latest iteration of TMNT released upon the world, the time is nigh to grab your own copy before the price begins to climb once again. Arguably the most desirable comic of the last 40 years, this first appearance of the TMNT, Splinter, and Shredder scored a 9.6 from CGC, with off-white to white pages! The red, black, and white Kevin Eastman cover appears so rich here, with a flawless iconic image of the turtles themselves, a haunting cityscape, and a beautifully bloody logo. The black cover reveals no imperfections, making this an especially gorgeous book. A 9.4 copy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles recently sold for $46,500, and this copy is even better! This comic constantly climbs in value, only becoming harder to find and more important every year, as new Turtles movies and cartoons continue being made. This is the kind of book many collectors dream about, and you have a chance of owning it today!"

That is pretty much all that needs to be said. Now we just wait to see what records this might set. Go here to follow along, or even to bid if you have the money. While there, check out the other books taking bids today as well.