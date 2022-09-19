High Grade Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5, Up for Auction

TMNT books are still some of the best investments in the aftermarket for comics right now, though they have comes down a bit from their height of 2021. Everything has, but TMNT books are still holding higher, especially in high grade. #5 was the first in the series to be regular comic size, and is a really fun story with the Turtles being transported to another galaxy, where they meet Fugitoid and fight the Triceratons. Awesome stuff. A CGC 9.6 copy of said issue is taking bids today at Heritage Auctions, and is sitting as of this writing at $52. You can check it out right down below.

Buy All The TMNT You See

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5 (Mirage Studios, 1985) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. Kevin Eastman wraparound cover. Eastman and Peter Laird story and art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $100. CGC census 9/22: 296 in 9.6, 188 higher. The original series that introduced the Turtles to the world. Teleported to another galaxy after their encounter with the Utroms, the TMNT meet the Fugitoid and cross swords with the Triceratons. Story, art and cover by Kevin Eastman & Peter Laird. First issue in comic-sized format. Black and white; 32 pages. Cover price $1.50. Cover price $1.50."

There are so many classic stories in that original Mirage run of TMNT comics, you really cannot go wrong buying these. This is a fun run to put together, and nice, graded cops of the early issues are great investments. Go here and get more info on this book, and to place a bid on the issue. While you are there, go ahead and take a look around at what else they are taking bids on today, there are quite a few great books, both raw and graded, for all budget sizes, and for any type of collector. As to be expected with Heritage Auctions these days.

